KDVR.com
Addressing the healthcare shortage
A Colorado program is doing its part in getting students excited about healthcare careers.
KDVR.com
Hot and Breezy Tuesday as temps stay in the 90s
Monsoon season is over in Colorado which means dry and warm days are returning to Colorado.
KDVR.com
Anne Kelly appointed new DA in San Luis Valley
After admitting his office repeatedly violated victims’ rights, former 12th Judicial District Attorney Alonzo Payne resigned. Now Gov. Jared Polis has named his replacement as the top prosecutor in the San Luis Valley.
KDVR.com
State patrol investigating multiple hit-and-runs involving cyclists
Colorado State Patrol is looking for two different vehicles involved in two separate hit-and-runs in the past three days. Courtney Fromm reports.
