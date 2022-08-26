ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Touching moment Eels and NSW enforcer Junior Paulo runs into the stands to make a disabled fan's day after Parramatta thrashed the Broncos

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The compassionate side of Parramatta and NSW enforcer Junior Paulo was on full display moments after helping the Eels thrash the Broncos on Thursday at Suncorp Stadium.

In heartwarming scenes, the front-rower, 28, made his way up into the stands to meet footy fan Hayden, who is confined to a wheelchair.

Paulo happily posed for photos and chatted with the supporter, who would have left the iconic sporting venue elated.

NDIS Disability Support & Care uploaded the clip to their Cultivate Care Instagram page on Friday, and it didn't take long for scores of NRL fans to praise Paulo for his good deed.

'Pretty surreal moment for young fan Hayden after last night's win,' the accompanying message from Cultivate Care read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWCnI_0hXFYOqw00
Junior Paulo makes his way up to meet a Parramatta fan post game on Thursday in Brisbane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpp25_0hXFYOqw00
Both men were all smiles (pictured) after catching up moments after fulltime on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIJu0_0hXFYOqw00
In heartwarming scenes, the front-rower, 28, chatted and posed for photos with Hayden, who is confined to a wheelchair

'It's not often you see your heroes go out of their way to meet you. 'Thank you Junior Paulo for this post match moment Hayden got to share with you.'

Former Manly Sea Eagles hooker Matt Ballin 'liked' the image, as did Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs.

The scenes were very different in the home dressing room, with Brisbane coach Kevin Walters irate at the listless performance from his troops.

After the 53-6 hiding, Walters was unable to contain his rage, with Channel 9 showing the coach's emotions boiling over during a dressing down in the sheds.

Walters could be seen pacing the room pointing his finger in the direction of various players as their semi-final hopes hang by a thread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAcpO_0hXFYOqw00
Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters completely lost it with his team on Thursday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myO1H_0hXFYOqw00
The Broncos were collectively poor, losing 53-6 against the rampant Parramatta Eels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27E3XQ_0hXFYOqw00
The defeat leaves Brisbane at risk of being dumped out of the NRL top 8 after once occupying fourth spot (pictured, prop Tom Flegler)

If the Raiders beat the Sea Eagles on Saturday at GIO Stadium, they will leapfrog Brisbane into eighth spot with just one round to play before the finals.

The Broncos were in the top four just six weeks ago, but have conceded over 100 points in the past two games.

Nine analyst Paul Vautin described the Broncos as a 'broken' side heading into next week's must win game against the Dragons.

Asked about his side's performance, Walters said: 'Terrible mate. We didn't start very well, and finished poorly as well.

'We just need to fix our defence more than anything and our attitude hasn't been where it needs to be at this time of the year to compete against good sides.'

