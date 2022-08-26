Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Community leaders push for mental health help after numerous crimes across the country
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We have seen people with mental health issues commit violent crimes in our community. From the death of a Detroit Police Officer gunned down while on duty to this past Sunday with the death of three people allegedly shot by a 19-year-old. The suspect, Dontae Smith,...
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer celebrates opening of new semiconductor facility in Michigan
BAY CITY, Mich. — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new semiconductor facility on the east side of the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the occasion alongside state, local and business leaders, saying SK Siltron in Bay City will add as many as 150 jobs and bolster Michigan’s standing as a leader in semiconductor production.
Tv20detroit.com
Nessel turns down debate with DePerno, cites investigation into election tampering
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced she will not participate in any debates against opponent Matthew DePerno ahead of the 2022 midterm election. In a statement released by her campaign, Nessel says holding a debate would be inappropriate after the Michigan Department of Attorney General...
Tv20detroit.com
Anchor Bay schools votes to hire retired police, military veterans as armed security
IRA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Anchor Bay School District is hiring a private security firm to help make their schools safer. School board members voted 5 to 1 to approve the proposal, which included bringing in five-armed security guards. The plan is to rotate the arm guards across...
Tv20detroit.com
Decision on abortion rights proposal coming today
(WXYZ) — The State Board of Canvassers which is made up of two democrats and two republicans will be meeting today to decide if an abortion rights proposal will be on the November ballot. The 'Reproductive Freedom for All' petition got more than the 425,000 signatures needed to qualify...
Tv20detroit.com
Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages continue to frustrate residents throughout metro Detroit. Some have learned it could be Friday before they're out of the dark. As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday. That's about half of the customers who lost power in this storm.
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer urges Big Tech companies to offer better protection of user data
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging major tech companies to take further action in protecting users’ personal information. The Michigan governor’s office says Governor Whitmer issued a letter to executives at Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Alphabet asking them to take measures that better protect against data theft, including theft of health data.
Tv20detroit.com
More than 3,000 cases may have been impacted by inaccuracy of MSP’s marijuana testing
(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Police say more than three thousand cases involving alleged marijuana impairment could have been false positives. Last week, the MSP Forensic Science Division announced they were halting all testing of marijuana drug samples due to the possibility that the tests were positive for CBD, rather than just THC. The state police warned prosecutors not to rely on the THC toxicology results until they could learn more about the alleged problems in the testing.
Tv20detroit.com
Decision on Michigan abortion rights proposal coming Wednesday
(WXYZ) — On Wednesday, the Board of State Canvassers will decide whether or not abortion rights will have a slot on the November ballot. Last month, petitioners turned in more than 750,000 signatures for the ‘Reproductive Freedom For All’ campaign. The Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative...
Tv20detroit.com
Some Michigan construction zones hit pause Labor Day weekend to ease holiday travel
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Construction projects on some Michigan roads will be paused during Labor Day weekend in hopes of easing traffic delays as people travel, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving orange barrels to the side of the road, and lane restrictions...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit residents wait patiently for power restoration
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — DTE Energy said in some of the hardest areas, winds moved between 60 and 70 mph for 10 minutes straight on Monday. So, they said the damage is pretty consistent across their service area. At the peak of the outages, DTE Energy President Trevor...
Tv20detroit.com
EV owners forced to use public charging stations during power outage
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages have meant a range of headaches for people across metro Detroit. In an increasingly electrified economy, ownership of an electric vehicle (EV) adds new challenges to the mix. Multiple EV owners were at the Novi Town Center Wednesday using the chargers because the...
Tv20detroit.com
Boil water advisories lifted in Commerce Township and Walled Lake; Novi's still in effect
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Boil water advisories that were issued earlier this week for Commerce Township and Walled Lake have been lifted, Oakland County officials said. Boil water advisories were issued for Commerce Township, Walled Lake and Novi Monday evening. Residents in Commerce Township and Walled Lake no longer need to boil water before using for consumption.
Tv20detroit.com
Many metro Detroit schools closed Tuesday following Monday night's storm
(WXYZ) — More than 30 metro Detroit schools have closed their building off to students following high winds and rain Monday night. School districts are pointing to power outages as the reason for the closures. Howell Public Schools, Southfield Public Schools, West Bloomfield Middle School, and Wayne-Westland Innovative Academy...
Tv20detroit.com
‘It is a dangerous situation.’ DTE reports thousands of downed wires, gives update on restoration times
(WXYZ) — DTE Energy is reporting more than 232,000 customers are without power in Southeastern Michigan after Monday's round of storms moved through the area. As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 232,985 customers were listed without power on DTE's website. Trevor Lauer of DTE says they have 1,200 DTE crews...
Tv20detroit.com
With cold & flu season ahead, when should you get your vaccines in the fall?
(WXYZ) — Kids are returning to school and with fall on the way, cold and flu season isn't too far off either. Looking ahead, it could be a busy season with cold, flu, COVID-19 and monkeypox all in circulation. While there are vaccines for many of them, it raises a lot of questions about timing.
Tv20detroit.com
Officials investigating after body found in Waterford lake
(WXYZ) — Waterford Township police say a body was found in Williams Lake on Thursday morning. Police say a resident living on Brightwood Ct. called 911 around 9:41 a.m. to report a body floating in the water. According to police, the body of a young man in his 20s,...
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEOS: Damage across metro Detroit after severe storms hit area
(WXYZ) — Residents are cleaning up after severe storms in southeastern Michigan caused extensive damage to properties. DTE Energy is reporting more than 260,000 customers are without power in Southeastern Michigan after Monday's round of storms moved through the area.
Tv20detroit.com
When could power be restored to many metro Detroiters? Here's what DTE says
(WXYZ) — More than 200,000 people are still without power in metro Detroit after severe storms ripped through Southeast Michigan on Monday. As of 6:15 a.m., the DTE Energy Outage Map shows more than 207,000 customers without power, many having to wait days until it will be restored. According...
Tv20detroit.com
Wind brings down trees, tears shingles from roofs in metro Detroit
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Macomb Township, Jim Miracle was surprised at the amount of damage inflicted by thunderstorms that went through metro Detroit Monday. Shingles from his roof littered the neighborhood. “It seems like we’ve seen worse, but yeah, I don't know what happened,” Miracle said. "It...
