Jackie Lee “Jack” Best
Jackie Lee “Jack” Best, 88, of Logansport, passed away at home on Saturday, August 27, 2022, with his family by his side. Born October 22, 1933, in Gas City, Indiana, he was the son of the late Walter and Lillian (Gilliespie) Best. On May 16, 1958, in the...
Patricia L. (Riewoldt) Arone
On August 28, 2022, at approximately 9:46 a.m., Patricia Lou (Riewoldt) Arone passed away at Logansport Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. Pat, as she was lovingly known, graduated from Logansport High School in 1955. She married Joseph John Arone in 1956, who preceded her in death in 2000. Pat owned...
Pennie Hudson
Pennie Hudson, 60, Kokomo, formerly of Logansport, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, in the Aperion Care Kokomo Health Center. Born January 12, 1962, in Logansport, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Roselea (Pifer) Hildebrand, Sr. She was married to Judy Hudson who preceded her in death...
Mary Emma Jolly
Mary Emma Jolly, age 88, Logansport, passed away at 1:35 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Chase Center, lovingly surrounded by her daughters. Born August 14, 1934, in Logansport, she was the daughter of John and Mildred Martin Drummond. On May 16, 1953, in St. Vincent’s Church, she married Harry...
Delbert R. Shriver
Delbert R. Shriver, age 88, of Walton, passed away Sunday August 28, 2022. He had been a resident of McKinney Place since 2020. He was born August 5, 1934, in Logansport to the late Raymond and Mary (Jester) Shriver. Delbert was a life-long farmer. According to him, he never worked...
Roy Arnold Brown
Roy Arnold Brown, 83, Lake Cicott, passed away Monday morning, August 29, 2022, at his home with his loved ones by his side. Born April 25, 1939, in Pulaski County, Indiana, he was the son of the late Delmer and Harriet (Bell) Brown. On Leap Day 1964, in Cass County,...
Freda M. (Trapp) Yeakley
Freda M. Yeakley, 94, of Flora, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Woodbridge Health Campus in Logansport. Born on February 9, 1928, in Carroll County, Indiana, Freda is the daughter to the late Harold and Ovena (Randolph) Trapp. She graduated from Camden High School in 1946. On November 25, 1951, at the home of her parents in Flora, she married Lee Wayne Yeakley who preceded in death on April 14, 2022.
Ronald H. “Ronnie” Nies
Ronald H. “Ronnie” Nies, 72, of Royal Center passed away at 11:48 a.m., Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 2, 2022 at Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Harrison Chapel in Royal Center. Visitation...
Donna L. (Lantz) Young
Donna L. Young, age 90, Logansport, passed away at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, August 24th, at McKinney Place. Born January 22, 1932, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of Jacob Eugene and Dorothy Louise Helvie Lantz. On June 11, 1950, in Blue Ball Christian Church, she married Thomas Joseph Young, who...
Registration forms available for 2022 Light Up Logansport Parade
Information about the 2022 Light Up Logansport Parade has been posted on the event’s Facebook page. For those wanting to participate in the parade this year, the entry forms are ready. You can print them from the Facebook page or they are available in the mayor’s office or by emailing Mendy at mayorsoffice@cityoflogansport.org.
James Dean Weekend Runs and Rallies Are “Classic Cool” Companions to the Remembering James Dean Festival
James Dean is remembered as being quintessentially cool. His youthful angst plus his love of cars and motorcycles led to living life to its fullest. Born and raised in Grant County, Indiana, Dean is a 1950s movie icon. He is known for his “coolness”, his rebellious roles in three Hollywood films, his passion for speed, cars and motorcycles, and ultimately, his tragic death at the young age of 24.
Tomorrow’s Teachers gives high school students a career path
KOKOMO, Ind. — As a high school student, Courtney Brackett knew she wanted a career working with children in some capacity. By participating in Indiana University Kokomo’s Tomorrow’s Teachers program, she earned college credits while a student at Kokomo High School and experienced a taste of what it might be like to be an educator.
Demolition Making Way For Culvers
Crews worked Wednesday morning to demolish the King of Pancake House. This will make way for a brand new Culvers coming to Frankfort next year. Listen to Director of Housing And Planning Initiative Don Stock from a few months ago when the announcement was first made and Stock called the Partyline Program:
Slusher named new Cass County treasurer
Last Updated on August 31, 2022 by Michelle Dials | Cass County Online. Daphne Slusher will begin serving as Cass County treasurer on September 1, 2022. Slusher says she was unanimously selected by precinct committeemen during a caucus at Cass County Republican headquarters on Monday, August 22. Slusher will serve...
Public Notice – Estate of Janis G. Montgomery
State of Indiana — County of Cass in the Cass Circuit Court 2022 Term. In the matter of the unsupervised estate of Janis G. Montgomery. Notice is hereby given that Michael W. Montgomery was, on the date indicated below, appointed. personal representative of the estate of Janis G. Montgomery,...
5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm
Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
Scooter’s Coffee opens first location in Logansport, IN
Logansport, IN – Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 3225 East Market Street in Logansport, Indiana. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, September 9, where customers can receive half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.
Labor Day Closures and Observances
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Labor Day “is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.”. The following offices will be closed Monday, Sept....
14 Under-the-Radar Fall Festivals near Indianapolis You Don’t Want to Miss
Indianapolis is beautiful in the fall: the leaves change colors, the air grows crisp, and it seems like everyone is excited about celebrating the new season. This fall, join in the celebration by getting out and visiting one (or more!) of these lesser-known, under-the-radar fall festivals in Indianapolis. Under-the-Radar Fall...
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
