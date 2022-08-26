ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Good sleepers are 'less likely to suffer a stroke': Getting 7-8 hours each night and not tossing and turning in bed is best, study rules

By Emily Craig
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

People who sleep well are less likely to have a stroke, a study suggests.

French researchers, who monitored the shut-eye habits of more than 7,000 over-50s, found sub-optimal sleep is linked to a higher risk of heart disease and stroke.

Those who reported getting at least eight hours, not feeling tired during the day and never suffering insomnia were three-quarters less likely to suffer heart complications than those who struggled to sleep.

Seven in 10 of these cardiovascular conditions could be prevented if everyone was a good sleeper, the findings suggest.

Study author Dr Aboubakari Nambiema said: 'The low prevalence of good sleepers was expected given our busy, 24/7 lives.

'The importance of sleep quality and quantity for heart health should be taught early in life when healthy behaviours become established.

'Minimising night-time noise and stress at work can both help improve sleep.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwRxg_0hXFSTNR00
French researchers, who monitored the shut-eye habits of more than 7,000 over-50s, found sub-optimal sleep is linked to a higher risk of heart disease and stroke Those who reported getting the best sleep were three-quarters less likely to suffer heart complications than those who got the worst

HOW MUCH SLEEP SHOULD I GET?

Most adults need between six and nine hours of sleep every night.

Going to bed and getting up at a similar time each night programmes the brain and internal body clock to get used to a set routine.

But few people manage to stick to strict bedtime patterns.

To get to sleep easier, the NHS advises winding down, such as by taking a bath, reading and avoiding electronic devices.

The health service also recommends keeping the bedroom sleep-friendly by removing TVs and gadgets from the room and keeping it dark and tidy.

For people who struggle to sleep, the NHS says keeping a sleep diary can uncover lifestyle habits or activities that contribute to sleepiness.

Source: NHS

Dozens of studies have linked not getting enough sleep with heart disease and high blood pressure — which increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

It is not clear exactly how sleep helps the heart. But earlier research has shown poor sleepers are more likely to have inflammation which raises the risk of heart problems.

And not getting enough shut-eye raises the risk of developing unhealthy habits that harm the heart, such as making poor food choices and a lack of exercise.

The team, from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, examined the sleep habits of 7,200 participants included in an earlier study.

The volunteers, who were aged 50 to 75 and in good heart health, underwent a physical examination and were quizzed on their sleep habits and medical history.

They shared long they slept, whether they were a morning person and if they suffered insomnia, sleep apnoea or tiredness in the daytime.

For each of these five factors, the participants were awarded one point if their sleep was optimal and zero if it was not.

Sleeping for seven to eight hours per night, being a morning person and not having insomnia, daytime sleepiness or sleep apnoea would receive five marks. Zero to one marks was considered poor.

The researchers monitored the patients for 10 years and compared their sleep scores against cases of coronary heart disease and stroke.

The findings, set to be presented at European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona on Saturday, show that 10 per cent of participants had an optimal sleep score and eight per cent were poor sleepers.

Over the course of the study, 274 suffered coronary heart disease or a stroke.

Those who scored five points were 75 per cent less likely to suffer from the heart complications, compared to those who scored a zero or one, the team found.

And the risk fell by 22 per cent for every one point rise in sleep score.

The findings suggests that heart disease and stroke cases could be slashed by 72 per cent if everyone had optimal sleep scores, the researchers said.

The participants completed additional sleep questionnaires at two follow up visits, with 25 per cent reporting their sleep had worsened, while 23 per cent said it improved.

The team found that every one point increase in sleep score over time was linked with a seven per cent fall in the risk of coronary heart disease or stroke.

Dr. Nambiema said: 'Our study illustrates the potential for sleeping well to preserve heart health and suggests that improving sleep is linked with lower risks of coronary heart disease and stroke.

'We also found that the vast majority of people have sleep difficulties. Given that cardiovascular disease is the top cause of death worldwide, greater awareness is needed on the importance of good sleep for maintaining a healthy heart.'

