KUTV
Mother carries on son's legacy to de-stigmatize substance use disorder
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Provisional CDC data shows more than 100,000 people overdosed in the U.S. during the 12-month period ending in April of 2021. Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day and Utahns all over the state are remembering lost loved ones. “Today would have been Evan's 35th...
KUTV
Utah inmates graduate as certified yoga instructors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Inmates in the Utah State prison are becoming certified yoga teachers. The women in the class said the training has forever changed them, and has helped them create a plan for when they get out. “I would say every student I work with in...
KUTV
Volunteer to help tutor Utah kindergarten students
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Mark Miller Subaru. For the past five years, Mark Miller and a dedicated group of volunteers from the United Way and Mark Miller Subaru have partnered with three different schools in the Granite School District to help students reach grade-level math proficiency.
KUTV
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
KUTV
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
KUTV
Vanguard Academy requests court to stop action from replacing entire school board
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A motion was filed by Vanguard Academy Tuesday asking the state court to prevent the Utah State Charter School Board from replacing the entire Vanguard school board. Vanguard Academy’s attorney David Mortensen said in his statement that the SCSB has no basis for its...
KUTV
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
KUTV
Sole candidate for San Juan County attorney withdraws from race after judicial nomination
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — A candidate who had been running unopposed for San Juan County attorney said he will withdraw from the race after being nominated to become a judge in the Sixth District Juvenile Court. Meanwhile, with no other candidates on the ballot for the position,...
KUTV
UDOT supporting Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola after environmental impact study
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Transportation announced it is supporting a project to build a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon -- one of two controversial options in the ongoing effort to remedy traffic issues on state Route 210. However, UDOT's public support of the proposal,...
KUTV
Snow College student arrested after making school shooting comment on gaming platform
EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College student was taken into custody after comments during online gaming led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown. According to a statement from the college, schools went into a soft lockdown between 1 - 3 p.m. Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity.
KUTV
Hundreds of Latter-day Saints help in flood recovery in eastern Kentucky
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Volunteers from Helping Hands spent the last two weekends cleaning up after the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky in July, clearing debris, shoveling mud, mucking out homes, moving furniture, preparing meals, and completing a variety of other tasks. Each weekend, over 1,000 members of...
KUTV
Americans 'could lose the right to vote' if GOP isn't stopped, Colorado sec of state says
DENVER (TND) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold claims Americans could lose the right to vote if the GOP wins big in the upcoming midterm elections. The comments were made in an interview as Griswold continues her campaign to remain Colorado's top election official. What we can expect...
