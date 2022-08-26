Read full article on original website
Related
casscountyonline.com
Pennie Hudson
Pennie Hudson, 60, Kokomo, formerly of Logansport, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, in the Aperion Care Kokomo Health Center. Born January 12, 1962, in Logansport, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Roselea (Pifer) Hildebrand, Sr. She was married to Judy Hudson who preceded her in death...
casscountyonline.com
Mary Emma Jolly
Mary Emma Jolly, age 88, Logansport, passed away at 1:35 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Chase Center, lovingly surrounded by her daughters. Born August 14, 1934, in Logansport, she was the daughter of John and Mildred Martin Drummond. On May 16, 1953, in St. Vincent’s Church, she married Harry...
casscountyonline.com
Patricia L. (Riewoldt) Arone
On August 28, 2022, at approximately 9:46 a.m., Patricia Lou (Riewoldt) Arone passed away at Logansport Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. Pat, as she was lovingly known, graduated from Logansport High School in 1955. She married Joseph John Arone in 1956, who preceded her in death in 2000. Pat owned...
casscountyonline.com
Freda M. (Trapp) Yeakley
Freda M. Yeakley, 94, of Flora, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Woodbridge Health Campus in Logansport. Born on February 9, 1928, in Carroll County, Indiana, Freda is the daughter to the late Harold and Ovena (Randolph) Trapp. She graduated from Camden High School in 1946. On November 25, 1951, at the home of her parents in Flora, she married Lee Wayne Yeakley who preceded in death on April 14, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
casscountyonline.com
Roy Arnold Brown
Roy Arnold Brown, 83, Lake Cicott, passed away Monday morning, August 29, 2022, at his home with his loved ones by his side. Born April 25, 1939, in Pulaski County, Indiana, he was the son of the late Delmer and Harriet (Bell) Brown. On Leap Day 1964, in Cass County,...
casscountyonline.com
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for August 31-Sept. 5, 2022
THUR – 1st. People’s Winery – Steve Michaels.Joe & Ron – 4:30p. NEARBY (30 minutes or less) Wed – Country Palace – Karaoke w/Chrystal – 8p Thu – Country Palace – Line Dancing w/Bigg Sexxy – 730. Fri – Country...
casscountyonline.com
Carolyn “Jean” Walker
Carolyn “Jean” Walker, 83, of Logansport, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Logansport. Born on December 5, 1938, in Logansport, Jean is the daughter to the late Edward Isaac and Evella (Thomas) Walker. Jean worked as a healthcare aid for Miller’s Merry Manor. She loved the Chicago Cubs, crocheting, playing board games, card games and watching her hummingbirds.
readthereporter.com
Music takes over historic Logan Street in Noblesville
Music and music lovers filled several blocks of Logan Street in Noblesville Saturday afternoon for the second Front Porch Music Fest. Twelve homes offered their porches to local musical groups, including this home where The Moontown Pickle Stompers drew an impressive crowd. Photos provided by John Sampson.
RELATED PEOPLE
casscountyonline.com
Tomorrow’s Teachers gives high school students a career path
KOKOMO, Ind. — As a high school student, Courtney Brackett knew she wanted a career working with children in some capacity. By participating in Indiana University Kokomo’s Tomorrow’s Teachers program, she earned college credits while a student at Kokomo High School and experienced a taste of what it might be like to be an educator.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Demolition Making Way For Culvers
Crews worked Wednesday morning to demolish the King of Pancake House. This will make way for a brand new Culvers coming to Frankfort next year. Listen to Director of Housing And Planning Initiative Don Stock from a few months ago when the announcement was first made and Stock called the Partyline Program:
showmegrantcounty.com
James Dean Weekend Runs and Rallies Are “Classic Cool” Companions to the Remembering James Dean Festival
James Dean is remembered as being quintessentially cool. His youthful angst plus his love of cars and motorcycles led to living life to its fullest. Born and raised in Grant County, Indiana, Dean is a 1950s movie icon. He is known for his “coolness”, his rebellious roles in three Hollywood films, his passion for speed, cars and motorcycles, and ultimately, his tragic death at the young age of 24.
casscountyonline.com
Slusher named new Cass County treasurer
Last Updated on August 31, 2022 by Michelle Dials | Cass County Online. Daphne Slusher will begin serving as Cass County treasurer on September 1, 2022. Slusher says she was unanimously selected by precinct committeemen during a caucus at Cass County Republican headquarters on Monday, August 22. Slusher will serve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBC.com
Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
indyschild.com
5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm
Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
wamwamfm.com
Disturbance During Concert at Ruoff Music Center
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms that there was not a shooting during the concert Friday evening, but there was a disturbance on the lawn of The Ruoff Music Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported in section five of the lawn. The security staff responded quickly, the emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates, including non-public exits, were opened, police say.
WOWO News
Marion woman dies in Grant County crash
MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A Marion woman died in a crash Monday night in Marion. Indiana State Police and the Marion Police Department were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Fourth Street at 10:13 p.m. A preliminary investigation found that Sharice Bilbee, 29, was driving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
Man walking dog finds body in pond in Lafayette neighborhood
A man walking his dog came across a body in a pond Wednesday morning inside a Lafayette neighborhood.
lhsmagpie.com
Pinball, Pretzels, and Pints (of Root Beer)
Bonus Pints is a family establishment in Logansport. Bonus Pints opened on July 10th, 2o21, and has been a huge hit since. It’s a great place to go with your family to eat dinner, play some arcade games, and shop for vinyl records. The arcade features the classics such as Mrs. Pac-Man, Galaga, and Street Fighter. Bonus Pints is also home to The Record Farm, The Lantern, Fulcrum Barber Shop, and City Wineworks. It’s a great place to come and hang out with friends in Logansport.
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
Comments / 0