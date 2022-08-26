ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unsung heroes: The Air Transport Auxiliary

By Harry Howard, Harry Howard, History Correspondent For Mailonline
 4 days ago

The Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) was founded in September 1939, when the Second World War broke out.

Its purpose was to ferrying Royal Air Force (RAF) and Royal Navy warplanes between factories, maintenance units and front-line squadrons.

Overall during the war, 1,250 men and women from 25 countries ferried 309,000 aircraft of 147 different types.

It was initially envisaged that the ATA would fly light aircraft to ferry supplies and mail.

But within weeks after its founding, the ATA's pilots began performing the task for which they are now known.

The unit expanded rapidly under the direction of its commanding officer, Gerard d'Erlanger, who had been the director of British Airways before the war.

The men who initially joined up were often too old for active service, with many having served in the First World War.

The first women joined the ATA in January 1940 and were initially limited to flying non-operational planes, such as training and communications aircraft.

They were also paid 20 per cent less than men and faced sexism from the RAF's senior officers.

However, the ban on them flying operational planes was lifted after the persistence of Pauline Gower, who had founded the similar Air Transport Auxiliary.

In 1941, Winnie Crossley became the first woman to fly a fighter plane - a Hurricane - to the front line.

In the autumn of the following year, First Officer Lettice Curtis became the first woman to fly a four-engined bomber.

Then, in 1943, the women were awarded equal pay to their male colleagues.

Of the 168 women who were employed during the war, many were from the United States, including the famous Jacqueline Cochran.

Source: The ATA Museum

