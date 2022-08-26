ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Your View | Southwest Virginia Democrats have a representation problem

We have a representation problem when it comes to Democrats in Southwest Virginia. When a Democrat politician comes to the area, nobody knows as the local Democrat committees only share the information amongst members who have paid dues and signed away their ability to vote how they want. Their social...
Getting There: Virginia's new rail plan unfolding

It’s no secret train ridership plummeted during the pandemic. Yet, despite the COVID-19 gloom that descended on the rail industry, including Amtrak and the Virginia Railway Express, big plans were laid out for Virginia’s railway future. The Virginia Statewide Rail Plan is one example. Planners have been developing...
