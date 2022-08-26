ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Way to glow! Mesmerising new photo book captures the beauty of Britain by night, from a seaside village in Yorkshire to one of England's most famous trees

By Sadie Whitelocks for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

See Britain in a different light courtesy of these illuminating photos.

They feature in new book Britain by Night, published by Amberley Publishing, which celebrates the atmospheric nighttime photography of British landscape and astrophotographer Mark McNeill.

Within the compendium's spellbinding pages are shots of the Darwen Tower on the West Pennine Moors silhouetted against a full moon, the South Stack Lighthouse in Anglesey lighting the surrounding rocks and some of Britain's quaintest villages and streets wrapped in a cosy nighttime glow.

McNeill, who is based in North West England, says that the idea for the book ‘was to try and capture Britain in a unique way’. ‘Most people take photos during the day - well, I get a buzz out of taking photos at night, so I thought I’d travel the whole of Britain,’ he writes.

The introduction to the book reveals: ‘The landscape of Britain is transformed at night when its man-made and natural landmarks are illuminated against a backdrop of magnificent stellar skyscapes. In the heart of our cities, iconic structures are picked out and away from the built-up areas in our darker spaces the astral and lunar world takes to the stage alongside the landscape.

‘In Britain by Night, photographer Mark McNeill has captured a huge variety of night scenery and skyscapes that show both natural and man-made Britain in a new light… look through these photographs and you will quickly see the fascination of the nighttime world of Britain beneath the stars.’ Scroll down to see a selection of 15 of the striking images that are showcased in the tome...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ImQw_0hXFSNKJ00
A silhouette of the Darwen Tower on the West Pennine Moors against a full moon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idu1V_0hXFSNKJ00
A beautiful shot of Lindisfarne Castle on Holy Island, near Berwick-upon-Tweed in Northumberland, under a starlit sky. McNeill reveals that for every shot that worked, there were plenty of opportunities that slipped away: 'I travelled to lots of places and didn’t even manage to take a photo due to rain, wind or traffic. So many things got in my way – even Covid-19'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XPOK_0hXFSNKJ00
A haunting shot of Alnwick Castle in Northumberland, with the building's reflection appearing below in the River Aln 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sb4Wk_0hXFSNKJ00
The bright lights of Blackpool, with the tower and pier illuminated in striking fashion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZeiN_0hXFSNKJ00
A breathtaking view of an illuminated Knaresborough Viaduct in North Yorkshire. The 80ft-high structure carries trains travelling to and from Harrogate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMobe_0hXFSNKJ00
The Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, with the long-exposure shot streaking the headlights from vehicles passing below. 'Adding the movement of cars and buses adds a bit of interest into a busy area,' the author writes in the book's introduction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apx94_0hXFSNKJ00
A stunning shot of Gold Hill in Shaftesbury. For aspiring nighttime photographers, McNeill writes in the introduction of his book: 'A good tip is always try and bring a tripod with you, or rest your camera on something like a wall or beanbag. When you do night photography you need to do long exposures, mainly because it's so dark, and you need to hold the camera for at least five to ten seconds to capture an image'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdeBB_0hXFSNKJ00
An atmospheric photograph of the Black Bull pub in the village of Haworth in West Yorkshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JR75H_0hXFSNKJ00
The usually bustling city of Manchester is eerily quiet in this photo by McNeill 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03k8eu_0hXFSNKJ00
A gorgeous pink sky reflected in the calm of Derwent Water in the Lake District National Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KvFd7_0hXFSNKJ00
An inky sky looms over the seaside village of Staithes in North Yorkshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dS8lt_0hXFSNKJ00
A captivating picture of South Stack Lighthouse off the coast of Holyhead in Anglesey, Wales
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkCTf_0hXFSNKJ00
A view of the Milky Way over Sycamore Gap next to Hadrian's Wall in the Northumberland National Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahfdw_0hXFSNKJ00
A well-angled shot of the 19th-century funicular railway that links Saltburn-by-the-Sea in North Yorkshire with Saltburn Pier and the seafront
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZb8G_0hXFSNKJ00
Britain By Night by Mark McNeill and published by Amberley Books is priced at £16.19 via www.amberley-books.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Yorkshire#North Yorkshire#Britain#South Yorkshire#Amberley Publishing#British#The Darwen Tower#Worl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Daily Mail

'My marriage was likened to the release of Nelson Mandela': From royal jibes to new N-word claims, the Duchess of Sussex lifts the lid on gilded life with Prince Harry

Meghan’s latest interview lifts the lid on her gilded life in the millionaires’ haven of Montecito in California. Over 6,400 gushing words, American journalist Allison P. Davis describes everything from the Soho House-branded rosewater candles that she burns to the conjoined palm trees at the Sussexes’ home which the loved-up couple compare to themselves.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Police hunt red-haired woman with American accent after 'irreplaceable' headstone was stolen from historic graveyard where famous Skye Terrier Greyfriars Bobby is buried

A woman with an American accent is being hunted by police following the theft of a historic headstone from an Edinburgh graveyard. The 'irreplaceable' headstone was taken from Greyfriars Kirk, Candlemaker Row, between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Sunday August 21. The graveyard was made famous by Greyfriar's Bobby, a Skye...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Welcome to Manchester's most Instagrammable street: Influencers and directors flock to be pictured and filmed on street lined with Victorian council homes

Tucked between high rises, new apartment blocks and trendy bars, a quiet and unchanged street full of Victorian houses is greeting a steady stream of influencers on a daily basis, who pose outside the homes to take photos. Anita Street, in Ancoats, is Manchester's answer to London's Notting Hill, attracting...
U.K.
Daily Mail

20,000 doomsday cult members gather at Cambodian farmhouse to see out the end of the world after their leader predicts 'biblical' flood that will engulf the planet (except his property)

Up to 20,000 Cambodians are taking shelter at a doomsday cult politician's farmhouse while they await an apocalyptic flood that will bring about the end of the world. Khem Veasna, the founder of the League for Democracy Party, claims a 'black hole' has formed in his spine which is sending him messages about an impending flood that will destroy everything apart from his farmland in Siem Reap.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Father-of-two living in a one-bed council flat on £66-a-week is reduced to tears by self-made millionaire, 24, who offers him work after being touched by his story when they swapped homes on Rich House, Poor House

A young multi-millionaire who used to be homeless is helping a London family after swapping homes with them on Rich House, Poor House. Australian entrepreneur Harry Sanders, 24, owns several properties around the world, including a three-bedroom flat in Shoreditch thanks to his SEO business, worth £12million. The internet...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Is this the end for working from home? Britons who shun the office could pay an extra £2,500-a-year in energy costs, warn experts, who say rising bills could drive people back to their desks

Working from home could lead to household energy bills being stretched by an extra £2,500 each year, a new survey has revealed. Experts suggest home workers will flock back to the office this winter to avoid the severe energy bills. Energy regulator Ofgem announced on Friday its price cap...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

565K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy