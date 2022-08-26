ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, AL

gadsdenmessenger.com

Titans fall short against Hewitt-Trussville

Gadsden City fell to 0-2 on the season following a 64-17 loss to Hewitt-Trussville on August 26 in Trussville. The Class 7A No. 6 Cougars (2-0) ran out to a 51-0 lead before the Titans got on the scoreboard with Gabriel Brito’s 40-yard field goal late in the third quarter. Early in the fourth period, Matthew Sparks threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Hughley (pictured above). A few minutes later, Sparks and Eizele Spears teamed up on a 10-yard TD pass. Jake Malone converted the PAT for both scores.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
madehoops.com

RJ Johnson Commits To Alabama

2023 | 6-2 Guard | Georgia Stars (EYBL) & Grissom (AL) Johnson recently committed to Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Wichita State, FAU, and more. He joins Sam Walters in the Crimson Tides’ 2023 recruiting class. Nate Oats has done a solid job recruiting the past few years and keeping RJ Johnson home is a huge addition to his 2023 class. Johnson saw his stock rise after a strong summer with Georgia Stars, especially after his consistently productive play at Peach Jam. He’s an underrated prospect to keep an eye out for in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Trussville, AL
wvtm13.com

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Search underway for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a missing Birmingham man who was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday, August 23. The Birmimgham Police Department said 68-year-old Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen inthe 4800 block of Court V around 9:00 a.m. Sherrod was las seen...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Welcome Back Cookout in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Tuesday, August 30th at 2:00 pm the Jacksonville State University International House will host a welcome back cookout. Come and enjoy food and music as they welcome back the students to campus! International Programs serves the international student population of Jacksonville State University and improves diversity for the JSU campus and community.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Gardendale High School moves forward with student led pre-game prayer following elimination of school led prayers in Jefferson County Schools

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football is in full swing, but there are some new questions surrounding prayer before the games. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board banned school led prayers over the loud speakers; but a student led pre-game prayer was held over the PA system for all to hear at […]
GARDENDALE, AL
msn.com

Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Toddrick Dewayne Burton. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, he was...
BESSEMER, AL
Bham Now

What’s open on Labor Day in Birmingham—food, drinks + more

We have a three day weekend ahead and the last thing you want to do is show up to your favorite spot in town only to find it closed for the holiday. Have no fear—from restaurants to movie theaters, here’s your guide to what’s open on Labor Day around Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Trussville crash

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. According to TPD, the crash occurred on US Highway 11. The injured victim was transported to UAB Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Nothing else is available as officers continue to […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

