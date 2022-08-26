ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovetown, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Greenbrier Middle School student charged with terroristic threats

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One Columbia County student has removed from school campus after sending text messages threatening to harm another student. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Greenbrier Middle administrators and Columbia County School District Police were contacted after hours in regards to text messages that were sent from one student threatening […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

School Threats Continue in Columbia County

For the second day in a row, a Columbia County student was charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts and removed from school. A Greenbrier Middle School student was charged today in connection with text messages threatening harm against another student at school. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office made school district...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Student charged after threatening Lakeside High School, other students

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County School officials are investigating after a student allegedly threatened Lakeside High School and another student Tuesday. According to the district, Administrators and the School Resource Officer responded immediately to investigate the threats. The student was removed from campus and charged with terroristic threats...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Schools share details on weapons, threats they’ve uncovered

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As parents’ concerns rise about student safety, the school districts in Richmond and Columbia counties are sharing information about threats and weapons found on school grounds. Among those incidents, the Columbia County School System said administrators learned Tuesday that a student at Lakeside High School...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grovetown, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Columbia County, GA
Education
Grovetown, GA
Education
County
Columbia County, GA
WRDW-TV

GBI helps investigate shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old was shot last week in Thomson the day before the school district cracked down on student behavior at football games. Thomson Police Chief Courtney Gale said the shooting occurred Thursday afternoon on Second Street and the student was transported to a local hospital. The...
THOMSON, GA
41nbc.com

Sparta teen injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hancock Co.

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Hancock County. According to a GBI news release, the incident happened Tuesday evening on Shoals Road. Hancock County deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. A deputy arrived on...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

McDuffie County school leaders explain school safety plans

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old was shot last week in Thomson on Second Street. The next day, Thomson High School added a new policy at football games. Anyone under 16 must be with an adult, and students must be in their seats unless heading to the restroom or the concession stand.
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgac.com

Columbia County School Crossing Guard Hit

A crossing guard was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Appling-Harlem Highway near Harlem Middle School in Columbia County. The sheriff’s office says Rafael Vega was directing traffic in front of the school about 6:50 a.m. when a southbound vehicle failed to stop. Vega was hit and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WRDW-TV

How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old faces felony charges after being caught with a handgun at a Richmond County football game, according to authorities. Jahkhi Amir Wimbley was caught with the gun Friday night at the football game between Hephzibah and Laney high schools. The Augusta resident isn’t a student at either school, according to the Richmond County School System.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

AU students raise awareness of crime statistics with sidewalk demonstration

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sociology students at Augusta University spent Wednesday afternoon making their mark and raising awareness. There were 21,570 murders across the United States in 2020, according to the FBI. Today, there are 21,570 tally marks on the sidewalk of Allgood Hall at Augusta University. "If I put...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Search yields gun at school football game in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities uncovered someone with a handgun Friday night at the Laney-Hephzibah football game, according to the Richmond County School System. The incident was revealed Monday when the school district made public all the letters it had sent home to parents this school year regarding school safety incidents.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Daughter accused of stealing thousands from elderly mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reports a daughter has been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars from her mother. On Aug. 22, authorities received an elder abuse report from Adult Protective Services. The report says the victim has been a hospice resident at...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

From Aiken to Wrens and in between, leaders fear for kids’ safety

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In CSRA communities large and small, officials continue to send out alerts as concerns are raised for kids’ safety both in and out of school. On Monday morning, several members of the public were alarmed when they saw a large law enforcement presence at Tutt Middle School.
WRENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Do you recognize these 3 Columbia County auto theft suspects?

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify three persons wanted for auto thefts in the area. The sheriff’s office is looking to identify a male and two female suspects who were involved in entering autos at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

No one hurt in shooting at Aiken County convenience store

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to a reported shooting incident at a convenience store Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the Enmarket store on Edgefield Hwy at Shiloh Heights Road around 10 p.m. Deputies say that all parties involved had left the scene before law enforcement arrived. There...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy