Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anderson County 48, Science Hill 6
Arlington 48, Memphis East 12
Baylor 35, Ensworth 17
Bearden 14, Oak Ridge 10
Beech 26, Henry County 21
Blackman 42, Gallatin 33
Bolivar Central 55, Liberty Magnet 33
Boyd Buchanan 30, Davidson Academy 10
Bradley Central 22, Walker Valley 21
Brentwood Academy 28, CPA 17
Briarcrest 29, Houston 28
CAK 32, George Walton, Ga. 7
CBHS 51, Sheffield 0
Camden Central 41, East Hickman 27
Campbell County 46, Heritage 28
Cane Ridge 61, Antioch 6
Cascade 20, Cannon County 14
Castlewood, Va. 49, North Greene 20
Centennial 42, Lincoln County 7
Chattanooga Christian 41, South Pittsburg 0
Chattanooga Prep 14, Copper Basin 8
Chuckey-Doak 49, Happy Valley 7
Clarksville Academy 41, Bell Buckle 7
Clarksville NE 38, Montgomery Central 7
Clay County 53, Clinton Co., Ky. 0
Cleveland 6, McMinn County 3
Clinton 45, Austin-East 14
Cloudland 46, Unaka 28
Coalfield 55, Scott County 13
Coffee County 35, Tullahoma 14
Collierville 42, Douglass 0
Columbia Academy 28, Waverly Central 14
Cookeville 27, Livingston Academy 7
Cordova 57, St. Benedict 28
Covington 41, Jackson North Side 0
Cumberland Gap 50, Thomas Walker, Va. 36
Daniel Boone 33, West Ridge 0
David Crockett 35, Letcher County Central, Ky. 0
DeKalb County 17, Smith County 14
Dobyns-Bennett 41, Volunteer 0
Dresden 48, Greenfield 6
Dyer County 21, Dyersburg 9
ECS 44, Trinity Christian Academy 22
Eagleville 34, Houston County 8
East Nashville Literature 42, Stewarts Creek 7
East Robertson 41, White House-Heritage 12
Fairley 60, Hillcrest 0
Fairview 13, Creek Wood 7
Father Ryan 10, Brentwood 7
Fayette Academy 27, Halls 7
Fayette Ware 60, McNairy Central 26
Fayetteville 38, Lewis County 8
Forrest 23, Cornersville 6
Franklin County 47, Chattanooga Central 14
Franklin Road Academy 35, Silverdale Baptist Academy 0
Friendship Christian 69, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 0
Germantown 21, MUS 16
Gibson County 33, Stewart County 13
Grace Christian - Franklin 35, Middle Tennessee Christian 15
Green Hill 49, Kenwood 0
Greenback 13, Oneida 10
Greeneville 35, Grainger 0
Hampton 44, Johnson County 0
Hardin County 44, Adamsville 0
Harriman 47, Wartburg Central 12
Haywood County 58, Oakhaven 6
Hendersonville 28, South Warren, Ky. 22
Heritage-Catoosa, Ga. 24, East Hamilton 9
Hoover, Ala. 56, Bartlett 7
Humboldt 32, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0
Huntingdon 41, Jackson South Side 13
Independence 34, Trezevant 0
Jackson Christian 35, St. George’s 26
Jefferson County 45, Cocke County 3
Karns 42, William Blount 14
King’s Academy 34, Meigs County 24
Kingston 38, Oliver Springs 6
Knoxville Catholic 54, South Greene 0
Knoxville Central 41, Knoxville Fulton 21
Knoxville Webb 52, Gibbs 7
Knoxville West 40, Farragut 21
Lake County 38, Obion County 30
Lakeway Christian 48, Midway 7
Lawrence County 48, Loretto 42
Lebanon 43, Wilson Central 3
Lookout Valley 21, Community 14
Loudon 21, Lenoir City 14
MBA 49, Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 6
Macon County 20, Westmoreland 15
Maplewood 46, RePublic 6
McCallie 17, Woodward Academy, Ga. 13
McEwen 36, Jo Byrns 14
McGavock 47, Hillwood 14
McKenzie 49, Chester County 28
McMinn Central 42, Tellico Plains 21
Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 46, Harding Academy 0
Milan 61, Manassas 0
Mitchell 38, Melrose 6
Monterey 33, Cumberland County 0
Moore County 43, Bledsoe County 24
Morristown East 34, Knoxville Halls 28
Morristown West 27, Knoxville Hardin Valley 13
Mt. Pleasant 43, Scotts Hill 0
Munford 38, Millington 0
Nashville Overton 47, Stratford 0
Nolensville 21, Giles County 14
Northpoint Christian, Miss. 41, Brighton 7
Northview Academy 44, West Greene 13
Notre Dame 28, Hixson 5
Oakdale 60, Jellico 22
Oakland 56, Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 33
Page 28, Franklin 17
Peabody 26, Westview 13
Polk County 42, Sequoyah 13
Pope John Paul II 34, PURE 8
Raleigh Egypt 20, Bolton 12
Red Bank 19, Ooltewah 0
Red Boiling Springs 28, Middle Tennessee Homeschool 27
Riverdale 31, Rossview 7
Sequatchie County 50, Marion County 47
Sevier County 20, Knoxville Carter 14
Seymour 42, Cherokee 28
Siegel 14, LaVergne 6
Signal Mountain 23, Soddy Daisy 7
South Doyle 34, Grace Christian 28
South Fulton 32, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 8
South Gibson 41, Westwood 0
Southwind 15, Kirby 2
Springfield 34, Clarksville 0
Station Camp 44, Hillsboro 23
Stone Memorial 35, East Ridge 6
Sullivan East 35, Pigeon Forge 26
Summit 35, Spring Hill 0
Sweetwater 35, Rockwood 0
Thrasher, Miss. 21, Middleton 6
Tyner Academy 39, Grundy County 6
Unicoi County 42, Cosby 0
Union City 19, University-Jackson 6
Union County 38, Claiborne County 12
Upperman 49, Trousdale County 8
Watertown 28, Gordonsville 13
Wayne County 14, Summertown 7
West Carroll 33, Gleason 24
West Creek 28, Clarksville NW 13
White County 22, Warren County 21
White Station 15, Memphis Central 14
Whitehaven 46, Ridgeway 0
Whites Creek 30, Glencliff 14
Whitwell 37, Huntland 21
York Institute 35, Jackson County 2
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
