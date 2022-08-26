ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
3M's (MMM) Earplug Suits to Proceed, Averting Bankruptcy Rules

Despite the bankruptcy of its subsidiary, 3M Company MMM has been denied a preliminary injunction to more than 230,000 lawsuits the company is facing on account of allegedly selling defective combat earplugs. Following the ruling by a U.S. judge on Friday, shares of the company fell 9.5% at the close of business on Aug 26.
DELL Exits Russia, Shares Decline on Dismal Q3 Outlook

Dell Technologies DELL has closed its Russian operations after closing offices in mid-August, per a Reuters report. Dell shares plunged 13.51% on Aug 26, following disappointing fiscal second-quarter 2023 results and dim fiscal third-quarter prospects. The company’s shares have fallen 26.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 26.4%.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Taiwan Semi, Exxon Mobil and Tencent

Chicago, IL – August 30, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Taiwan Semi TSM, Exxon Mobil XOM and Tencent TCEHY.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
