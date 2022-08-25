Many students go to college to climb the economic ladder and set themselves up for a successful adulthood. Earning a post-secondary credential can make the difference in securing a job that offers a long-term career and financial security. But this isn’t a guarantee. Sometimes, the weight of loans can set students back further, economically, from where they started. (This is especially true for the nearly 40 percent of students with loans who leave college with loan debt and no degree.) The typical student who borrows to attend college and does graduate carries nearly $25,000 in debt, according to an analysis by the Department of Education. The irony of attending college in the U.S. is that the burden of paying for it can prevent it from serving its purpose of launching young adults into stable, fulfilling lives.

EDUCATION ・ 25 MINUTES AGO