Related
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
Why Lucid and Nikola Dropped While Plug Power Rose Today
It's no surprise that many electric vehicle (EV) start-ups have plans to raise capital as they work toward manufacturing at a scale that brings in enough cash. Investors react negatively anyway when those plans are announced. Today, that helped drive shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA)...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $50.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 9/1/22.
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALLY, ZM, WDAY
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total of 17,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,200 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
Stock Market Mudslide Continues; Crowdstrike (CRWD) Posts Strong Q2
The market mudslide continued a third-straight trading day today, with the Dow slipping another -0.96%, the S&P 500 -1.10% and the Nasdaq -1.12% — now down -4% for the past week. Weakest of all on the day was the small-cap Russell 2000, which fell -1.54%. The tone of market...
Why Shares of Zhihu Fell Today
Shares of the Chinese online content company Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) fell more than 8% today after the company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year earlier in the day. So what. Zhihu reported a net loss of $0.12 per American depositary share on total revenue of close...
With Auto Demand Likely To Revive, Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Attractive?
Cleveland-Cliffs stock (NYSE: CLF) has gained almost 11% over the last month, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which has gained about 1% over the same period. There are a couple of factors driving the stock higher. Over the last few years, the company has transitioned from being a supplier of iron ore into a large integrated steel mill operator, which has given the company significant exposure to the automotive sector. Now production in the auto industry has been weighed down by supply chain constraints through the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there are signs that the component supply shortage is easing, and this could help drive auto production higher, helping suppliers such as Cleveland-Cliffs. Separately, the company just raised current spot rates for all its carbon steel hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products by a minimum of $75 per ton and this could also be a sign of reviving demand from the auto market. Now to be sure, there are lingering concerns about the U.S. economy, considering that GDP has contracted over the last two quarters straight, with interest rates also on the rise. However, investors are likely to find CLF stock to be reasonably valued at current levels, considering that it trades at just about 4.5x consensus 2022 earnings and 6.8x 2023 earnings.
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $16.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Nutanix Q4 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
Tech stocks have been hit hard in 2022 amid a hawkish Fed. For example, the Zacks Computer and Technology Sector is down more than 25% YTD. Even over the last month, the sector has continued to lag the S&P 500. A company in the sector, Nutanix NTNX, is on deck...
Are E-Commerce Stocks Bottoming Out?
Our theme of E-Commerce Stocks, which is comprised of U.S.-based e-commerce companies as well as logistics and payment players, has declined by almost 41% year-to-date, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq-100, which remains down by 24% over the same period. There are several trends that are hurting the sector. The big e-commerce surge that was seen through the lockdown phase of the Covid-19 pandemic is now cooling off, and this is reflected in revenue growth rates and stock prices in the theme. Moreover, the U.S. economy has been weak with GDP contracting over the last two quarters straight. Consumers have also been scaling back on retail spending amid high inflation while spending more on travel and experiences. Moreover, the ongoing supply chain issues, labor shortages, and surging inflation are also impacting the cost base of e-commerce players.
Why Freyr Battery Was an Electric Stock Today
Investors were very much plugged in to Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) stock on Tuesday. The next-generation battery maker's shares closed nearly 9% higher, in contrast to the slumping S&P 500 index, on news of a new deal signed by the company. So what. Freyr announced Tuesday morning that it has...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Financial
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.6%. Within that group, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 10.16% year-to-date. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 27.88% year-to-date, and Teleflex Incorporated, is down 31.68% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and TFX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Genuine Parts (GPC) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Genuine Parts (GPC) closed at $156.21, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: TMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.84, changing hands as low as $42.69 per share. Terminix Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
The fact that multiple NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
