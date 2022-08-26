ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly resurfaced footage of John Farnham stuns fans as they discover he once starred on Home and Away - as the legendary singer recovers after mouth cancer surgery

By Kinta Walsh-cotton
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

John Farnham was seen in a throwback videp on Thursday when it was revealed he starred in a two episode special of Home and Away back in 1988.

The British-born singer, 73, who was a teen pop idol in the 1970s, played himself in episodes 186 and 187.

The Home and Away official Instagram page posted a photo of John and Kate Ritchie behind-the-scenes when she was a young girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHu3W_0hXEuaXL00
John Farnham, 73, (pictured) was seen in a throwback video on Thursday when it was revealed he starred in a two episode special of Home and Away back in 1988

It was captioned: 'Sally was pretty stoked when this familiar face rocked up in the Bay!'

In the photo, John looked suave dressed in jeans, a maroon dress shirt and a black sports jacket.

Meanwhile, Kate, 44, who would have been 10-years-old at the time, had a huge grin on her face, dressed in white patterned pyjamas with a pink robe, as John appeared to sign some CDs for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojB6c_0hXEuaXL00
The British-born singer who was a teen pop idol in the 1970s, played as himself in episodes 186 and 187. Pictured in a throwback image

In the episodes, the You're the Voice singer made a house call to meet Sally Fletcher, played by Kate, who had missed his concert after she fell sick with chickenpox.

John performed a private concert for Sally before 'he was recruited by Pippa [Debra Lawrance] to help local nutter Walter Bertram be accepted in society'.

It comes as the Little River Band frontman will likely have a tube inserted into his windpipe as he recovers in an intensive care unit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxtKs_0hXEuaXL00
The Home and Away official Instagram page posted a snap of John and Kate Ritchie, 44, (right at 10-years-old) behind-the-scenes when she was a young girl

He recently underwent extensive mouth cancer surgery amidst fears he may never perform again.

John went under the knife for 11-and-a-half hours to remove a tumour from his mouth after his family revealed he had been diagnosed with the cancer on Tuesday.

The surgery started at 8am the same day and was successfully completed about 7.30pm that night, with the singer having to have part of his jaw removed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vtu8z_0hXEuaXL00
In the episodes, the You're the Voice singer made a house call to meet Sally Fletcher, played by Kate, who had missed his concert after she fell sick with chickenpox. Pictured in the episode 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWxXd_0hXEuaXL00
It comes as the Little River Band frontman will likely have a tube inserted into his windpipe as he recovers in an intensive care unit. Pictured in Perth in January

He is currently stable in the ICU after the operation, carried out by an army of 26 medical staff.

John now faces an extensive period of recovery, including learning to eat and drink again.

Sydney radio producers have been told a tube will be put down his throat, with many speculating the star will need to avoid talking, eating and singing for at least a few months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3uJT_0hXEuaXL00
He recently underwent extensive mouth cancer surgery amidst fears he may never perform again. Pictured: His family's confirmation John is recovering

