ONE on Prime Video 1 results: Demetrious Johnson avenges, knocks out Adriano Moraes to win flyweight title

Demetrious Johnson has proven once again why he is one of the best to ever step into the cage.

In the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, the flyweight title was on the line as Johnson (24-4-1), the former UFC flyweight king, looked to avenge a prior title loss to Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021.

Johnson displayed virtually every aspect of his MMA game against Moraes (20-4) in the rematch. From striking exchanges on the feet, to clinch work against the fence, to threatening submissions from his back, Johnson’s showed everything in his bag.

While Moraes had success in the first two rounds of the fight, even wobbling Johnson with a head kick, the tide began to turn in the third round as Johnson began to excel with a masterful striking display. Ultimately in the fourth round, Johnson landed a beautiful counter right hand to put Moraes down, and the follow-up knee to the head sealed the walk-off victory.

Johnson avenged the only knockout loss of his career by returning the favor, landing a knee knockout of his own to become the ONE Championship flyweight king.

The event took place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, and the main card aired on Amazon Prime Video at 10 p.m. ET following prelims on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET, marking a new broadcast partnership.

The results of the MMA bouts from ONE on Prime Video 1 include:

MAIN CARD (Prime Video, 10 p.m. ET)

Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes via knockout (knee) – Round 4, 3:50 – for flyweight title

Marcus Almeida def. Kirill Grishenko via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 1:04

Amir Aliakbari def. Mauro Cerilli via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:02

PRELIMINARY CARD (Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET)

Itsuki Hirata def. Hequin Lin via unanimous decision

Zebasztian Kadestam def. Iuri Lapicus via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:57

Continue reading below for more details about each MMA fight.

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Iuri Lapicus

After an initial exchange of strikes, Lapicus scored an early takedown followed by a couple of punches and a knee to the head on the ground. However, Kadestam quickly brought the fight back up to the feet. A moment later, Kadestam timed a beautiful uppercut that caught Lapicus clean, and nothing more was needed. Lapicus crashed to the canvas out cold. Wow.

Result: Zebasztian Kadestam def. Iuri Lapicus via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:57

Records: Zebaztian Kadestam (14-7), Iuri Lapicus (14-2)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: Prime Video

Referee: Herb Dean

Itsuki Hirata vs. Hequin Lin

Lin was the busier fighter to start, firing off quick kicks to the legs and combinations of punches upstairs. Hirata’s patience paid off when she attacked, landing hard counter punches. The opening round concluded after a clinch battle against the fence.

The second round saw both fighters continue to exchange punches and kicks on the feet as they looked to mount significant offense. Lin was once again the more active fighter, but the round concluded again with Hirata clinching and nearly finding a submission on the mat.

Hirata looked to engage in the clinch more frequently in the third round. With under two minutes remaining, she got Lin to the mat, but was unable to secure positioning. With 20 seconds remaining, Hirata landed a big right hand to drop Lin. She rushed in to follow up for the finish, but Lin survived until the end of the fight.

Result: Itsuki Hirata def. Hequin Lin via unanimous decision

Records: Itsuki Hirata (6-1), Hequin Lin (15-4-1)

Division: Strawweight

Broadcast: Prime Video

Referee: Herb Dean

Amir Aliakbari vs. Mauro Cerilli

The first minute was a feel-out process with the big heavyweights, but the action quickly started to pick up as both men landed thudding punches. Aliakbari caught a kick and used it to complete a takedown. Cerilli scrambled to his feet, but the clinch battle continued as Aliakbari controlled from the back and eventually got it back to the mat. Landing punches while transitioning to the crucifix, Aliakbari sliced open Cerilli with short elbows and came close to finishing the fight.

Cerilli took advantage of a fatigued Aliakbari and began landing punches, even knocking his mouthpiece out. However, his offense was soon stifled as Aliakbari brought the fight back to the mat, found the crucifix again, and continued his striking attack from the top until referee Herb Dean waved off the fight.

Result: Amir Aliakbari def. Mauro Cerilli via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:02

Records: Amir Aliakbari (11-3), Mauro Cerilli (14-5)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: Prime Video

Referee: Herb Dean

Marcus Almeida vs. Kirill Grishenko

Almeida started things off with a hard outside leg kick that knocked Grishenko off his feet. He didn’t follow him in and the fight continued on the feet, with Almeida dictating the pace of the battle. A moment later, he shot in for a takedown, but lost his balance. However, while still holding both legs, he smoothly transitioned into a heel hook and Grishenko quickly tapped.

Result: Marcus Almeida def. Kirill Grishenko via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 1:04

Records: Marcus Almeida (4-0), Kirill Grishenko (5-2)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: Prime Video

Referee: Herb Dean

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson

An immediate hard kick to the body from Johnson started things off. The fighters spent the next couple of minutes exchanging single strikes as they moved all over the cage. Johnson began taunting Moraes, who then took the fight to the ground with a nice takedown. From guard, Moraes landed a few elbows, but Johnson was active in threatening submissions from his back. Moraes maintained top position until the round ended.

Moraes landed nicely in an early exchange to start the second round. Johnson fired back, but was caught cleanly by a head kick and was wobbled. Moraes took the fight to the ground and unleashed a few grounded knees to the head. Johnson popped up and pressed Moraes against the fence, but was taken down again a short moment after. The heavy top game from Moraes was once again on display as Johnson did what he could from his back.

Johnson turned up the pressure to start the third, landing clean strikes as Moraes circled on the outside. Darting in and out with quick punches and elbows, Johnson kept Moraes on the defensive in what was the best round for “Mighty Mouse” thus far.

Moraes looked for the clinch early in the fourth, but Johnson was able to slip away. However, the second clinch was more successful for the champ, keeping Johnson pinned against the fence, landing knees to the body. Johnson landed a few of his own before separating. Back in the center of the cage, a couple of nice striking exchanges took place. Johnson slipped a left hook from Moraes and countered with a hard right hand to send the champ to the canvas. Johnson then rushed in with a knee to the head for the walk-off knockout. What a finish!

Result: Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes via knockout (knee) – Round 4, 3:50

Records: Adriano Moraes (20-4), Demetrious Johnson (24-4-1)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: Prime Video

Referee: Olivier Coste