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

Stress & Trauma Was Destroying My Body—Until I Finally Got A Wakeup Call

While some health issues are visible to the outside world, many people face chronic conditions that don't have externally visible signs or symptoms—also known as invisible illnesses. In mindbodygreen's series, we're giving individuals with invisible illnesses a platform to share their personal experiences. Our hope is their stories will shed light on these conditions and offer solidarity to others facing similar situations.
MENTAL HEALTH
labroots.com

Nearly Half of Global Cancer Deaths Attributed to Behavioral Risk Factors

Cancer is a broad description of various related diseases resulting from abnormal and excessive cell growth. While some cancers develop due to an individual’s genetics or uncontrollable factors, other circumstances relating to lifestyle and the environment can also increase cancer risk. Enlisting cancer prevention strategies, such as eating a healthy diet and avoiding excessive sun exposure, can reduce cancer risk. If more people undertake effective cancer prevention strategies, a notable reduction in cancer's physical, emotional, and financial burdens will follow.
CANCER
Fareeha Arshad

The human heart can heal itself: Scientists have finally discovered the cells involved in the repair process

In a recent study, scientists have uncovered the self-repair process in the human heart, especially after an instance heart attack. With this discovery, researchers aim to find ways that will help develop better treatment options for patients with heart issues. Scientists have discovered that the immune and lymphatic systems play a fundamental role in heart repair immediately after a heart attack.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stroke#Sleepers#Linus Heart Disease#Heart Health#Medical Research#Diseases#General Health#French#Nhs
MedicalXpress

Disease activity in coronary arteries predicts future risk of death and heart attacks

A non-invasive imaging technique for detecting coronary artery disease activity in patients with myocardial infarction did not predict the primary endpoint of all coronary events but did predict all-cause mortality and cardiac death or non-fatal myocardial infarction. The results of the late breaking research are presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2022.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Daily Mail

Millions of families are just 19 days from the breadline and would struggle to afford bare essentials within three weeks of losing their income, study shows

Millions of families are just 19 days away from being unable to afford basic essentials, a study has revealed. Spiralling energy, food and fuel bills mean households are being forced to raid their savings to cover must-pay bills. However, such is the cost of living squeeze that this savings safety...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Could 'immortal jellyfish' hold the clue to immortality? Scientists discover sea creature has double copies of all its genes that prevents it from ever ageing - and believe the quirk could inspire new medical treatments to keep people alive forever

An 'immortal' jellyfish could hold clues on how to improve human lifespan, as it is the only species of its kind capable of reverting to its juvenile state and growing back to an adult throughout its entire life. A team of researchers, led by the University of Oviedo in Spain,...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

The dutiful citizens left feeling like criminals: Fined £100 for visiting her husband's grave with the family dog and slapped with a £150 penalty for feeding the birds - councils are now raking in millions by hiring private firms to enforce petty by-laws

Every day after her husband, Niall, was laid to rest, Lynda Martin would pay a visit to his grave. Faithfully by her side at all times was the couple’s beloved pet dog, Megan. The 12-year-old collie had even accompanied Lynda to the burial service at the cemetery in Herne...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Inside the tragic final hours of a young female staffer at Ernst and Young who was found dead at her high-end Sydney office - after Friday night work drinks went horribly wrong

A young female staffer who met colleagues for work drinks at an exclusive bar was tragically found dead just hours after returning to the office. The 33-year-old was discovered at the Sydney headquarters of accounting firm Ernst & Young in the early hours of Saturday morning, sending shockwaves through the industry - now in the midst of peak auditing season where some of county's brightest number-crunchers scramble to meet deadlines for high-powered clients.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Young girl rushed to hospital with head injury after rollercoaster horror in which terrified children were left dangling '20ft in the air for 90 minutes' after ride suddenly stopped

Terrified parents clung on to their screaming children for 90 minutes after a rollercoaster broke down 20ft in the air, with one child being rushed to the hospital with a head injury. Horrified witnesses say young children were dangling from the ride at Pleasureland, in Southport, Merseyside on Saturday. A...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Chezzi Denyer reveals she believed she caused her 18-month-old daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia by 'wrapping her too tightly' and 'went into shock' when the tot was rushed into surgery

Chezzi Denyer has revealed that she believed that she had caused her daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia. The 18-month-old was rushed into surgery in March to correct her severe hip dysplasia and has since made a full recovery. 'I went into shock as the specialist explained that she would need to...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

565K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy