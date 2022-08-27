ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Delaware County high school football game canceled after anonymous caller reported gunshots: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff, Annie McCormick via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lOD3_0hXEZmsS00

Absolute chaos broke out Friday night at the Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School football game amid fears of shots fired.

"I heard all the boom, boom, boom, boom, boom and I'm just thinking, 'That's just them cheering at the game or whatever,' and then I saw crowds rushing out of the football field," said Gary Gordon of Upper Darby.

The game against Upper Darby High School was canceled immediately.

Upper Darby Police say they received an anonymous call just after 8:40 p.m. Friday from a man who said he heard gunshots. Police officers already at the game said they didn't hear anything, but members of the crowd reported hearing banging noises, causing everyone to run.

"Concerned about kids' safety and people safety in general," said parent Ashley Jones of Upper Darby.

Initial reports said it was a fake 911 call, but now police say there are conflicting reports.

Police confirm there was a physical fight that broke out. There's speculation the loud bang came from the bleachers, or maybe an instrument from the band. Police are reviewing surveillance video to see if there were any fights in the area.

"I just feel like this kind of stuff happens everywhere and that Upper Darby seems to be put in a bad light where it's only here and bad things only ever happen here, but at other schools bad stuff happens too," said Danielle Murtaugh of Clifton.

The Upper Darby School District says all of its high school student-athletes are accounted for.

Police are trying to trace the 911 call and find the intention of the anonymous caller.

There were no injuries reported.

As a result of the incident, the Upper Darby School District canceled the JV football game scheduled for Saturday at Upper Darby High School.

Comments / 11

Donna Quinn DiFerdinando
4d ago

I don't care where something scary happens, kids can't even play sports anymore. WTF ? Something needs to happen for the better in this world !!

Reply
3
Related
PennLive.com

3 wounded in shooting outside Pa. elementary school: report

Three people were wounded after multiple shots were fired outside of an elementary school in Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday outside Frances Willard Elementary School in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Police arriving on the scene found a 20-year-old man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
Upper Darby, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Clifton Township, PA
City
Upper Darby, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Police#Upper Darby High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN, SAMANTHA ALEXANDER

(Newark, DE 19702) Early this morning (August 31st), patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Barrington Court in the community of Barrington for a report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 20-year-old Samantha Alexander had...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
111K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy