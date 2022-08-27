ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Rogers County Deputies Make Gun & Drug Bust After Drive-By Shooting Arrest

By Johnny Resendiz
 5 days ago
Rogers County deputies recover drugs, guns, and even a grenade launcher after arresting a man they said was involved in a drive-by shooting near Inola.

"We have an absolute smorgasbord of charges here," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said.

Walton said it all started Thursday night when Justin Boyce got into an argument with someone, left, then fired three shots into that person's home near Inola.

Deputies said they found Boyce moments later and found drugs in his car but didn't find the gun.

They got a search warrant for his trailer, where they said they found large amounts of meth, mushrooms, marijuana, fentanyl pills, and guns.

The arrest report states Boyce had two hidden handguns in the trailer, two rifles, and a 37-millimeter grenade launcher all "staged in tactical arrangement" in the trailer.

"These are the career criminals...the parasites of our community that we want out," Walton said.

Walton said they also found security cameras covering all angles of the trailer.

"It's another concern for officer safety because it points out that a lot of times we're detected before we know we're detected," Walton said.

Deputies also arrested Roger, Kathy and Rodney Nees.

Walton said he is glad these drugs are out of the wrong hands.

"You just think, you know, I mean....did that in it of itself maybe save somebody from an overdose death," Walton said. "For that we're thankful."

Walton said the investigation isn't over. He thinks this case could be connected to even more drugs.

