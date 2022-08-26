Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Softball — Borgia vs. Francis Howell, Union Tournament Championship
Francis Howell defeated Borgia in the Union Tournament championship game.
Washington Missourian
Union teams get first look at jamborees
Facing athletes from other schools, Union’s football, softball and boys soccer programs traveled to jamboree events last Friday and Monday.
Washington Missourian
Wildcats beat Washington in final minute
Liam Hughes officially ran for 71 yards Friday night, but it was the two unofficial yards that made the difference. Hughes, Union’s senior quarterback, ran in a two-point conversion with 32 seconds remaining on the clock to give the Wildcats (1-0) a Week 1 home victory against Washington (0-1), 29-28.
Washington Missourian
Lady Bulldogs get preseason test in De Soto
The hits can start coming for the St. Clair volleyball season. The Lady Bulldogs tuned up for the upcoming campaign last Tuesday during a preseason jamboree at De Soto.
Washington Missourian
Lewis & Clark edges volleyball Falcons in five
Former conference rival Lewis & Clark eked out a five-set win over the East Central College volleyball Falcons in Union Monday night, 25-21, 17-25, 20-25, 25-23, 23-21. East Central fell to 4-3 with the loss.
Washington Missourian
Week 1 Football — Washington at Union
Union defeated Washington to open the 2022 season at Stierberger Stadium, 29-28, Friday, Aug. 26.
Washington Missourian
Union Boo Bash looking for chili provider
Union’s Halloween Boo Bash is scheduled to return Oct. 28, but part of the tradition will be missing. The Franklin County Health Department notified the city that it can no longer serve chili that was made by individuals, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the August meeting of the Union Park Advisory Board, though health department officials said it was a recommendation, not a demand.
Washington Missourian
Potosi upends Bulldogs, 27-14
For the first time in six years, the Potosi Trojans got the better of St. Clair on the gridiron, 27-14. Potosi (1-0) grabbed the early lead and never let the Bulldogs (0-1) get back into the contest.
Washington Missourian
Knights shut out Pacific in opener
What a difference a year makes. In 2021, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights needed eight weeks to earn their first win.
Washington Missourian
Union school, city tax rates unchanged
The Union R-XI School District and city of Union both approved keeping their property tax rates the same for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Washington Missourian
Pedestrian struck by two cars on Highway 100 Tuesday night
A Gerald woman is in stable condition in a St. Louis Hospital after being struck twice by two different cars Tuesday evening on Highway 100 near Washington Heights Drive. Around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Renee L. Sneddy, 52, of Gerald, was crossing Highway 100 near Washington Heights Drive when she was struck by two different cars, according to Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department.
