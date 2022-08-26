Gadsden City fell to 0-2 on the season following a 64-17 loss to Hewitt-Trussville on August 26 in Trussville. The Class 7A No. 6 Cougars (2-0) ran out to a 51-0 lead before the Titans got on the scoreboard with Gabriel Brito’s 40-yard field goal late in the third quarter. Early in the fourth period, Matthew Sparks threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Hughley (pictured above). A few minutes later, Sparks and Eizele Spears teamed up on a 10-yard TD pass. Jake Malone converted the PAT for both scores.

