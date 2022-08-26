ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Mother carries on son's legacy to de-stigmatize substance use disorder

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Provisional CDC data shows more than 100,000 people overdosed in the U.S. during the 12-month period ending in April of 2021. Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day and Utahns all over the state are remembering lost loved ones. “Today would have been Evan's 35th...
Utah inmates graduate as certified yoga instructors

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Inmates in the Utah State prison are becoming certified yoga teachers. The women in the class said the training has forever changed them, and has helped them create a plan for when they get out. “I would say every student I work with in...
Volunteer to help tutor Utah kindergarten students

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Mark Miller Subaru. For the past five years, Mark Miller and a dedicated group of volunteers from the United Way and Mark Miller Subaru have partnered with three different schools in the Granite School District to help students reach grade-level math proficiency.
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
Snow College student arrested after making school shooting comment on gaming platform

EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College student was taken into custody after comments during online gaming led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown. According to a statement from the college, schools went into a soft lockdown between 1 - 3 p.m. Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity.
