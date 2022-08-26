Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
tourcounsel.com
Outlets in Las Vegas: which is the best?
Las Vegas is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. The entertainment capital is a city set up for consumption, so outlets in Las Vegas could not be missing. In the city you will find everything, from luxury shops to outlets where you will find things at very good prices. In addition to telling you all the necessary information about the city's outlets, we leave you with 75 things to do in Las Vegas so that you can enjoy the city as it deserves. It's not all about shopping!
news3lv.com
Treasure Island awards $110k to August jackpot winners
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Treasure Island awarded $10,000 jackpots to six lucky people this August. Jackpot winners came from around the world, including a visitor from the United Kingdom and another from Canada. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Visitor from New York wins six-digit jackpot at Las Vegas Strip...
vegas24seven.com
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS. $25,000 Pro Football Kick-Off Weekend Jackpot Parlay Cards. Available now – Sunday, Sept. 11, pay $5 to enter the $25,000 pro football kick-off weekend jackpot parlay. Players must make a selection in all 15 NFL games and the person with the most correct selections wins the jackpot. In case of multiple winners, the $25,000 jackpot will be evenly distributed among all winners. Parlay cards must be submitted before 10 a.m. on Sept. 11.
news3lv.com
Visitor from New York wins six-digit jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman from New York will be going home with almost $400,000 in her pocket. Lucky Caesars Rewards member Lisa Ferber hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot while playing Three Card Poker at The Cromwell Las Vegas Wednesday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New 50-foot-tall...
Why Las Vegas is known as Hawaii’s 'Ninth Island'
"As more people relocate from Hawaii to Las Vegas, it's becoming more common to run into someone you know with Hawaii roots."
KDWN
Ranked: Best Pizza Places In Las Vegas
Extra pepperoni please… Vegas has delicious pizza and many different kinds. Looking for margarita? We got you covered. Supreme? Check. Classic cheese? Check. Whether you’re looking for New York, Chicago or Neapolitan style there are plenty of fresh pies to go around. Dedicated pizza connoisseurs will go to war with you on what the best style of pizza is but regardless the taste is still magical with every bite. Pizza is an international delicacy that has been consumed for many years.
Visitor wins $391,172 at the Cromwell in Las Vegas
One lucky visitor to Las Vegas won big after playing Three Card Poker at the Cromwell Wednesday morning.
restaurantclicks.com
Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
‘Pine Dining’ proves popular at site of Mt. Charleston Lodge
Only rubble was left of the lodge but the Ellis family who owned it is putting together plans to rebuild. In the meantime, they have been offering a weekend dining event called "Pine Dining" for several weekends, even extending it into September. This weekend will be the final one. If you are interested, you can get tickets at this link.
Pine Dining at Mt.Charleston
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It is exclusive summer dining provided by local chefs in one of the most beautiful settings in Southern Nevada. Mercedes Martinez talks with the general manager of Ellis Island Christina Ellis and chef Ismaele Romano about Pine Dining and some of the upcoming culinary experiences.
Fox5 KVVU
Last remaining year-one employee retires from Caesars Palace after 55+ years
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A blackjack dealer who is the last remaining year-one employee at Caesars Palace officially retired on Wednesday. According to Caesars Entertainment, Benny Figgins celebrated over 55 years at the resort. The company says Figgins was hired at the property on April 27, 1967, and held...
1oaklasvegas.com
10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022
From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
Vertical farming initiative is one of many projects underway to revitalize Historic Westside of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Historic Westside could soon have some resources to battle food insecurity. The neighborhood located northwest of the Spaghetti Bowl could soon have “vertical farming,” an initiative to help local residents get access to fresh fruits and veggies. It’s one of many concepts the city is hoping will bring change to […]
1oaklasvegas.com
18 Best Coffee Shops in Las Vegas 2022
The best coffee shops in Las Vegas offer various cups of Joe, from straight Java to signature lavender lattes. Las Vegas’ best coffees come from stand-alone, family-owned restaurants and big franchise coffee roasters. Each of the coffee houses in Las Vegas has a unique atmosphere. Some are designed as...
earnthenecklace.com
Jeremy Chen Leaving KTNV: Where Is the Las Vegas Reporter Going?
Jeremy Chen has become one of the popular reporters in Las Vegas during the pandemic era. Now this journalist is stepping back from KTNV 13 Action News. Jeremy Chen announced that he is leaving KTNV-TV in September 2022. His viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where he is going and if he is leaving Nevada. They hope to see him on broadcast television soon. Fortunately for them, Chen answered most questions about his departure from KTNV.
travelnowsmart.com
what is the most luxurious hotel in las vegas
If you’re looking for a luxurious stay in Las Vegas, look no further than The Bellagio. This hotel is known for its art deco architecture, excellent food, and top-notch service. Whether you’re planning your vacation now or later this year, be sure to check out The Bellagio!. Other...
Woman asks for assistance in removing pole blocking view at home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Electric poles can be found throughout the Las Vegas valley, but there is one, in particular, that is standing right in front of the house of a homeowner who thinks it doesn’t have a purpose. 80-year-old Delores Taylor has lived in her home on La Madre Way and Jones, for less […]
vegas24seven.com
FlyOver in Las Vegas to Launch New Flight Ride, “Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies,” September 26
“WINDBORNE: CALL OF THE CANADIAN ROCKIES,” SEPTEMBER 26. Guests Will Soar Over Canada’s Mountains, Glaciers, Lakes and More on Immersive Flight Ride Attraction. FlyOver, the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction, is celebrating its first anniversary in Las Vegas with the launch of an epic flight ride experience –Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies – on September 26.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Circle K locations to offer 40 cents off gas on September 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Circle K locations are looking to help customers out leading into Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. participating Circle K locations will be offering up to 40 cents off per gallon of fuel. “It’s been a challenging summer...
Cooling off: How to beat the heat as scorching days roll over Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has set up several cooling stations around the valley which are free to anyone looking for some relief. Those locations can be community centers, libraries, and senior centers. People can cool off inside and get some water because the risk of extreme heat can be dangerous. Medical experts said […]
