Grand Rapids, MI

Kalamazoo Navy veteran to attempt world paddleboarding record

LUDINGTON, Mich. — A Navy veteran from Kalamazoo is about to attempt a world paddleboarding record this September!. Josh Flath, co-founder of 4THE22, is hoping to set the record for the longest distance traveled by stand-up paddleboard in a 12-hour period, according to 4THE22. “While stationed in Hawaii, I...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Trial for GRPD officer accused of carelessly discharging gun begins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The trial for a Grand Rapids police officer charged with carelessly discharging his gun is set to start Thursday. The Grand Rapids Police Department says Officer Gregory Bauer accidentally shot his gun while responding to what was believed to be the spotting of a car theft back in December.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Decision on abortion rights proposal coming today

(WXYZ) — The State Board of Canvassers which is made up of two democrats and two republicans will be meeting today to decide if an abortion rights proposal will be on the November ballot. The 'Reproductive Freedom for All' petition got more than the 425,000 signatures needed to qualify...
MICHIGAN STATE

