Michigan State

Tv20detroit.com

Governor Whitmer celebrates opening of new semiconductor facility in Michigan

BAY CITY, Mich. — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new semiconductor facility on the east side of the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the occasion alongside state, local and business leaders, saying SK Siltron in Bay City will add as many as 150 jobs and bolster Michigan’s standing as a leader in semiconductor production.
Tv20detroit.com

Decision on abortion rights proposal coming today

(WXYZ) — The State Board of Canvassers which is made up of two democrats and two republicans will be meeting today to decide if an abortion rights proposal will be on the November ballot. The 'Reproductive Freedom for All' petition got more than the 425,000 signatures needed to qualify...
Tv20detroit.com

Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages continue to frustrate residents throughout metro Detroit. Some have learned it could be Friday before they're out of the dark. As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday. That's about half of the customers who lost power in this storm.
Tv20detroit.com

Governor Whitmer urges Big Tech companies to offer better protection of user data

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging major tech companies to take further action in protecting users’ personal information. The Michigan governor’s office says Governor Whitmer issued a letter to executives at Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Alphabet asking them to take measures that better protect against data theft, including theft of health data.
Tv20detroit.com

More than 3,000 cases may have been impacted by inaccuracy of MSP’s marijuana testing

(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Police say more than three thousand cases involving alleged marijuana impairment could have been false positives. Last week, the MSP Forensic Science Division announced they were halting all testing of marijuana drug samples due to the possibility that the tests were positive for CBD, rather than just THC. The state police warned prosecutors not to rely on the THC toxicology results until they could learn more about the alleged problems in the testing.
Tv20detroit.com

Decision on Michigan abortion rights proposal coming Wednesday

(WXYZ) — On Wednesday, the Board of State Canvassers will decide whether or not abortion rights will have a slot on the November ballot. Last month, petitioners turned in more than 750,000 signatures for the ‘Reproductive Freedom For All’ campaign. The Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative...
Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroit residents wait patiently for power restoration

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — DTE Energy said in some of the hardest areas, winds moved between 60 and 70 mph for 10 minutes straight on Monday. So, they said the damage is pretty consistent across their service area. At the peak of the outages, DTE Energy President Trevor...
Tv20detroit.com

EV owners forced to use public charging stations during power outage

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages have meant a range of headaches for people across metro Detroit. In an increasingly electrified economy, ownership of an electric vehicle (EV) adds new challenges to the mix. Multiple EV owners were at the Novi Town Center Wednesday using the chargers because the...
Tv20detroit.com

Boil water advisories lifted in Commerce Township and Walled Lake; Novi's still in effect

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Boil water advisories that were issued earlier this week for Commerce Township and Walled Lake have been lifted, Oakland County officials said. Boil water advisories were issued for Commerce Township, Walled Lake and Novi Monday evening. Residents in Commerce Township and Walled Lake no longer need to boil water before using for consumption.
Tv20detroit.com

Many metro Detroit schools closed Tuesday following Monday night's storm

(WXYZ) — More than 30 metro Detroit schools have closed their building off to students following high winds and rain Monday night. School districts are pointing to power outages as the reason for the closures. Howell Public Schools, Southfield Public Schools, West Bloomfield Middle School, and Wayne-Westland Innovative Academy...
Tv20detroit.com

When could power be restored to many metro Detroiters? Here's what DTE says

(WXYZ) — More than 200,000 people are still without power in metro Detroit after severe storms ripped through Southeast Michigan on Monday. As of 6:15 a.m., the DTE Energy Outage Map shows more than 207,000 customers without power, many having to wait days until it will be restored. According...
Tv20detroit.com

Wind brings down trees, tears shingles from roofs in metro Detroit

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Macomb Township, Jim Miracle was surprised at the amount of damage inflicted by thunderstorms that went through metro Detroit Monday. Shingles from his roof littered the neighborhood. “It seems like we’ve seen worse, but yeah, I don't know what happened,” Miracle said. "It...
