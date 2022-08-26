Way to glow! Mesmerising new photo book captures the beauty of Britain by night, from a seaside village in Yorkshire to one of England's most famous trees
By Sadie Whitelocks for MailOnline
Daily Mail
4 days ago
See Britain in a different light courtesy of these illuminating photos.
They feature in new bookBritain by Night, published byAmberley Publishing, which celebrates the atmospheric nighttime photography of British landscape and astrophotographer Mark McNeill.
Within the compendium's spellbinding pages are shots of the Darwen Tower on the West Pennine Moors silhouetted against a full moon, the South Stack Lighthouse in Anglesey lighting the surrounding rocks and some of Britain's quaintest villages and streets wrapped in a cosy nighttime glow.
McNeill, who is based in North West England, says that the idea for the book ‘was to try and capture Britain in a unique way’. ‘Most people take photos during the day - well, I get a buzz out of taking photos at night, so I thought I’d travel the whole of Britain,’ he writes.
The introduction to the book reveals: ‘The landscape of Britain is transformed at night when its man-made and natural landmarks are illuminated against a backdrop of magnificent stellar skyscapes. In the heart of our cities, iconic structures are picked out and away from the built-up areas in our darker spaces the astral and lunar world takes to the stage alongside the landscape.
‘In Britain by Night, photographer Mark McNeill has captured a huge variety of night scenery and skyscapes that show both natural and man-made Britain in a new light… look through these photographs and you will quickly see the fascination of the nighttime world of Britain beneath the stars.’Scroll down to see a selection of 15 of the striking images that are showcased in the tome...
A man has been killed by lions after breaking into their enclosure at a zoo in Ghana in an apparent attempt to steal a cub. The man, believed to be in his 30s, was attacked and mauled to death by a lion after he jumped over the security fences of the zoo in the capital Accra, officials said.
Sunrise host Natalie Barr has labelled Meghan Markle a 'tosser' in an extraordinary on-air rant after the Duchess of Sussex compared herself to Nelson Mandela in her new interview with The Cut magazine. The former Suits actress, 41, claimed she was told by a cast member of the Lion King...
Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
There comes a moment in every toxic relationship where friends and family of the wronged party must put their own grievances aside to save their loved one from a life of misery. That time has now come for Prince Harry’s relatives. An intervention should be staged, no matter the...
The UK's biggest warship broke down off the south coast of England today due to 'damage to its propeller shaft' after it had just set sail for a major mission to the United States. The five-year-old HMS Prince of Wales, which is the second of the Royal Navy's two aircraft...
PARIS (AP) — The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her. Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma...
Meghan Markle has given a glimpse into the $14.65million Montecito mansion she shares with Prince Harry and their two children Archie and Lilibet. In a new interview published today with The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, shared how her home in Southern California makes her 'feel free' and is 'calm and healing'.
The Queen is ‘carefully considering’ whether she is fit enough to attend the Braemar Games next weekend as concerns grow over her mobility issues, The Mail on Sunday understands. The Highland Games, which are often attended by the Queen and the Prime Minister of the day, are usually...
Members of the royal family - including Prince Charles and Lady Louise Windsor - attended a traditional Sunday church service in the Aberdeenshire village close to the Balmoral estate this morning. The heir to the throne, 73, was spotted driving himself to the church service at Crathie Kirk, with his...
Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who tragically drowned in a lake on Bank Holiday Monday. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, were with a group of friends when they got into trouble in the lake in Enagh Lough in Londonderry, Northern Ireland on Monday evening. The two...
She's known for her incredible gym-honed physique. And Davina McCall looked nothing short of sensational as she dressed to impress in a black midi dress at the ITV Autumn Entertainment launch in London on Tuesday. The TV presenter, 54, looked incredible in the figure hugging garment which boasted long sleeves...
Meghan’s latest interview lifts the lid on her gilded life in the millionaires’ haven of Montecito in California. Over 6,400 gushing words, American journalist Allison P. Davis describes everything from the Soho House-branded rosewater candles that she burns to the conjoined palm trees at the Sussexes’ home which the loved-up couple compare to themselves.
A woman with an American accent is being hunted by police following the theft of a historic headstone from an Edinburgh graveyard. The 'irreplaceable' headstone was taken from Greyfriars Kirk, Candlemaker Row, between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Sunday August 21. The graveyard was made famous by Greyfriar's Bobby, a Skye...
Sandbanks millionaires are outraged at the 'absolute eyesore' 5G mast plans threatening the astronomical property prices in the area. Mobile phone giants Three UK and EE want to upgrade a 20ft tall 3G mast with a 5G structure that will be double the height at 60ft. The plans show how...
Tucked between high rises, new apartment blocks and trendy bars, a quiet and unchanged street full of Victorian houses is greeting a steady stream of influencers on a daily basis, who pose outside the homes to take photos. Anita Street, in Ancoats, is Manchester's answer to London's Notting Hill, attracting...
Up to 20,000 Cambodians are taking shelter at a doomsday cult politician's farmhouse while they await an apocalyptic flood that will bring about the end of the world. Khem Veasna, the founder of the League for Democracy Party, claims a 'black hole' has formed in his spine which is sending him messages about an impending flood that will destroy everything apart from his farmland in Siem Reap.
A beach hut with stunning sea views is up for grabs in time for the late summer sun - for just £25,000. The green and white hut sits on a stretch of golden sand overlooking the sea in Rotherslade Bay, South Wales. It is up for auction with a...
A young multi-millionaire who used to be homeless is helping a London family after swapping homes with them on Rich House, Poor House. Australian entrepreneur Harry Sanders, 24, owns several properties around the world, including a three-bedroom flat in Shoreditch thanks to his SEO business, worth £12million. The internet...
Working from home could lead to household energy bills being stretched by an extra £2,500 each year, a new survey has revealed. Experts suggest home workers will flock back to the office this winter to avoid the severe energy bills. Energy regulator Ofgem announced on Friday its price cap...
Comments / 0