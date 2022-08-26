Read full article on original website
Greenbrier Middle School student charged with terroristic threats
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One Columbia County student has removed from school campus after sending text messages threatening to harm another student. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Greenbrier Middle administrators and Columbia County School District Police were contacted after hours in regards to text messages that were sent from one student threatening […]
School Threats Continue in Columbia County
Student charged after threatening Lakeside High School, other students
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County School officials are investigating after a student allegedly threatened Lakeside High School and another student Tuesday. According to the district, Administrators and the School Resource Officer responded immediately to investigate the threats. The student was removed from campus and charged with terroristic threats...
Schools share details on weapons, threats they’ve uncovered
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As parents’ concerns rise about student safety, the school districts in Richmond and Columbia counties are sharing information about threats and weapons found on school grounds. Among those incidents, the Columbia County School System said administrators learned Tuesday that a student at Lakeside High School...
GBI helps investigate shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old was shot last week in Thomson the day before the school district cracked down on student behavior at football games. Thomson Police Chief Courtney Gale said the shooting occurred Thursday afternoon on Second Street and the student was transported to a local hospital. The...
Teen shot during fight with Ga. deputy, GBI says
SPARTA, Ga. — A teenager is recovering from injuries he sustained after being shot by Hancock County deputy, Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI says that Hancock County deputies were called to a stolen car being found on Shoals Road just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. [DOWNLOAD:...
Sparta teen injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hancock Co.
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Hancock County. According to a GBI news release, the incident happened Tuesday evening on Shoals Road. Hancock County deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. A deputy arrived on...
McDuffie County school leaders explain school safety plans
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old was shot last week in Thomson on Second Street. The next day, Thomson High School added a new policy at football games. Anyone under 16 must be with an adult, and students must be in their seats unless heading to the restroom or the concession stand.
Investigators searching for missing Augusta man
Investigators need your help in locating an Augusta man last seen earlier this month walking along the 3000 block of Tad Court.
Day two of Richmond County's "Operation Lifted Cloud" aimed at clearing fines
(AUGUSTA, GA) - IF YOU HAVE OUTSTANDING MISDEMEANOR WARRANTS IN RICHMOND COUNTY THERE'S AN OPPORTUNITY TODAY FOR YOU TO CLEAR IT: THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS HOLDING OPERATION "LIFTED CLOUD" AT THE GREATER YOUNG ZION BAPTIST CHURCH ON SAND BAR FERRY ROAD. wEDNESDAY WAS THE LAST DAY OF OPERATION LIFTED CLOUD....
Columbia County School Crossing Guard Hit
A crossing guard was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Appling-Harlem Highway near Harlem Middle School in Columbia County. The sheriff’s office says Rafael Vega was directing traffic in front of the school about 6:50 a.m. when a southbound vehicle failed to stop. Vega was hit and...
GBI investigates after a Hancock County deputy shoots 17-year-old during fight
SPARTA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Hancock County deputy shot a man Tuesday night. A Hancock County deputy was responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road and upon arrival, he made contact with 17-year-old Montavious Lewis, according to a press release from the GBI.
How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old faces felony charges after being caught with a handgun at a Richmond County football game, according to authorities. Jahkhi Amir Wimbley was caught with the gun Friday night at the football game between Hephzibah and Laney high schools. The Augusta resident isn’t a student at either school, according to the Richmond County School System.
Augusta woman sentenced for concealing mother's remains in the backyard of her home
(AUGUSTA, GA) - An Augusta woman, convicted of concealing her mother's death, knows her legal fate. Melissa Lockhart was sentenced to ten years, with three years to serve. Lockhart was arrested on June 3rd 2021, after deputies found her mother's remains in a shallow grave in the backyard of her Tobacco Road home.
AU students raise awareness of crime statistics with sidewalk demonstration
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sociology students at Augusta University spent Wednesday afternoon making their mark and raising awareness. There were 21,570 murders across the United States in 2020, according to the FBI. Today, there are 21,570 tally marks on the sidewalk of Allgood Hall at Augusta University. "If I put...
Search yields gun at school football game in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities uncovered someone with a handgun Friday night at the Laney-Hephzibah football game, according to the Richmond County School System. The incident was revealed Monday when the school district made public all the letters it had sent home to parents this school year regarding school safety incidents.
Daughter accused of stealing thousands from elderly mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reports a daughter has been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars from her mother. On Aug. 22, authorities received an elder abuse report from Adult Protective Services. The report says the victim has been a hospice resident at...
From Aiken to Wrens and in between, leaders fear for kids’ safety
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In CSRA communities large and small, officials continue to send out alerts as concerns are raised for kids’ safety both in and out of school. On Monday morning, several members of the public were alarmed when they saw a large law enforcement presence at Tutt Middle School.
Do you recognize these 3 Columbia County auto theft suspects?
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify three persons wanted for auto thefts in the area. The sheriff’s office is looking to identify a male and two female suspects who were involved in entering autos at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
No one hurt in shooting at Aiken County convenience store
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to a reported shooting incident at a convenience store Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the Enmarket store on Edgefield Hwy at Shiloh Heights Road around 10 p.m. Deputies say that all parties involved had left the scene before law enforcement arrived. There...
