ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oceancity.com

Photo Friday Contest Winner September 1st 2022

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our last Photo Friday Contest of the summer. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of the pictures you’ve sent to us. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Nick Zigmant for this great shot of someone very happy to be on the beach in Ocean City. Congratulations Nick!
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Like the name implies, The Crab Connect is the place for crabs

Looking to meet the needs of customer demands, The Crab Connect outside Lewes has begun steaming crabs onsite. “So many customers were asking us to do it. We had too,” said owner Bryan Stewart. The Crab Connect is located in the parking lot of the BP gas station on...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth’s Second Block Hospitality Group eyeing new project

Less than a month ago, Second Block Hospitality Group opened its first restaurant Drift on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. Now, the partnership has its eyes on a recently vacated restaurant on North First Street. Most recently called Square One, the restaurant space now has a Second Block Hospitality Group...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Ocean City, MD
Pets & Animals
Ocean City, MD
Lifestyle
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach to hold Piping Out Boardwalk parade

Rehoboth Beach’s historic tradition of Piping Out the Summer on Labor Day with a joyous musical parade on the Boardwalk is again being led by the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum. Revelers with musical instruments of any and all varieties are asked to gather on the Boardwalk at...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Puppies#Dog#Residence Inn By Marriott#Flyer#The Residence Inn
Cape Gazette

Bargains on the Broadkill draws a crowd

The Town of Milton was bustling Aug. 27 for the annual Bargains on the Broadkill event at Memorial Park. The weather was hot and humid, but it didn’t stop people from perusing products for sale from dozens of vendors, from sunglasses and candles to homemade fudge and a variety of home decor items. Face painting, balloon animals, the Lions Club train and other activities kept the kids happy before the grand finale duck race, which saw members of the Milton Fire Department dump hundreds of rubber duckies from a ladder truck before local celebrities Rep. Steve Smyk, R-Milton; Melissa Clampitt, co-owner of Po’ Boys restaurant; and WRDE anchor Matt Pencek raced to collect them. The day’s festivities kicked off with the annual Irish Eyes canoe and kayak race, which started and ended at Memorial Park.
MILTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs

Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WBOC

Ocean City Pedestrian and Driver Safety at Question After Numerous Accidents

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Neighbors and visitors who spoke to WBOC on Monday expressed their hope for more to be done to prevent future pedestrian accidents in Ocean City. This comes after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car while crossing Coastal Hwy in Ocean City near 59 St., late Friday. The incident was just one of many pedestrian accidents that have occurred in Ocean City during this summer alone.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

City of Salisbury announces recent Employee of the Month

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury announced their Employee of the Month for last month. Congrats to Doug Parker of the Salisbury Fire Department, who was nominated by his peers for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Last month, he was heading to an off-duty training event when he was able to administer aid to a fellow plane passenger who passed out. He kept care of the passenger the whole flight until ground EMS crews were able to take over.
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Weekly

‘It’s a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand’

Jimmy Charles is a country music artist right in the thick of the Nashville scene. But he still goes home to his birthplace of Worcester County. And the Towson University graduate makes it no secret how much pride he has for his home state. Charles just released a music video...
MARYLAND STATE
The Dispatch

Baltimore Avenue Redevelopment Cost, Timeline Double

OCEAN CITY – While they ultimately approved moving forward with the next steps in the planning process for the redevelopment of the Baltimore Avenue corridor, resort officials this week were taken aback to learn the project’s estimated price tag had nearly doubled from the original $20 million and will now likely take four years instead of two.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions

SALISBURY, Md. – Recently the Salisbury Fire Department congratulated two of its firefighters/paramedics. John Dennis and Brandon Hoppes were promoted to EMS Sergeants. Additionally, firefighter/paramedics Kara Harrington and Christina Justice were also promoted to EMS Sergeants. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Bicyclist struck in Long Neck hit-and-run

A bicyclist, 28, was injured Aug. 31 following a hit-and-run crash on Route 24 in Long Neck. The man was turning right onto westbound Route 24 from the Wawa parking lot about 8 a.m. when was he was struck by an SUV traveling westbound, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
LONG NECK, DE
PennLive.com

Central Pa. woman struck, killed in Ocean City, Md.: police

A 21-year-old Lancaster County woman was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing an Ocean City, Maryland street, police said. Sophia Battisti, of Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east, against the pedestrian signal, when a northbound Coastal Highway vehicle crashed into her around 11:56 p.m. near the 59th Street intersection.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Berlin Power Outage Planned For Sept. 17

BERLIN – A planned outage for Berlin’s electric customers is set to take place Sept. 17. Municipal officials are advising the town’s electric customers that their power will be out Saturday, Sept. 17, from roughly 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. The outage will allow crews to make a necessary repair to Berlin’s substation.
BERLIN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy