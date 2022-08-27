Delaware County high school football game canceled after anonymous caller reported gunshots: Police

Absolute chaos broke out Friday night at the Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School football game amid fears of shots fired.

"I heard all the boom, boom, boom, boom, boom and I'm just thinking, 'That's just them cheering at the game or whatever,' and then I saw crowds rushing out of the football field," said Gary Gordon of Upper Darby.

The game against Upper Darby High School was canceled immediately.

Upper Darby Police say they received an anonymous call just after 8:40 p.m. Friday from a man who said he heard gunshots. Police officers already at the game said they didn't hear anything, but members of the crowd reported hearing banging noises, causing everyone to run.

"Concerned about kids' safety and people safety in general," said parent Ashley Jones of Upper Darby.

Initial reports said it was a fake 911 call, but now police say there are conflicting reports.

Police confirm there was a physical fight that broke out. There's speculation the loud bang came from the bleachers, or maybe an instrument from the band. Police are reviewing surveillance video to see if there were any fights in the area.

"I just feel like this kind of stuff happens everywhere and that Upper Darby seems to be put in a bad light where it's only here and bad things only ever happen here, but at other schools bad stuff happens too," said Danielle Murtaugh of Clifton.

The Upper Darby School District says all of its high school student-athletes are accounted for.

Police are trying to trace the 911 call and find the intention of the anonymous caller.

There were no injuries reported.

As a result of the incident, the Upper Darby School District canceled the JV football game scheduled for Saturday at Upper Darby High School.