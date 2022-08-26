Meet KSI’s boxing comeback opponent Swarmz, who made a song with YouTuber and once had promising football career

RAPPER Swarmz is set to be the first of TWO men KSI will fight on his return to boxing.

YouTube star KSI - real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji - will fight for the first time in three years on Saturday at the O2 Arena.

Swarmz and KSI have a song together Credit: Kelvin Jones

Swarmz makes his boxing debut against KSI Credit: Misfits Boxing

And he plans to make up for lost time by facing two opponents on the same night.

The first of the double act will be musician Swarmz, who KSI knows very well.

Alongside Tion Wayne, the pair recorded Houdini in 2020, but supposedly they did not see eye to eye.

That became evident when Swarmz - real name Brandon Scott - called out KSI on TikTok Live.

He said: "I will smoke him. I want KSI, I'll win bro, I'll smoke him."

The bad blood was apparently strong enough for Swarmz to be contacted as a replacement opponent for KSI's return.

Alex Wassabi, 32, was the initial man in the opposite corner, until the American withdrew amid a concussion scare.

Swarmz, 25, was then surprisingly announced as Wassabi's substitute, but it did not go down well.

The backlash was so fierce KSI decided to recruit another opponent to fight after Swarmz.

That was initially journeyman Ivan Nikolov - but the Bulgarian later emerged to be am alleged white supremacist with neo-Nazi tattoos.

So 2-5 Mexican Luis Alcarez Pineda, 23, was instead drafted in as yet another replacement.

Despite his losing record, he is at least an experienced boxer, something Swarmz certainly is not.

But he is at least a sportsman, having had at one point a promising football career.

Swarmz was on the books at Fulham, Charlton Athletic and Southend United at youth level.

And he later played for Southend but dropped to non-league afterwards, before quitting football in 2018 to focus solely on music.

When I get in this ring, I'm going to smoke this guy - watch, I'm a mad man.

He told Amarudontv: "I could have gone far in football, but it was a thing with my attitude. I was was just silly, I had a lot of potential."

Swarmz was still making music while playing football but got his big break after releasing Lyca, which went viral.

He was then signed by Virgin Records and has collaborated with the likes of Bugzy Malone, Krept and Konan and Dappy of N-Dubz.

Swarmz is a heavy underdog against friend-turned-foe KSI but vowed to upset the odds.

He said: "When I get in this ring, I'm going to smoke this guy - watch, I'm a mad man.

"I've got a question for all of you KSI fans; do you really think that this doughnut, who never takes his bandana off his fat head, is going to beat me?

"Swarmz is the guy to know you out August 27, mate."

Swarmz was a talented footballer Credit: www.cray-wanderers.com

Swarmz will be the first of two men KSI fights