Missoula, MT

montanarightnow.com

Missoula city council nominates mayoral candidates

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council has a thirty day timeline to fulfill the new mayor position after Engen's passing. The council is steadfast in their decisions on selecting the next mayor as they go through multiple meetings, first nominating candidates and then going through an interview process. The...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

City of Missoula to commit $1.5 million for South Ave. improvements

MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Missoula will commit $1.5 million to improvements for South Avenue. City Council members approved the expenditure Monday. That's what they'll chip in as matching funds for the federal Safe Streets for All funding. The City is joining Missoula County and applying for up...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
930 AM KMPT

Can You Hike The M Trail In Missoula At Night?

Missoula's best-known trail up Mt Sentinel is one of the most iconic in the State of Montana. The summit of "The M" offers a great view of the University of Montana, the City Of Missoula, and both mountain ranges (the Sapphire and Bitterroot ranges) I even liked my first trip up The M so much I documented it for posterity:
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Record Heat Wave Expected for First Week of School in Missoula

Summer is long from being over in Missoula, despite the fact that the school year is underway both for elementary and high schools as well as the University of Montana. We spoke with Meteorologist Joe Messina with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Monday about the heat wave to start the school year.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

A Garden Party With MUD is a Down to Earth Good Time, Missoula

Did you know Missoula has a Tool Library featuring over 2,700 tools that can be checked out?. Yep, do-it-yourselfers can take advantage of checking out all kinds of items to take on those projects for a lot less than you would if you had to buy or rent the tools you need. And if you need a little expert advice to go with the tools, they can offer that, too. And they can be checked out for free as part of an extremely low annual membership fee with the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, or MUD! Instead of checking out books, you're checking out tools.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Accident blocks southbound Brooks St. in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department reports there is a blockage on southbound Brooks Street at Paxon Street due to an accident. Officials say drivers should yield to emergency vehicles and first responders on the scene and to expect traffic delays and possible traffic rerouting. Missoula Police Department...
MISSOULA, MT
explorebigsky.com

Several grizzly bears reported in northern Bitterroot Valley in August

MISSOULA – Several grizzly bears are spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month, with verified sightings of two bears most recently on the east side of the valley, in the river bottoms and edges of the Sapphire Mountains near Florence and Lolo. Although grizzly bears don’t inhabit...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect

UPDATE: 10:49 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. SWAT and MPD’s negotiators continue to work to resolve the situation in a safe manner. No additional details to provide. Active situations take time. SWAT and all other units on the scene are going to use the time to attempt different techniques to resolve this situation safely for all involved and those in the immediate area.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
bitterrootstar.com

Hamilton Police Department adds full-time Traffic Enforcement Detail

Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely knows that people are concerned about traffic safety within the City of Hamilton. The Chief says that both he and Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf receive calls and comments about it, many of which are specifically about the northern portion of 1st Street (Highway 93) through town. To address these citizen concerns, Chief Snavely has created a new Traffic Enforcement Detail (TED) position within the Hamilton Police Force.
HAMILTON, MT
montanakaimin.com

UM business professor returns to teaching after calls for his resignation

A University of Montana professor returned to teaching this semester after taking a leave of absence in the spring amid calls for his resignation. Clayton Looney, the Poe Family Distinguished Faculty Fellow and tenured management information systems professor at the College of Business, will teach two sections of a core graduate class called “Management of Information Systems” in the Master of Business Administration program.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl

On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

