10 Ohio companies granted tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved 10 requests for tax credits to companies planning to expand operations in Ohio adding 767 new jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. The projects are expected to generate more than $68 million in new payroll and more than...
Michigan's K-12 education enrollment fell 25% between 2002 and 2020
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s K-12 education spending, per pupil and adjusted for inflation, increased by 10% between 2002 and 2020 because the state lost 25% of enrolled students, according to a new report. The nonprofit Reason Foundation’s 2022 K-12 Education Spending Spotlight includes real and nominal U.S....
Use of drop boxes a decision for Pennsylvania counties
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s Election Law Advisory Board debated the pros and cons of ballot drop boxes on Monday as they craft recommendations for the General Assembly. A morning session, as The Center Square previously reported, focused on mail-in ballots and secrecy envelopes to ensure confidentiality. In...
Bourbon, EV battery sectors in que for Kentucky incentives
(The Center Square) – Bourbon and electric-vehicle batteries, two of the fastest growing business sectors in Kentucky’s economy, are set to grow even more after state officials approved incentives for companies in those industries late last week. Among the companies approved for incentives at Thursday’s Kentucky Economic Development...
New $1B federal grant program for Appalachian region economic projects announced
(The Center Square) — The 13-state Appalachian Region Commission announced on Monday that it will be spending $1 billion over the next five years on a grant program called the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies. The spending was approved as part of the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment...
Illinois quick hits: Another round of EV rebates; local election petitioning begins
After the first round of the state of Illinois taking applications for taxpayer-funded electric vehicle rebates closes Sept. 30, the state will open a second round on Nov. 1. Taxpayers can apply for a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate on new electric vehicles and $1,500 on new all-electric motorcycles. Rebates must be applied for within 90 days of the vehicle's purchase date. The total program costs taxpayers nearly $18 million.
Expert: Education funding without transparency a disservice to the system
(The Center Square) – One Delaware policy analyst says the education system in the state needs to be revamped, even as the state benefited from more than $866 million in federal funding. Citing a lack of transparency with how Education Stabilization Funding dollars are being spent at the local...
Incentive offered for mental health professionals in underserved communities
(The Center Square) – Access to mental health services in Illinois is limited in rural communities. To encourage more psychologists, psychiatrists, substance abuse counselors and other mental health professionals to move to and practice in underserved areas, the General Assembly passed legislation in 2019 to establish a student loan forgiveness program for eligible practitioners.
Louisiana audit shows numerous issues with city of Shreveport's finances
(The Center Square) — A recent audit for the city of Shreveport uncovered numerous issues, from delayed bank reconciliations to incorrect employee information to late financial filings with the state. An independent audit for Shreveport published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week highlighted a total of seven findings...
Georgia officials awarded more than $150M in transportation projects in July
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded more than $150.6 million to 22 projects statewide in July, the first month of the state’s 2023 fiscal year. About a third of the funds (34%) went toward widening and reconstruction projects, while a similar amount (31%) went...
Spotted lanternfly 'gaining a lot of radio play' for damaging effects to wildlife
(The Center Square) – A bug called the spotted lanternfly has made it on the Illinois 'no fly zone' list. First emerging in Pennsylvania in 2014, the spotted lantern fly has since placed a strong foothold in eastern states like Pennsylvania and New York. Although there have not yet been sighting reports of the pest, experts are encouraging residents to stay alert due to its serious impacts.
Number of unaffiliated voters in North Carolina continues to grow
(The Center Square) — Voter registrations for both Democrats and Republicans slid significantly last week, while the number of unaffiliated voters continued to swell. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation, highlighted the latest trend in North Carolina voter registrations in a post to Twitter on Monday.
Martin Flynn spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $4.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Martin Flynn has spent more than any other Democrat. Flynn is the representative for Pennsylvania State Senate District 22 and is running for re-election in 2022. Flynn raised $1.1...
Tim Michels raised more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $23.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tim Michels has raised more than any other Republican. Michels is running for Governor of Wisconsin in 2022. Michels raised $12.0 million and spent $10.6 million between Jan. 1, 2021,...
Data shows North Carolina students leaving for private schools and home schooling is on the rise
(The Center Square) — Recent data from the state’s Division of Non-Public Education provides a snapshot of student enrollment in private and home schools, which remains strong amid public school enrollment declines. A 2022 North Carolina Home School Statistical Summary published last month shows a statewide total of...
Poll: more newly registered voters in Texas are Republicans
(The Center Square) – A new poll conducted by Defend Texas Liberty PAC shows that more newly registered voters in Texas are registering as Republicans and hold conservative viewpoints. There are over 1.1 million new registered voters in Texas, the PAC said, with Texas registering more voters since November...
Paul Gazelka spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Minnesota
Minnesota Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $2.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Paul Gazelka has spent more than any other Republican. Gazelka is the representative for Minnesota State Senate District 9 and ran for Governor of Minnesota in 2022. Gazelka raised...
Morgan LaMantia spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Texas
Texas Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $16.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Morgan LaMantia has spent more than any other Democrat. LaMantia is running to represent Texas State Senate District 27 in 2022. LaMantia raised $695,670 and spent $3.9 million between...
