Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
FCC to Investigate Mobile Carrier Data Sharing
The head of the Federal Communications Commission has called for an investigation into whether U.S. mobile carriers are complying with FCC geolocation data regulations. According to a Thursday (Aug. 25) news release from the FCC, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is asking the commission’s enforcement bureau to look into mobile companies' compliance with FCC rules that require carriers to inform consumers about how they use and share the geolocation data.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA): Why the Venture Arm of EMURGO Is Investing in DoraHacks
On Monday (August 29), EMURGO Ventures, which is the venture arm of EMURGO, announced that it had invested in DoraHacks. EMURGO, which was founded in 2017, is “a global blockchain technology company providing solutions for developers, startups, enterprises, and governments”; and it “develops enterprise-grade applications, builds developer tools, invests in startups, and provides blockchain education.” The company has “offices and manages projects in Singapore, Japan, the USA, India, and Indonesia.”
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No longer willing to work as long as his staff, the co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund steps down
Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund founded by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, is losing a co-CEO after Sam Trabucco said he had reached a point in life where other things were important beyond work, like boats. After just a year at the helm, the co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge...
TechSpot
10 out of 15 major wireless carriers disclosed their practices for collecting and storing user geolocation data
Bottom line: Last month, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel contacted 15 of the top mobile providers to ask specific questions about how their company handled data retention, privacy, and security. She took the inquiry one step further last Thursday and made the carrier responses available to the general public. The responses indicate that 10 out of 15 carriers employed data-related practices that collected and stored geolocation data, often without the user's knowledge and with no ability to opt-out of it.
crowdfundinsider.com
FCA Regulated Digital Asset Ecosystem Archax Joins Security Token Market’s Data Partnership Network
Security Token Market is pleased to confirm that Archax, a global cryptocurrency and FCA regulated digital asset ecosystem, has joined the STM data partnership network. Archax provides professional investors and institutions “with a primary market for investing into digital asset projects, as well as a regulated exchange for secondary trading of digital issuances and a regulated custody service.”
cryptoslate.com
Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event
LONDON — August 30, 2022 — Zebu Live, the annual two-day live crypto conference experience that showcases the people of the Web3 revolution, has partnered up with decentralised cloud computing network Cudos and carbon management provider Blue Marble to make Zebu Live a completely carbon neutral event. Zebu...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zycrypto.com
Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulator Launches Guidelines on Marketing
Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) recently announced new regulatory guidelines on advertising, marketing and the promotion of virtual assets to advance responsible business growth across the digital asset industry. According to a report by Khaleej Times, the guidelines were laid out with the objective of “providing a progressive...
financefeeds.com
Virtuzone taps Binance Pay to expedite company formation in UAE
UAE company formation specialists Virtuzone is teaming up with Binance to accept cryptocurrency payments for business setup through the latter’s proprietary payment technology. The alliance makes Virtuzone the first company in the UAE to accept cryptocurrency payments for business setup through Binance Pay. Set to boost the growth of...
Inc.com
3 Sustainable Strategies to Improve Your Reverse Logistics Process
The rate of online returns last year was 20.8 percent -- that's approximately $218 billion of online purchases, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). As an online retailer, returns are simply a cost of doing business. Historically, sellers have had a few standard options in terms of what to do with a returned item: put it back in stock, send it to scrap, or reserve it for liquidation. Too often is the case that disposal is chosen over resale -- that is, until lately.
CoinDesk
Diving Deep Into DeFi to Navigate the New Wave of Finance
Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices, contributed writing for this report. In December 2021, CoinDesk Indices launched its Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) to set the standard for defining the industries of digital assets. Every one of the top 500 digital assets by market capitalization is assigned to an industry, defined by DACS, then at least one industry is assigned to an industry group. Finally, at least one industry group is assigned to a sector.
As Online Payments Skyrocket, This Company Reportedly Solidifies Its Speed And Certification
An automated clearing house (ACH) is an electronic network capable of carrying out different types of money transfers between banks. As the primary method of electronic payment available to both institutions and individuals, ACH payments dominate, with over 7 billion transfers made in the first quarter of 2022 alone. While...
cryptopotato.com
Dubai Sets Regulatory Guidlines on Crypto Marketing to Safeguard Investors (Report)
Crypto providers in Dubai will reportedly have to get a licence from the VARA to advertise their products. Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) reportedly instructed local cryptocurrency-related firms to require a license from the watchdog before advertising their products. The initiative could secure maximum protection for investors and limit the spread of misleading marketing campaigns focused on digital assets.
TechCrunch
How to communicate with your crypto community when things aren’t going well
With no clear indication of a meaningful rebound on the horizon just yet, web3 companies that have managed to make it this far need to prioritize not only their survival but also how to convince their communities and investors that they will survive, particularly if their projects are struggling to stay afloat.
cryptonewsz.com
Ethernal Labs Partners Metakey for Metaverse Development
Ethernal Labs recently announced a partnership with Metakey for metaverse development. The collaboration will see Ethernal Labs developing brand activations for its collections within Decantraland. The partnership will also expose Ethernity’s NFT collections to global brands innovatively. The platform will promote its top-class licenses on the Decentraland metaverse. It will...
TheoremOne Announces Addition of Chief Transformation Officer and President
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- TheoremOne®, a leader in agile, full-stack innovation, engineering, and design that helps major enterprises achieve strategic digital transformation, today announced its founder, Will Jessup, will become its first-ever Chief Transformation Officer. Stepping into Will’s former role as Head of Services will be Yoav Cohen, who has been named President of TheoremOne. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005344/en/ TheoremOne recently announced its combination with S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), a technology-led digital advertising and marketing services company. The merger will accelerate S4Capital’s transition into a technology and innovation firm and bring unique and innovative agencies into TheoremOne’s orbit, including Media.Monks — a leader in branded digital experiences, content, and marketing data. As an innovation and engineering partner to the Global 1000, TheoremOne will play a critical role in S4Capital’s evolution. (Photo: TheoremOne)
coingeek.com
TAAL announces its transition to a Metanet service provider
WEBINAR SEPTEMBER 7TH AT – ENABLING METANET SERVICES, THE NEXT ERA OF GLOBAL DATA COMMERCE. TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ – TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) (“TAAL” or the “Company“), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, announces its transition to a Metanet Service Provider. Metanet is the next generation of global data commerce, whereby transactions are completed without third-party intervention. Metanet evolves TAAL’s base business of capturing blockchain subsidies towards the monetization of blockchain transactions as a service platform and will drive the next leg of growth for the Company.
TechCrunch
Burn, baby, burn. Real estate-focused fintech startups feel the heat
As we all know, the housing market goes through cycles. Low interest rates mean more purchases and refinances. Higher interest rates mean far fewer purchases and refinances — and lots of business for fintechs operating in the real estate industry. In 2020, historically low interest rates led to a...
pymnts.com
Panera Tests Voice AI as QSRs Automate to Meet Drive-Thru Demand
Fast-casual brand Panera Bread, which has more than 2,100 bakery-cafes in the United States and Canada, is testing artificial intelligence (AI) voice ordering technology at two of its upstate New York locations. The brand announced Monday (Aug. 29) that it is trying out “Tori,” an automated drive-thru voice assistant created...
Comments / 0