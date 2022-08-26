Read full article on original website
Related
kcur.org
Missouri's new voter restrictions take effect, requiring photo ID and limiting registration efforts
The political infighting over redistricting cost the Missouri General Assembly weeks of productivity. Only 60 bills have made it to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk in 2022 — 16 of them make up the budget for fiscal 2023. But among the others were major priorities for the Republican-dominated legislature.
KMBC.com
Missouri voters now required to show government ID
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters are now required to show a current government photo identification. The Missouri secretary of state said that about 270,000 voters may not meet this requirement. The new law affects about 6% of registered voters. These are the people whose identification has expired or...
Kait 8
Law goes into effect Sunday requiring Missouri voters to show ID at polls
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new law requires Missouri voters to show a photo ID to vote. The law also removes mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots. The core of the law requires voters to show unexpired government-issued photo IDs. Student IDs and voter registration cards will no longer work.
ktvo.com
Missouri State Senator Cindy O'Laughlin does not agree with Missouri legalizing marijuana
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — As we get closer to the November election, a measure on the ballot in Missouri has certain lawmakers concerned about how it could affect Missourians. The measure that has split lawmakers is whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri. The initiative constitutional amendment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri Has 5 New Laws Now In Effect. Want To Know What They Are?
If you ever watched School House Rock as a child you may be familiar with the song, "I'm Just A Bill". If you do remember that tune, then you know a bill can become law. As of Sunday Aug 28th, the state of Missouri will have 5 new bills that have now become laws and have taken affect. Here is a list as to what they are:
themissouritimes.com
Little change for Missouri abortion providers after Roe. vs. Wade decision
On June 24, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued opinion 2022-22 in response to the United States Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Schmitt’s opinion made Missouri the first state in the country to outlaw abortion after the decision. While there was much fanfare on both the...
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look very far to see the outcome they […] The post Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
“Vote 417” hosts Votestock to raise awareness for new Missouri voter laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The November election is around the corner and voters are preparing to get to the polls. But as they prepare there are some changes taking effect tomorrow that may affect the way you have voted in the past with your voter’s ID. “Vote 417” had a voter’s rights rally to get Missourians […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law
A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) violated the Sunshine Law by not […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Campaign Office Opening – Kansas City, Missouri – August 28, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Around 100 individuals attend her campaign office opening in midtown Kansas City this afternoon. After greeting people as she entered the campaign office Valentine was introduced by former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
Missouri voters will soon need a photo ID, a change bringing lawsuits and concern
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri’s voter photo ID law will go into effect August 28. Starting Sunday, voters will have to present a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s or non-driver’s license, a federal passport or a military ID to cast a ballot. Two local advocacy groups are part of a lawsuit against the state alleging the law […]
Parson calls recreational marijuana ballot question a ‘disaster’
Missouri's governor is criticizing a question on the November ballot that asks voters if marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcur.org
Missouri special legislative session on income tax cuts to begin after Labor Day
The decision to call the special session comes after the governor vetoed bills relating to these two issues during the 2022 legislative session. Opponents of Parson's tax cuts say federal funds have been responsible for Missouri's current budget surplus and that cutting taxes would be irresponsible. Conversely, Parson believes that, amidst inflation, giving tax relief to Missourians would be a better way forward.
Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old
This summer marked the 10th anniversary of the Miller v. Alabama, a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision banning mandatory sentences of life without parole for children. The decision recognized that youth are both less culpable for theirs crimes and more capable of rehabilitation than adults, because of significant differences in their brains and behavior. The […] The post Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old appeared first on Missouri Independent.
msn.com
Missouri school district made headlines for bringing back spanking. But the practice is still legal in over a dozen states.
A Missouri school district has gained national attention and prompted protests among its high school students after announcing it was bringing back "corporal punishment," including spanking and paddling. The move to expand paddling in a U.S. school district is unusual, but data shows the practice is still legal in over...
The Other Almanac Predicts Missouri & Illinois Winter Not So Bad
I did not know there are two different Farmer's Almanac. The new one thinks the upcoming winter for Missouri and Illinois will be horrific. The other one is now predicting that our winter really won't be so bad. As we shared a few weeks ago, the "new" Farmer's Almanac predicted...
Poll shows strong lead for Eric Schmitt in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missourians are disgruntled with their government and pessimistic about the economy, a new poll from Saint Louis University and YouGov suggests. They also want tighter gun laws, fewer abortion restrictions and seem poised to send Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to the U.S. Senate. The poll of 900 likely voters...
kbsi23.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol invites public to take part in opinion survey
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Every three years, the Missouri State Highway patrol sends a survey to residents of Missouri to get feedback on how the department is doing and what they can improve on. Sgt. Clark Parrot says the public’s opinions are important for the department’s development....
suntimesnews.com
New COVID-19 cases rise 10 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 19. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. There were 17 new COVID-19 cases last week in Ste. Genevieve County, down two...
kttn.com
Most area counties in northern Missouri have unemployment rates below state average
Missouri’s unemployment rate is down to two point nine percent for July 2022 and most of the area counties have rates below the state average. Grundy County is at 2.8% in July, up from two point three percent in June. But the latest rate is nearly one percentage point lower than it was in July of 2021 (at 3.7%) The 2.8% was determined with 111 unemployed out of a labor force of 3,932 in Grundy County.
Comments / 2