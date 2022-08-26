Read full article on original website
Freda M. (Trapp) Yeakley
Freda M. Yeakley, 94, of Flora, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Woodbridge Health Campus in Logansport. Born on February 9, 1928, in Carroll County, Indiana, Freda is the daughter to the late Harold and Ovena (Randolph) Trapp. She graduated from Camden High School in 1946. On November 25, 1951, at the home of her parents in Flora, she married Lee Wayne Yeakley who preceded in death on April 14, 2022.
Patricia L. (Riewoldt) Arone
On August 28, 2022, at approximately 9:46 a.m., Patricia Lou (Riewoldt) Arone passed away at Logansport Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. Pat, as she was lovingly known, graduated from Logansport High School in 1955. She married Joseph John Arone in 1956, who preceded her in death in 2000. Pat owned...
Delbert R. Shriver
Delbert R. Shriver, age 88, of Walton, passed away Sunday August 28, 2022. He had been a resident of McKinney Place since 2020. He was born August 5, 1934, in Logansport to the late Raymond and Mary (Jester) Shriver. Delbert was a life-long farmer. According to him, he never worked...
Jackie Lee “Jack” Best
Jackie Lee “Jack” Best, 88, of Logansport, passed away at home on Saturday, August 27, 2022, with his family by his side. Born October 22, 1933, in Gas City, Indiana, he was the son of the late Walter and Lillian (Gilliespie) Best. On May 16, 1958, in the...
Roy Arnold Brown
Roy Arnold Brown, 83, Lake Cicott, passed away Monday morning, August 29, 2022, at his home with his loved ones by his side. Born April 25, 1939, in Pulaski County, Indiana, he was the son of the late Delmer and Harriet (Bell) Brown. On Leap Day 1964, in Cass County,...
Public Notice – Estate of Janis G. Montgomery
State of Indiana — County of Cass in the Cass Circuit Court 2022 Term. In the matter of the unsupervised estate of Janis G. Montgomery. Notice is hereby given that Michael W. Montgomery was, on the date indicated below, appointed. personal representative of the estate of Janis G. Montgomery,...
Registration forms available for 2022 Light Up Logansport Parade
Information about the 2022 Light Up Logansport Parade has been posted on the event’s Facebook page. For those wanting to participate in the parade this year, the entry forms are ready. You can print them from the Facebook page or they are available in the mayor’s office or by emailing Mendy at mayorsoffice@cityoflogansport.org.
Slusher named new Cass County treasurer
Last Updated on August 31, 2022 by Michelle Dials | Cass County Online. Daphne Slusher will begin serving as Cass County treasurer on September 1, 2022. Slusher says she was unanimously selected by precinct committeemen during a caucus at Cass County Republican headquarters on Monday, August 22. Slusher will serve...
Labor Day Closures and Observances
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Labor Day “is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.”. The following offices will be closed Monday, Sept....
Airport Weekend Line Operations
We are looking for a self-motivated candidate to work for us as a Weekend Line Operations employee. It’s a part time employment working from Friday – Sunday 10 hour days. $15 / hr. Responsibilities Include:. Computer Competence. Janitorial Duties. Fueling Aircraft. Exterior Upkeep. Snow Removal. Lawn Care. Please...
