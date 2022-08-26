ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

tourcounsel.com

Outlets in Las Vegas: which is the best?

Las Vegas is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. The entertainment capital is a city set up for consumption, so outlets in Las Vegas could not be missing. In the city you will find everything, from luxury shops to outlets where you will find things at very good prices. In addition to telling you all the necessary information about the city's outlets, we leave you with 75 things to do in Las Vegas so that you can enjoy the city as it deserves. It's not all about shopping!
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Treasure Island awards $110k to August jackpot winners

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Treasure Island awarded $10,000 jackpots to six lucky people this August. Jackpot winners came from around the world, including a visitor from the United Kingdom and another from Canada. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Visitor from New York wins six-digit jackpot at Las Vegas Strip...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS. $25,000 Pro Football Kick-Off Weekend Jackpot Parlay Cards. Available now – Sunday, Sept. 11, pay $5 to enter the $25,000 pro football kick-off weekend jackpot parlay. Players must make a selection in all 15 NFL games and the person with the most correct selections wins the jackpot. In case of multiple winners, the $25,000 jackpot will be evenly distributed among all winners. Parlay cards must be submitted before 10 a.m. on Sept. 11.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
KDWN

Ranked: Best Pizza Places In Las Vegas

Extra pepperoni please… Vegas has delicious pizza and many different kinds. Looking for margarita? We got you covered. Supreme? Check. Classic cheese? Check. Whether you’re looking for New York, Chicago or Neapolitan style there are plenty of fresh pies to go around. Dedicated pizza connoisseurs will go to war with you on what the best style of pizza is but regardless the taste is still magical with every bite. Pizza is an international delicacy that has been consumed for many years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
restaurantclicks.com

Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘Pine Dining’ proves popular at site of Mt. Charleston Lodge

Only rubble was left of the lodge but the Ellis family who owned it is putting together plans to rebuild. In the meantime, they have been offering a weekend dining event called "Pine Dining" for several weekends, even extending it into September. This weekend will be the final one. If you are interested, you can get tickets at this link.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Pine Dining at Mt.Charleston

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It is exclusive summer dining provided by local chefs in one of the most beautiful settings in Southern Nevada. Mercedes Martinez talks with the general manager of Ellis Island Christina Ellis and chef Ismaele Romano about Pine Dining and some of the upcoming culinary experiences.
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022

From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

18 Best Coffee Shops in Las Vegas 2022

The best coffee shops in Las Vegas offer various cups of Joe, from straight Java to signature lavender lattes. Las Vegas’ best coffees come from stand-alone, family-owned restaurants and big franchise coffee roasters. Each of the coffee houses in Las Vegas has a unique atmosphere. Some are designed as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
earnthenecklace.com

Jeremy Chen Leaving KTNV: Where Is the Las Vegas Reporter Going?

Jeremy Chen has become one of the popular reporters in Las Vegas during the pandemic era. Now this journalist is stepping back from KTNV 13 Action News. Jeremy Chen announced that he is leaving KTNV-TV in September 2022. His viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where he is going and if he is leaving Nevada. They hope to see him on broadcast television soon. Fortunately for them, Chen answered most questions about his departure from KTNV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnowsmart.com

what is the most luxurious hotel in las vegas

If you’re looking for a luxurious stay in Las Vegas, look no further than The Bellagio. This hotel is known for its art deco architecture, excellent food, and top-notch service. Whether you’re planning your vacation now or later this year, be sure to check out The Bellagio!. Other...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

FlyOver in Las Vegas to Launch New Flight Ride, “Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies,” September 26

“WINDBORNE: CALL OF THE CANADIAN ROCKIES,” SEPTEMBER 26. Guests Will Soar Over Canada’s Mountains, Glaciers, Lakes and More on Immersive Flight Ride Attraction. FlyOver, the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction, is celebrating its first anniversary in Las Vegas with the launch of an epic flight ride experience –Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies – on September 26.
LAS VEGAS, NV

