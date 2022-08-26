Read full article on original website
gadsdenmessenger.com
Titans fall short against Hewitt-Trussville
Gadsden City fell to 0-2 on the season following a 64-17 loss to Hewitt-Trussville on August 26 in Trussville. The Class 7A No. 6 Cougars (2-0) ran out to a 51-0 lead before the Titans got on the scoreboard with Gabriel Brito’s 40-yard field goal late in the third quarter. Early in the fourth period, Matthew Sparks threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Hughley (pictured above). A few minutes later, Sparks and Eizele Spears teamed up on a 10-yard TD pass. Jake Malone converted the PAT for both scores.
madehoops.com
RJ Johnson Commits To Alabama
2023 | 6-2 Guard | Georgia Stars (EYBL) & Grissom (AL) Johnson recently committed to Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Wichita State, FAU, and more. He joins Sam Walters in the Crimson Tides’ 2023 recruiting class. Nate Oats has done a solid job recruiting the past few years and keeping RJ Johnson home is a huge addition to his 2023 class. Johnson saw his stock rise after a strong summer with Georgia Stars, especially after his consistently productive play at Peach Jam. He’s an underrated prospect to keep an eye out for in Tuscaloosa.
Power 25 Rankings: Clay-Chalkville solidifies hold on No. 1, 4 new teams enter poll
Four new teams entered the AL.com Power 25 football rankings this week as Class 6A Clay-Chalkville solidified its hold on the top spot. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the best teams in Alabama regardless of classification. Drew Gilmer’s Cougars won their 17th straight game last week, pulling...
wdhn.com
University of Alabama System Chancellor speaks on recruiting out-of-state students
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 700 students from Dothan area schools attend a college that is part of the University of Alabama System. That includes the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Huntsville, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham health system.
wvtm13.com
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
ABC 33/40 News
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a missing Birmingham man who was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday, August 23. The Birmimgham Police Department said 68-year-old Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen inthe 4800 block of Court V around 9:00 a.m. Sherrod was las seen...
Fans, fellow musicians remember Topper Price: ‘He was a rockin’ beast’
Terry O’Neil ‘’Topper” Price, one of the most recognizable figures on Alabama’s music scene, died in 2007 at age 54. Price, a blues-rock singer and harmonica player, made his fame with colorful, gritty and exuberant performances at nightclubs and festivals, in Birmingham and throughout the state.
wbrc.com
Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
Welcome Back Cookout in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – On Tuesday, August 30th at 2:00 pm the Jacksonville State University International House will host a welcome back cookout. Come and enjoy food and music as they welcome back the students to campus! International Programs serves the international student population of Jacksonville State University and improves diversity for the JSU campus and community.
wbrc.com
Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
Bham Now
Birmingham, Trussville + Norfolk Southern team up to eliminate train blockages burdening city
As reported by Bham Now, trains blocking the railroad crossings in Birmingham and Trussville have become a chronic problem. Luckily, help is on the way thanks to the Birmingham City Council and regional cooperation between the City of Trussville and Norfolk Southern. Today, the City of Birmingham committed to providing...
Gardendale High School moves forward with student led pre-game prayer following elimination of school led prayers in Jefferson County Schools
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football is in full swing, but there are some new questions surrounding prayer before the games. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board banned school led prayers over the loud speakers; but a student led pre-game prayer was held over the PA system for all to hear at […]
Woman found fatally shot in driver’s seat of running vehicle in Bessemer
A 33-year-old woman was found shot to death in a vehicle early Sunday in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Cynthia Anabel Cardenas. She lived in Bessemer. Cardenas was found in the 3300 block of Avenue C at 5:51 a.m. and pronounced dead...
msn.com
Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Toddrick Dewayne Burton. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, he was...
Bham Now
What’s open on Labor Day in Birmingham—food, drinks + more
We have a three day weekend ahead and the last thing you want to do is show up to your favorite spot in town only to find it closed for the holiday. Have no fear—from restaurants to movie theaters, here’s your guide to what’s open on Labor Day around Birmingham.
Bessemer woman found shot to death inside car
A homicide investigation is underway in Bessemer after a woman was found shot dead in her car Sunday morning.
Thomas Neighborhood President’s home hit by gunfire, the second time in a month
Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — The corner of 4th St. West and Florida Avenue in Birmingham’s Thomas Neighborhood looks like it was caught in a crossfire. Windshields shot out of two vehicles, bullet holes in the sides of houses, and shattered glass in the back of vehicles. It’s what Alonzo Darrow has witnessed on two occasions this […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Trussville crash
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. According to TPD, the crash occurred on US Highway 11. The injured victim was transported to UAB Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Nothing else is available as officers continue to […]
