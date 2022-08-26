ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Hometown Hero: Irene Myers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 25 years, Irene Myers has been inviting people into her home to help them in theirs. “I never wanted nobody being without because I grew up without a lot and I went through a lot,” Myers said. She started by collecting clothing...
Bluffton businesses preparing for Labor Day crowds

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Labor Day is one week away and local businesses are already planning to attract those looking for a final taste of summer. Summer won’t end for a few more weeks but one business says this weekend is really the end of summer spending for them.
HGTV star adopts dog out of Savannah rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In honor of International Dog Day, Ty Pennington designer, carpenter & HGTV host showed off the newest addition to his family, his dog Phoebe, whom he adopted from Renegade Paws Rescue in Savannah. On Saturday Pennington said in an Instagram post, “She is a total sweetheart and perfectly completes our family.  […]
Hilton Head Real Estate News: SEPTEMBER 2022

Cucinotta, who will work out of the Sun City office, has more than 30 years of real estate experience in southern New Jersey. She has earned designations during her career including a certified residential specialist, military relocation specialist and senior real estate specialist. Burns Hill, who will work out of...
LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out at the PARC center in Savannah as the LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life. The LB3 Foundation was started by the Bryan family to honor their son Lawrence Bryan IV who was murdered in Savannah seven years ago.
A calling worth the commute for Pastor Wayne Williams

Wayne Williams, a well-known leader in Statesboro, has been making an hour-long commute at least three times a week to serve the residents of Gifford, South Carolina. Gifford has a population of 256. Statesboro has benefited from the service of Wayne Williams for decades. He currently serves as a Statesboro...
Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
Savannah police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teenager today who was last seen on Pennsylvania Ave. According to police, Alyssa Milton, 16 was last spotted leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave just a few days ago. Police say that she was wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and blue […]
Mega job fair for Hyundai plant held at Best Western Premier

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring is officially underway for construction of the massive Hyundai plant in Bryan County. One of the companies that will help build the plant hosted a job fair Monday at the Best Western Premier in Pooler. The job fair marked the first time people could actually...
Three companies selected for phase 1 of Hyundai plant project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mega project requiring a mega partnership. SEDA awarding contractor Barnett Southern and it’s partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services the contract for phase 1 of work at the Bryan County Megasite. “You have phases on this job site. You have phase...
Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old that happened Monday in Midtown Savannah. Around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton, 2, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was […]
SCCPSS leaders gives update on plans for the rest of the school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham’s school superintendent gave an update to the local NAACP chapter Sunday. She says the school system is on the rebound from COVID disruptions but also adds more work needs to be to address school safety bus driver shortages and mental health. Savannah-Chatham public school...
