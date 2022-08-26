ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Washington Missourian

Softball — Borgia vs. Francis Howell, Union Tournament Championship

Francis Howell defeated Borgia in the Union Tournament championship game.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Wildcats beat Washington in final minute

Liam Hughes officially ran for 71 yards Friday night, but it was the two unofficial yards that made the difference. Hughes, Union’s senior quarterback, ran in a two-point conversion with 32 seconds remaining on the clock to give the Wildcats (1-0) a Week 1 home victory against Washington (0-1), 29-28.
WASHINGTON, MO
Union, MO
Union, MO
Washington Missourian

Lewis & Clark edges volleyball Falcons in five

Former conference rival Lewis & Clark eked out a five-set win over the East Central College volleyball Falcons in Union Monday night, 25-21, 17-25, 20-25, 25-23, 23-21. East Central fell to 4-3 with the loss.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Week 1 Football — Washington at Union

Union defeated Washington to open the 2022 season at Stierberger Stadium, 29-28, Friday, Aug. 26.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Union Boo Bash looking for chili provider

Union’s Halloween Boo Bash is scheduled to return Oct. 28, but part of the tradition will be missing. The Franklin County Health Department notified the city that it can no longer serve chili that was made by individuals, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the August meeting of the Union Park Advisory Board, though health department officials said it was a recommendation, not a demand.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Potosi upends Bulldogs, 27-14

For the first time in six years, the Potosi Trojans got the better of St. Clair on the gridiron, 27-14. Potosi (1-0) grabbed the early lead and never let the Bulldogs (0-1) get back into the contest.
POTOSI, MO
Washington Missourian

Pedestrian struck by two cars on Highway 100 Tuesday night

A Gerald woman is in stable condition in a St. Louis Hospital after being struck twice by two different cars Tuesday evening on Highway 100 near Washington Heights Drive. Around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Renee L. Sneddy, 52, of Gerald, was crossing Highway 100 near Washington Heights Drive when she was struck by two different cars, according to Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department.
GERALD, MO

