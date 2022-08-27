ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver

The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"

9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
State
New York State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
Yardbarker

Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
NBA
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Are Signing An NBA Champion

View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets have a loaded roster that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and other well known players. Last season, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, but most would agree that if healthy, they will be seen as a contender for the 2023 NBA Championship.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To The Knicks' $340 Million Core Of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, And Julius Randle: "This Has To Be The Most Expensive Mid 3 Ever..."

Historically, the New York Knicks haven't been a very successful franchise. Most of their existence has been spent just trying to build a steady playoff contender. This summer, though, the Knicks went all-out in their quest to build the best team possible. And after committing huge salaries to Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle, the team has a core they can roll with for the next few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."

The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers Asked For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker And Two First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers recently made a big move for Patrick Beverley, landing the controversial point guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. The 17-time NBA champions are trying to become competitive again two years after winning their most recent championships. This offseason, they've been linked with several...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Jeanie Buss Reveals How Jerry Buss Told Phil Jackson About The Shaquille O'Neal Trade In 2004: "It Won't Matter To You Because You're Not Coming Back as Coach Either"

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the most star-studded franchise in the history of NBA basketball. They have had most of the biggest names in basketball history wear their jersey and represent the LakeShow on the court. They are also the most successful NBA franchise in history with 17 championships, tied with the Boston Celtics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jason Williams Believes Michael Jordan Would Struggle Scoring In The Modern Era: "It Was Easy For Him To Get To The Bucket Against Gary Payton As It Would Be Against Jrue Holiday Today With Giannis And Brook Lopez Sitting Back There"

Michael Jordan is rightfully regarded as one of the greatest players to ever step onto an NBA court, with most people having him as the single-greatest player to ever play. Jordan's proficiency on both sides of the floor hasn't been seen in the NBA since his retirement, and nobody has been able to match the winning records he left.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Training Camp#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Utah Jazz#The New York Knicks
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Has A Challenge For Russell Westbrook Following Patrick Beverley's Arrival: "His Goal This Season Should Be To Make An All-Defensive Team For The 1st Time In His Career!"

Russell Westbrook will be entering the 15th season of his NBA career. Throughout his amazing career, Westbrook has had some pretty amazing individual achievements. But due to his poor season with the Los Angeles Lakers, many have forgotten what he's capable of doing. Mr. Triple Double arguably has one last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bill Simmons Predicts The Brooklyn Nets' Next Season Will Be An 'Absolute Disaster' Because Of Kyrie Irving: "He Can’t Help Himself. I Think It’s Gonna Be A Soap Opera And A Mess."

For the last few weeks, most expected the Brooklyn Nets to enter a rebuilding phase with rumors of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant leaving the team. But it's very hard to predict what will happen in the NBA and the drama around the Nets' two superstars is the perfect example of it.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry Once Revealed That He Still Has A Signed Jersey LeBron James Gave Him In College: "He Wrote It To Me, Called Me The King Of Basketball In North Carolina."

Speaking of the most impactful players of our generation, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's rank is pretty high among them. The 34-year-old has simply changed the way that the game of basketball is played in the modern era with his insane three-point shooting ability. Although Curry showed signs of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, And Julius Erving Once All Praised The 1996 Chicago Bulls On TV, Said They Were One Of The Greatest Teams Of All Time

The 1996 Chicago Bulls are widely considered the greatest team in NBA history. Winning 72 games as well as the championship, the Bulls celebrated Michael Jordan's first full season after his return from retirement in style. The team added Dennis Rodman to the roster along with a few key role players, making it one of the most complete outfits any franchise in the history of the league has put onto the court.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy