ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

ONE on Prime Video 1 results: Demetrious Johnson avenges, knocks out Adriano Moraes to win flyweight title

By Matthew Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLWz0_0hXEvSSc00

Demetrious Johnson has proven once again why he is one of the best to ever step into the cage.

In the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, the flyweight title was on the line as Johnson (24-4-1), the former UFC flyweight king, looked to avenge a prior title loss to Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021.

Johnson displayed virtually every aspect of his MMA game against Moraes (20-4) in the rematch. From striking exchanges on the feet, to clinch work against the fence, to threatening submissions from his back, Johnson’s showed everything in his bag.

While Moraes had success in the first two rounds of the fight, even wobbling Johnson with a head kick, the tide began to turn in the third round as Johnson began to excel with a masterful striking display. Ultimately in the fourth round, Johnson landed a beautiful counter right hand to put Moraes down, and the follow-up knee to the head sealed the walk-off victory.

Johnson avenged the only knockout loss of his career by returning the favor, landing a knee knockout of his own to become the ONE Championship flyweight king.

The event took place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, and the main card aired on Amazon Prime Video at 10 p.m. ET following prelims on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET, marking a new broadcast partnership.

The results of the MMA bouts from ONE on Prime Video 1 include:

MAIN CARD (Prime Video, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes via knockout (knee) – Round 4, 3:50 – for flyweight title
  • Marcus Almeida def. Kirill Grishenko via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 1:04
  • Amir Aliakbari def. Mauro Cerilli via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:02

PRELIMINARY CARD (Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Itsuki Hirata def. Hequin Lin via unanimous decision
  • Zebasztian Kadestam def. Iuri Lapicus via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:57

Continue reading below for more details about each MMA fight.

Gallery

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Iuri Lapicus

After an initial exchange of strikes, Lapicus scored an early takedown followed by a couple of punches and a knee to the head on the ground. However, Kadestam quickly brought the fight back up to the feet. A moment later, Kadestam timed a beautiful uppercut that caught Lapicus clean, and nothing more was needed. Lapicus crashed to the canvas out cold. Wow.

Result: Zebasztian Kadestam def. Iuri Lapicus via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:57

Recap: ONE on Prime Video 1: Watch Zebaztian Kadestam floor Iuri Lapicus in 57 seconds with vicious uppercut

Records: Zebaztian Kadestam (14-7), Iuri Lapicus (14-2)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: Prime Video

Referee: Herb Dean

Itsuki Hirata vs. Hequin Lin

Lin was the busier fighter to start, firing off quick kicks to the legs and combinations of punches upstairs. Hirata’s patience paid off when she attacked, landing hard counter punches. The opening round concluded after a clinch battle against the fence.

The second round saw both fighters continue to exchange punches and kicks on the feet as they looked to mount significant offense. Lin was once again the more active fighter, but the round concluded again with Hirata clinching and nearly finding a submission on the mat.

Hirata looked to engage in the clinch more frequently in the third round. With under two minutes remaining, she got Lin to the mat, but was unable to secure positioning. With 20 seconds remaining, Hirata landed a big right hand to drop Lin. She rushed in to follow up for the finish, but Lin survived until the end of the fight.

Result: Itsuki Hirata def. Hequin Lin via unanimous decision

Records: Itsuki Hirata (6-1), Hequin Lin (15-4-1)

Division: Strawweight

Broadcast: Prime Video

Referee: Herb Dean

Amir Aliakbari vs. Mauro Cerilli

The first minute was a feel-out process with the big heavyweights, but the action quickly started to pick up as both men landed thudding punches. Aliakbari caught a kick and used it to complete a takedown. Cerilli scrambled to his feet, but the clinch battle continued as Aliakbari controlled from the back and eventually got it back to the mat. Landing punches while transitioning to the crucifix, Aliakbari sliced open Cerilli with short elbows and came close to finishing the fight.

Cerilli took advantage of a fatigued Aliakbari and began landing punches, even knocking his mouthpiece out. However, his offense was soon stifled as Aliakbari brought the fight back to the mat, found the crucifix again, and continued his striking attack from the top until referee Herb Dean waved off the fight.

Result: Amir Aliakbari def. Mauro Cerilli via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:02

Records: Amir Aliakbari (11-3), Mauro Cerilli (14-5)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: Prime Video

Referee: Herb Dean

Marcus Almeida vs. Kirill Grishenko

Almeida started things off with a hard outside leg kick that knocked Grishenko off his feet. He didn’t follow him in and the fight continued on the feet, with Almeida dictating the pace of the battle. A moment later, he shot in for a takedown, but lost his balance. However, while still holding both legs, he smoothly transitioned into a heel hook and Grishenko quickly tapped.

Result: Marcus Almeida def. Kirill Grishenko via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 1:04

Records: Marcus Almeida (4-0), Kirill Grishenko (5-2)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: Prime Video

Referee: Herb Dean

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson

An immediate hard kick to the body from Johnson started things off. The fighters spent the next couple of minutes exchanging single strikes as they moved all over the cage. Johnson began taunting Moraes, who then took the fight to the ground with a nice takedown. From guard, Moraes landed a few elbows, but Johnson was active in threatening submissions from his back. Moraes maintained top position until the round ended.

Moraes landed nicely in an early exchange to start the second round. Johnson fired back, but was caught cleanly by a head kick and was wobbled. Moraes took the fight to the ground and unleashed a few grounded knees to the head. Johnson popped up and pressed Moraes against the fence, but was taken down again a short moment after. The heavy top game from Moraes was once again on display as Johnson did what he could from his back.

Johnson turned up the pressure to start the third, landing clean strikes as Moraes circled on the outside. Darting in and out with quick punches and elbows, Johnson kept Moraes on the defensive in what was the best round for “Mighty Mouse” thus far.

Moraes looked for the clinch early in the fourth, but Johnson was able to slip away. However, the second clinch was more successful for the champ, keeping Johnson pinned against the fence, landing knees to the body. Johnson landed a few of his own before separating. Back in the center of the cage, a couple of nice striking exchanges took place. Johnson slipped a left hook from Moraes and countered with a hard right hand to send the champ to the canvas. Johnson then rushed in with a knee to the head for the walk-off knockout. What a finish!

Result: Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes via knockout (knee) – Round 4, 3:50

Records: Adriano Moraes (20-4), Demetrious Johnson (24-4-1)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: Prime Video

Referee: Olivier Coste

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With dust settled from UFC title win, Leon Edwards still says Kamaru Usman 'deserving of the trilogy'

Leon Edwards isn’t swerving from the obvious matchup for his first UFC welterweight title defense: a trilogy bout with Kamaru Usman. Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) is just more than a week removed from one of the most shocking championship victories in UFC history. After losing three of four rounds and with less than a minute remaining in the fifth, “Rocky” uncorked a perfect head kick that floored Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) for the knockout and led to the belt changing hands.
UFC
Daily Mail

Conor McGregor takes a dig at Leon Edwards on Instagram by claiming he can kick 'nicer and faster' than the Brit did for his stunning KO of Kamaru Usman - but then edits out the comment

MMA legend Conor McGregor mocked Leon Edwards on Instagram with a caption claiming he could kick 'nicer and faster', but edited the dig out shortly afterwards. The 34-year-old posted a video of himself practicing high kicks and claimed it was a 'rendition' of Edwards' Welterweight Championship winning-winning kick on Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing

Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herb Dean
Person
Marcus Almeida
Person
Demetrious Johnson
Person
Adriano Moraes
Person
Amir Aliakbari
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview

Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
UFC
Boxing Scene

Thurman: I Was The Guy Calling Out Mayweather; Now I'm The One These Other Guys Are Calling Out

Keith Thurman can relate to the generation of fighters calling out his name. (photo by Ryan Hafey) There was a time when the former unified welterweight titlist was a rising prospect and contender, taking the same exact approach to invade the title stage. He is now at a point where he hopes to become a two-time champ, though at a time when the division’s young guns are eager to remove him from the mix.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns

Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyweight#Prime Video#One Championship#Combat#Mma#Mightymouse
stillrealtous.com

Former Universal Champion Being Considered For WWE Return

Over the last few years WWE has released some surprising names, and fans were shocked last summer when the company announced that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been let go. Fightful Select is now reporting that Braun Strowman is one of the names being discussed for a possible WWE...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Promise fulfilled: Rap star Drake gifts Paddy Pimblett Rolex after UFC London win

Drake won big betting on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC Fight Night 208 and he promised to reward them. Drake reportedly earned a $3.7 million payout for placing bets on Pimblett and McCann to win their bouts in London. Pimblett submitted Jordan Leavitt in Round 2 and McCann knocked Hannah Goldy out starting with a spinning back elbow that was the beginning of the end.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who got better deal trading champs: UFC or ONE Championship?

Nearly four years ago, the most infamous “trade” in MMA history took place. Trades aren’t exactly a typical thing in MMA as they are in other professional sports, but the UFC and ONE Championship swapping their former champions in Demetrious Johnson and Ben Askren is a moment in the sport’s history that will be discussed for many years, for a number of reasons.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy