EXCLUSIVE: Former England star and NFL convert Christian Wade set to make a return to rugby this weekend with French giants Racing 92... nearly four years on from leaving Wasps

By Daniel Matthews For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Former England wing and NFL convert Christian Wade is set to make a much-anticipated return to rugby this weekend, sportsmail understands.

The 31-year-old is slated to feature for French giants Racing 92 in a sevens tournament on Saturday, nearly four years on from his last rugby appearance.

The ex-Wasps wing, who recently returned to these shores after three years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, has been drafted in for the Supersevens series across the Channel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qx7tb_0hXFYHfr00
Former England wing Christian Wing is set to return to rugby with French side Racing 92
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEcTR_0hXFYHfr00
The 31-year-old returned to England following three seasons with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL

Wade has teased a comeback to rugby ever since his NFL career ended earlier this year.

He has held talks with several clubs and has been linked with a move to the Top 14.

The 31-year old is expected to make only a cameo appearance for Racing during the tournament in Pau.

But this could represent the first step towards a more permanent move, with the Parisian side said to be looking for a medical ‘joker’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YA1e_0hXFYHfr00
Wade is the fourth-highest try scorer in the Rugby Premiership, having crossed 82 times

Wade has plenty of sevens experience - he represented England between 2009 and 2010 - and sees this as a chance to roll back the years, with a European rugby giant, as he plots a comeback proper.

The wing has been rebuilding his rugby fitness ahead of a likely return to the 15-man game and it’s understood he wants his next move to allow him to challenge for silverware while keeping up his charity work off the pitch.

Wade remains the fourth-highest try scorer in Premiership history, having crossed 82 times for Wasps.

