Missouri State

KMBC.com

Missouri voters now required to show government ID

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters are now required to show a current government photo identification. The Missouri secretary of state said that about 270,000 voters may not meet this requirement. The new law affects about 6% of registered voters. These are the people whose identification has expired or...
Missouri Has 5 New Laws Now In Effect. Want To Know What They Are?

If you ever watched School House Rock as a child you may be familiar with the song, "I'm Just A Bill". If you do remember that tune, then you know a bill can become law. As of Sunday Aug 28th, the state of Missouri will have 5 new bills that have now become laws and have taken affect. Here is a list as to what they are:
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt

Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look very far to see the outcome they […] The post Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law

A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) violated the Sunshine Law by not […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri special legislative session on income tax cuts to begin after Labor Day

The decision to call the special session comes after the governor vetoed bills relating to these two issues during the 2022 legislative session. Opponents of Parson's tax cuts say federal funds have been responsible for Missouri's current budget surplus and that cutting taxes would be irresponsible. Conversely, Parson believes that, amidst inflation, giving tax relief to Missourians would be a better way forward.
Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old

This summer marked the 10th anniversary of the Miller v. Alabama, a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision banning mandatory sentences of life without parole for children. The decision recognized that youth are both less culpable for theirs crimes and more capable of rehabilitation than adults, because of significant differences in their brains and behavior. The […] The post Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old appeared first on Missouri Independent.
New COVID-19 cases rise 10 percent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 19. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. There were 17 new COVID-19 cases last week in Ste. Genevieve County, down two...
Most area counties in northern Missouri have unemployment rates below state average

Missouri’s unemployment rate is down to two point nine percent for July 2022 and most of the area counties have rates below the state average. Grundy County is at 2.8% in July, up from two point three percent in June. But the latest rate is nearly one percentage point lower than it was in July of 2021 (at 3.7%) The 2.8% was determined with 111 unemployed out of a labor force of 3,932 in Grundy County.
