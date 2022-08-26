ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the first player in major league history to hit 30 home runs and record 10 pitching wins in the same season as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. Ohtani’s three-run shot to center off a 97.9 mph fastball by Gerrit Cole (10-7) in the sixth put the Angels on top after they had been held to two hits the first five innings. It was the third time in the past four games the reigning AL MVP went deep. The Japanese two-way phenom went 5 for 12 with two homers and five RBIs in the three game series against the Yankees and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge. The New York slugger was hitless in two at-bats but drew two walks after going 4 for 7 with a pair of homers and four RBIs the first two games. Patrick Sandoval (5-9) struck out seven and allowed two runs in seven innings to win for the second time in his last three starts.

