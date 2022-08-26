Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth VisitingRene CizioSavannah, GA
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
Related
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth Visiting
Three unique Savannah Telfair museums will take you on an art, history and architecture tour of the city from its beginning to the modern day. The best part? It’s one price for all three.
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Irene Myers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 25 years, Irene Myers has been inviting people into her home to help them in theirs. “I never wanted nobody being without because I grew up without a lot and I went through a lot,” Myers said. She started by collecting clothing...
wtoc.com
Bluffton businesses preparing for Labor Day crowds
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Labor Day is one week away and local businesses are already planning to attract those looking for a final taste of summer. Summer won’t end for a few more weeks but one business says this weekend is really the end of summer spending for them.
HGTV star adopts dog out of Savannah rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In honor of International Dog Day, Ty Pennington designer, carpenter & HGTV host showed off the newest addition to his family, his dog Phoebe, whom he adopted from Renegade Paws Rescue in Savannah. On Saturday Pennington said in an Instagram post, “She is a total sweetheart and perfectly completes our family. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hiltonheadmonthly.com
Hilton Head Real Estate News: SEPTEMBER 2022
Cucinotta, who will work out of the Sun City office, has more than 30 years of real estate experience in southern New Jersey. She has earned designations during her career including a certified residential specialist, military relocation specialist and senior real estate specialist. Burns Hill, who will work out of...
wtoc.com
LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out at the PARC center in Savannah as the LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life. The LB3 Foundation was started by the Bryan family to honor their son Lawrence Bryan IV who was murdered in Savannah seven years ago.
A calling worth the commute for Pastor Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams, a well-known leader in Statesboro, has been making an hour-long commute at least three times a week to serve the residents of Gifford, South Carolina. Gifford has a population of 256. Statesboro has benefited from the service of Wayne Williams for decades. He currently serves as a Statesboro...
wtoc.com
Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
RELATED PEOPLE
WJCL
Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
Savannah police searching for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teenager today who was last seen on Pennsylvania Ave. According to police, Alyssa Milton, 16 was last spotted leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave just a few days ago. Police say that she was wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and blue […]
Rachel Barnwell to lead Screven County Development Authority
The Screven County Development Authority, located in neighboring Sylvania, Georgia, has hired Rachel Barnwell, currently the Manager of Economic Development Programs for the Development Authority of Bulloch County, as their new Executive Director. “We are all very proud of Rachel, and we are confident that she will do a great...
wtoc.com
Mega job fair for Hyundai plant held at Best Western Premier
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring is officially underway for construction of the massive Hyundai plant in Bryan County. One of the companies that will help build the plant hosted a job fair Monday at the Best Western Premier in Pooler. The job fair marked the first time people could actually...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Three companies selected for phase 1 of Hyundai plant project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mega project requiring a mega partnership. SEDA awarding contractor Barnett Southern and it’s partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services the contract for phase 1 of work at the Bryan County Megasite. “You have phases on this job site. You have phase...
allongeorgia.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Commemorate Completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Extension
Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), Georgia Ports Authority, Deputy Chief of Staff – External Affairs for Governor Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gathered Thursday for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The...
Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old that happened Monday in Midtown Savannah. Around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton, 2, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was […]
wtoc.com
Fire under investigation at home on corner of Walthour Rd., Concord Rd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services is investigating a fire at a home near the corner of Walthour and Concord roads. No injuries were reported. Two people and a dog were home at the time of the fire, but were able to make it out safely. No damage was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Town of Hilton Head Island asks native islander if he wants to sell his home. He doesn't.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — On an island known for affluence, Robert Singleton Jr. owns something uniquely precious. He lives on a parcel of land so appealing that even the town government has asked about buying it. Showing a visitor around the place, Singleton, 48, stretched a long arm toward...
Wynn encourages early planning as Atlantic Tropical Systems become more active
Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety and EMA Director issued an alert this morning to make citizens aware of several tropical systems in the Atlantic they are monitoring. One of the systems pictured above in red has a high probability of development. Wynn encourages citizens to continue monitoring this system as the Labor Day holiday approaches.
From ‘whites only’ to Georgia's largest public beach: New marker honors ‘Wade-Ins’ on Tybee Island
LISTEN: The Savannah Beach Wade-Ins of the early 1960s are now memorialized near the Tybee Island pier. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. ——— Beach-goers on coastal Georgia's Tybee Island may notice something new. But it took years to get there — 62 years, to be exact. “This is...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS leaders gives update on plans for the rest of the school year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham’s school superintendent gave an update to the local NAACP chapter Sunday. She says the school system is on the rebound from COVID disruptions but also adds more work needs to be to address school safety bus driver shortages and mental health. Savannah-Chatham public school...
Comments / 2