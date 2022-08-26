ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Does the Elevation of Montrose Compare to the Rest of Colorado?

If you don't live in Colorado, you know one thing about Colorado. Oh, and mountains. You also know about mountains. So, two things!. If you've ever wondered about Montrose's elevation but didn't really feel like looking it up, worry not! We have you covered! Plus, below you can see exactly how the elevation of Montrose stacks up with other places in Colorado.
MONTROSE, CO
Enjoy Million Dollar Views from Little Park Road in Grand Junction

If you have ever wanted an amazing view of the sun coming up over the Grand Mesa then we may have found your Colorado dream home. Located off Little Park Road is your chance to enjoy million-dollar views every morning as we take you inside this four-bedroom home on a 2.52-acre lot. This home was first finished in 1962 and has benefited from several upgrades.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Founder of company dies due to mountain biking injuries in Colorado

According to a report from local news organization Post Independent, a 58-year-old man named Michael Kersting, of Wilmington, North Carolina, has died following a mountain biking accident that put him over the handlebars at Snowmass Ski Area. A company website for Kersting Architecture lists Michael Ross Kersting as the founder of the firm, with the company being started in 1995.
WILMINGTON, NC
Second-Hand Treasures at Colorado’s Largest Antique Mall

Colorado is full of great antique shops, but one in particular reigns supreme as the largest antique mall in the state, and that is The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall. In addition, the host of a popular antiques-centric YouTube channel made a recent trip to the shop and gave us a peek inside at some of the treasures he found.
COLORADO STATE
Uncle Bud’s Hut Must Be the Coolest Place In Colorado

Where is Uncle Bud's Hut, and have you seen it lately? The word on the mountain is this hut is literally one of the coolest places in Colorado. If you love the mountains, and if you're a strong skier with a taste for adventure, this location near Leadville, Colorado might be precisely what you're looking for.
LEADVILLE, CO
cpr.org

Legalizing psychedelic mushrooms is on the Colorado ballot this fall. Here’s what the supporters, the opponents and the data have to say

When Denver resident Connie Boyd found out Coloradans will vote on whether to legalize psychoactive mushrooms this fall, she felt incredibly angry — and worried. “My fear is that (Colorado is) going to legalize mushrooms and 10 years from now, there’s going to be a bunch of really sick people,” she said. “And the state 10 years from now is going to say: ‘Oh, gee, we’re sorry.’”
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?

If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
KRDO

Colorado Springs community shows up to support Unclaimed Veteran at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A service was held Monday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery for what is officially called an "Unclaimed Veteran." Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Charles Kaufman died about a year ago in Colorado Springs. He was originally from Minnesota. Over the past year, officials made efforts to find any relatives of Kaufman's but were unsuccessful.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
