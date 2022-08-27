Read full article on original website
Six Missoula Mayoral Finalists Named Out of 18 Applicants
The process to replace the late City of Missoula Mayor John Engen is moving along to the point where there are now six individuals vying for the seat that will be chosen by the City Council as a whole. We talked to Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka on Tuesday’s Talk...
Missoula City Council selects 6 candidates for mayoral interviews
Of the 18 applicants who met the filing deadline and job requirements, only six were nominated by a council member to move on to interviews.
Missoula city council nominates mayoral candidates
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council has a thirty day timeline to fulfill the new mayor position after Engen's passing. The council is steadfast in their decisions on selecting the next mayor as they go through multiple meetings, first nominating candidates and then going through an interview process. The...
City of Missoula to commit $1.5 million for South Ave. improvements
MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Missoula will commit $1.5 million to improvements for South Avenue. City Council members approved the expenditure Monday. That's what they'll chip in as matching funds for the federal Safe Streets for All funding. The City is joining Missoula County and applying for up...
Removal of Missoula properties; airport deconstructing old terminal
The Missoula Airport Authority is planning to deconstruct the old airport terminal as work to begin Phase 2 construction begins.
Montana Woman Stays Hopeful For The Return Of Missing Dog
It has been more than 10 brutally long days for fur-baby mom, Aurora. Aurora has been on the search for her dog, Rooster (LOVE the name by the way) and is doing whatever she can to bring him home. Rooster, seen below, has been missing since the 20th of August,...
Can You Hike The M Trail In Missoula At Night?
Missoula's best-known trail up Mt Sentinel is one of the most iconic in the State of Montana. The summit of "The M" offers a great view of the University of Montana, the City Of Missoula, and both mountain ranges (the Sapphire and Bitterroot ranges) I even liked my first trip up The M so much I documented it for posterity:
Record Heat Wave Expected for First Week of School in Missoula
Summer is long from being over in Missoula, despite the fact that the school year is underway both for elementary and high schools as well as the University of Montana. We spoke with Meteorologist Joe Messina with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Monday about the heat wave to start the school year.
A Garden Party With MUD is a Down to Earth Good Time, Missoula
Did you know Missoula has a Tool Library featuring over 2,700 tools that can be checked out?. Yep, do-it-yourselfers can take advantage of checking out all kinds of items to take on those projects for a lot less than you would if you had to buy or rent the tools you need. And if you need a little expert advice to go with the tools, they can offer that, too. And they can be checked out for free as part of an extremely low annual membership fee with the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, or MUD! Instead of checking out books, you're checking out tools.
Accident blocks southbound Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department reports there is a blockage on southbound Brooks Street at Paxon Street due to an accident. Officials say drivers should yield to emergency vehicles and first responders on the scene and to expect traffic delays and possible traffic rerouting. Missoula Police Department...
Several grizzly bears reported in northern Bitterroot Valley in August
MISSOULA – Several grizzly bears are spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month, with verified sightings of two bears most recently on the east side of the valley, in the river bottoms and edges of the Sapphire Mountains near Florence and Lolo. Although grizzly bears don’t inhabit...
Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect
UPDATE: 10:49 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. SWAT and MPD’s negotiators continue to work to resolve the situation in a safe manner. No additional details to provide. Active situations take time. SWAT and all other units on the scene are going to use the time to attempt different techniques to resolve this situation safely for all involved and those in the immediate area.
Missoula airport set to court new air service
Airport officials are now working to fill airline seats as the Missoula airport approaches the onset of fall.
Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Hamilton Police Department adds full-time Traffic Enforcement Detail
Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely knows that people are concerned about traffic safety within the City of Hamilton. The Chief says that both he and Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf receive calls and comments about it, many of which are specifically about the northern portion of 1st Street (Highway 93) through town. To address these citizen concerns, Chief Snavely has created a new Traffic Enforcement Detail (TED) position within the Hamilton Police Force.
Investigation continues into fatal Missoula shooting involving law enforcement
A person was shot and killed by law enforcement at the Missoula Smokjumper Center on August 27, 2022.
Pleasant conditions today precede an incoming stretch of above average temperatures
A pleasant afternoon is in store for western Montana today. Temperatures this afternoon will top out around normal, if not a few degrees below normal for this time of the year. Highs should remain in the 70s and low 80s this afternoon, and lows will drop into the 40s overnight.
UM business professor returns to teaching after calls for his resignation
A University of Montana professor returned to teaching this semester after taking a leave of absence in the spring amid calls for his resignation. Clayton Looney, the Poe Family Distinguished Faculty Fellow and tenured management information systems professor at the College of Business, will teach two sections of a core graduate class called “Management of Information Systems” in the Master of Business Administration program.
Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl
On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
Comments / 1