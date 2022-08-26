Read full article on original website
You Can Spend The Night At This Drive In Theater In Colorado
Sure, we have the Holiday Twin right here in Fort Collins but if you're looking to check out a really neat experience in the middle of nowhere, this is a spot you have to check out. The Frontier Drive-Inn has been around for almost 70 years but it's so much...
This Is Colorado's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
This Abandoned Colorado Mine Was Set to Be An Amusement Park, What Happened?
There are several abandoned mines in Colorado including one very iconic mine located along I-70. If you've ever traveled I-70 through Idaho Springs you have probably passed by one of the most iconic abandoned mines in the state, but do you know about its past - or better yet its future?
How Does the Elevation of Montrose Compare to the Rest of Colorado?
If you don't live in Colorado, you know one thing about Colorado. Oh, and mountains. You also know about mountains. So, two things!. If you've ever wondered about Montrose's elevation but didn't really feel like looking it up, worry not! We have you covered! Plus, below you can see exactly how the elevation of Montrose stacks up with other places in Colorado.
Enjoy Million Dollar Views from Little Park Road in Grand Junction
If you have ever wanted an amazing view of the sun coming up over the Grand Mesa then we may have found your Colorado dream home. Located off Little Park Road is your chance to enjoy million-dollar views every morning as we take you inside this four-bedroom home on a 2.52-acre lot. This home was first finished in 1962 and has benefited from several upgrades.
REPORT: Founder of company dies due to mountain biking injuries in Colorado
According to a report from local news organization Post Independent, a 58-year-old man named Michael Kersting, of Wilmington, North Carolina, has died following a mountain biking accident that put him over the handlebars at Snowmass Ski Area. A company website for Kersting Architecture lists Michael Ross Kersting as the founder of the firm, with the company being started in 1995.
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
First seizure of ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in Colorado by Grand Junction police
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Brightly-colored fentanyl, also referred to as skittles or rainbow fentanyl, have been seized for the first time in Colorado by law enforcement in Grand Junction. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado has alerted the public of the first seizure of “rainbow fentanyl” in Colorado. “Don’t be fooled,” Colorado U.S. […]
Second-Hand Treasures at Colorado’s Largest Antique Mall
Colorado is full of great antique shops, but one in particular reigns supreme as the largest antique mall in the state, and that is The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall. In addition, the host of a popular antiques-centric YouTube channel made a recent trip to the shop and gave us a peek inside at some of the treasures he found.
Want to see 'elk rut' in Colorado this year? Here's your best chance
In a couple weeks, high-pitched screeching accompanied by trailing grunts will dominate the sounds of the Colorado landscape. While these strange noises can be a bit startling to the unexpecting passerby, they're totally normal and a natural part of a Colorado fall. The screams come from Colorado's elk population as...
Grand Champion steer sells for $58,000 at the Colorado State Fair
A whopping $58,000 was bid for the Grand Champion Market Beef at the Colorado State Fair. It was raised by Stetson Gabel from Weld County
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
Uncle Bud’s Hut Must Be the Coolest Place In Colorado
Where is Uncle Bud's Hut, and have you seen it lately? The word on the mountain is this hut is literally one of the coolest places in Colorado. If you love the mountains, and if you're a strong skier with a taste for adventure, this location near Leadville, Colorado might be precisely what you're looking for.
cpr.org
Legalizing psychedelic mushrooms is on the Colorado ballot this fall. Here’s what the supporters, the opponents and the data have to say
When Denver resident Connie Boyd found out Coloradans will vote on whether to legalize psychoactive mushrooms this fall, she felt incredibly angry — and worried. “My fear is that (Colorado is) going to legalize mushrooms and 10 years from now, there’s going to be a bunch of really sick people,” she said. “And the state 10 years from now is going to say: ‘Oh, gee, we’re sorry.’”
Colorado contractor accused of leaving trail of unfinished projects
A Colorado family says they're waiting for a contractor to return thousands of dollars, but they're losing hope. They've also discovered they aren't the only alleged victims.
Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?
If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
KRDO
Seven sets of twins have staff at Colorado Springs hospital seeing double
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The staff at Children's Hospital Colorado Springs is seeing double after seven sets of twins were delivered. The 14 babies that recently arrived in the neonatal intensive care unit have set a record for the hospital. You might say that the hospital is "twinning."
KRDO
Neighbors push to make sure the streets are clean by the Colorado State Fairgrounds
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the last year, residents that live near the Colorado State Fairgrounds have asked for street sweeping to be brought back during the annual event. It wasn't until last week when the City of Pueblo confirmed the street swiping was going to happen. Pueblo City Council...
cpr.org
Farm animals, flowing mullets, and sloppers: Scenes from the 150th Colorado State Fair’s opening weekend in Pueblo
Imagine eating nearly 34 sloppers in just eight minutes. Professional eater Geoff Esper of Oxford, Mass. did just that as he wolfed down many pounds of burger, Pueblo green chile, cheese and buns to take the World Slopper Eating Championship title for a third time on Saturday at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.
KRDO
Colorado Springs community shows up to support Unclaimed Veteran at Pikes Peak National Cemetery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A service was held Monday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery for what is officially called an "Unclaimed Veteran." Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Charles Kaufman died about a year ago in Colorado Springs. He was originally from Minnesota. Over the past year, officials made efforts to find any relatives of Kaufman's but were unsuccessful.
