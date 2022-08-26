North Texas gameday: UNT ready to tackle UTEP in electric environment to open season
If all had gone according to plan when Conference USA released its football schedule back in February, North Texas would have spent Saturday night looking forward to its annual showdown with SMU next week.
Conference realignment has altered a whole lot about college football, including those plans, leaving the Mean Green with their opener on Saturday at UTEP. The game will be earliest in program history, not to mention a rare conference showdown to open the season.
