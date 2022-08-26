Read full article on original website
Related
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
MSNBC
Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines
A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
MSNBC
DeSantis’ ‘election integrity’ arrests spark new Florida controversy
Despite a flawless, statewide elections process in 2020, Florida Republicans approved a series of new voter-suppression measures in 2021. That, however, wasn’t quite good enough for Gov. Ron DeSantis. About a year after signing needless restrictions on voting, the Republican governor also created a new police force dedicated to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
The misleading history of the “pro-life” movement.
Leslie Reagan Professor of History at the University of Illinois and Award-winning Author or ˜When Abortion Was A Crime,” and Jennifer Rubin, Opinion Writer at the Washington Post and Author of ˜Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy from Donald Trump” join Ali to discuss the history of the misleading messaging of the “Pro-Life” movement, and how the electorate might be changing in the wake of the Dobbs decision.Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Pro-Walker super PAC proves Republicans don't hate 'handouts' after all
Ever since President Joe Biden announced life-changing federal student loan forgiveness for millions of people last week, the GOP has worked overtime to portray beneficiaries of the plan — many of whom are lower-income earners and nonwhite — as undeserving grifters. Some Republicans even denounced the news as...
MSNBC
Doug Mastriano's Confederate cosplay is dumb and dangerous
Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor evidently likes to cosplay as a member of a terrorist group that killed thousands of people from his state. Back in 2014, three years before he retired from the Army, Doug Mastriano posed for a photo beside fellow service members while wearing a Confederate soldier uniform, a newly unearthed photo shows.
MSNBC
MS ruling upholds Jim Crow-era voting law
Susan Del Percio and Adrienne Elrod join Zerlina to discuss the voting law that was designed in the 1800s to keep Black people from voting — and still stands today.Aug. 30, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
GOP distracts with culture wars ahead of midterm elections as Democrats deliver on the Biden agenda
Ten weeks ahead of November’s midterm elections, Democrats are gaining momentum follow a slew of legislative wins. Former U.S. Representatives David Jolly and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Republicans are sticking to the culture wars to energize their base.Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
President Biden ‘flips the script’ on Republicans with law and order message
NBC News White House Correspondent Mike Memoli reacts to President Biden’s remarks in Pennsylvania where he framed Democrats as the party of law and orderAug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden delivering a 'Soul of the Nation' speech to divided country
President Biden plans to deliver a prime-time speech this week about how America’s “rights and freedoms are still under attack,” returning to the core message of his 2020 campaign as Americans are getting ready to vote in the November midterm elections.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Whitehouse condemns $1.6B right wing dark money donation
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell after a right-wing group receives a record $1.6 billion donation to boost conservative causes. Leonard Leo, who Sen. Whitehouse says we can thank for a Supreme Court we can “no longer trust,” now runs the group.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 8/3/22
The Department of Justice has subpoenaed Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone. And today we learned it has also subpoenaed his deputy, Pat Philbin. The jury in Alex Jones`s defamation trial ended the first day of deliberations just a few hours ago. Jurors will now decide if Alex Jones owes $150 million in damages for the pain he inflicted on the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre after years of lying about the shooting. Heather McGhee to quit her job at Demos to travel around America and meet the Americans who are coming together across racial lines to fight for solutions in their cities and towns.
Arizona Supreme Court Says No to ‘Free and Fair Elections’ Ballot Measure
Arizona’s highest court affirmed a decision to bar a progressive ballot initiative that would have dramatically reformed the state’s election and campaign finance laws in an eleventh-hour decision, according to The New York Times. The measure sought, in part, to establish same-day voter registration and restrict the state Legislature’s ability to audit and challenge the result of a federal election. A drive on a petition to get the Arizona Free and Fair Elections Act on the November ballot had collected roughly 475,000 signatures—double the minimum of 237,645 needed. But challenges from Republicans who termed the legislation a “radical” threat to election integrity stymied its journey, leading Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish to re-crunch the numbers and declare that the petition had fallen short by 1,458 signatures on Friday. “This shows that the court is above the will of the people, and it’s heartbreaking,” a spokesperson for the Democrat-allied coalition of groups backing the measure told the Times on Tuesday. “And unfortunately, it reflects what we’ve seen on a national level, too.”Read it at The New York Times
MSNBC
Why Michigan Republicans’ slate of statewide candidates matters
There’s been a fair amount of attention focused lately on Tudor Dixon, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan, and for good reason. The first-time candidate’s far-right views on abortion rights and election denialism are very likely to hurt her candidacy. But just as notable are some of the...
MSNBC
GOP’s Masters isn’t done trying to edit away his far-right views
The first sign of trouble for Senate hopeful Blake Masters came earlier this month when the far-right candidate tried to back away from his own comments about privatizing Social Security. The damage, however, had already been done: It was as recently as June when the Arizonan publicly argued, “We need fresh and innovative thinking, maybe we should privatize Social Security. Get the government out of it.”
MSNBC
Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.29.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * It’s Primary Day in Massachusetts tomorrow, and the most closely watched contest is the Republicans’ gubernatorial primary. The contenders are Geoff Diehl, a Trump-backed former state legislator, and Chris Doughty, a wealthy businessman and first-time candidate. The winner will face Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey in the fall.
Comments / 0