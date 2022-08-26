Read full article on original website
oceancity.com
Photo Friday Contest Winner September 1st 2022
Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our last Photo Friday Contest of the summer. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of the pictures you’ve sent to us. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Nick Zigmant for this great shot of someone very happy to be on the beach in Ocean City. Congratulations Nick!
Cape Gazette
Like the name implies, The Crab Connect is the place for crabs
Looking to meet the needs of customer demands, The Crab Connect outside Lewes has begun steaming crabs onsite. “So many customers were asking us to do it. We had too,” said owner Bryan Stewart. The Crab Connect is located in the parking lot of the BP gas station on...
WMDT.com
OC bridal company offers cost friendly ceremony options amid high inflation
OCEAN CITY, Md. – If wedding bells are in your near future, one Ocean City business wants to provide you all the magic for your special day at a fraction of the cost. We’re told due to historic high inflation, the U.S. average a couple will spend for a wedding is now around $39,000.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth’s Second Block Hospitality Group eyeing new project
Less than a month ago, Second Block Hospitality Group opened its first restaurant Drift on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. Now, the partnership has its eyes on a recently vacated restaurant on North First Street. Most recently called Square One, the restaurant space now has a Second Block Hospitality Group...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
‘Blast at the Beach’ Short Track Super Series Event Postponed to Wednesday, August 31
GEORGETOWN, DE – Postponed. Race fans in Georgetown will have to wait one more day for the ninth annual Melon 1 & Sussex Diesel ‘Blast at the Beach’ has been postponed to Wednesday, August 31 at Georgetown Speedway. A forecast of strong storms with damaging winds rolling...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury announces recent Employee of the Month
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury announced their Employee of the Month for last month. Congrats to Doug Parker of the Salisbury Fire Department, who was nominated by his peers for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Last month, he was heading to an off-duty training event when he was able to administer aid to a fellow plane passenger who passed out. He kept care of the passenger the whole flight until ground EMS crews were able to take over.
WMDT.com
Mackenzie Scott donation of $500,000 going towards Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center
SALISBURY, Md.-Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore is receiving $500,000 from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. The money will go towards the completion of the Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center located at Oak Ridge Commons in Salisbury. The facility will house over 10,000 students a year giving them an experiential learning environment. We’re told with Scott donating this money they’re honored and they’ll use it in the best way possible.
talbotspy.org
Bluepoint Hospitality Group Provides Generous Support to Habitat Choptank
Habitat for Humanity Choptank received a generous gift of $25,000 from Bluepoint Hospitality Group. This gift will be used for critical equipment to help Habitat Choptank build and rehab homes in Talbot and Dorchester Counties. Habitat Choptank is using Bluepoint Hospitality’s gift for three new construction trailers. While the affiliate...
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCTED AGAIN-33384 HARTFORD CT #42882-ANGOLA BEACH
33384 Hartford Court #42882, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ ANGOLA BEACH ~ LIGHTLY USED, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED three bedroom, two bath home in the land lease community Angola Beach & Estates. This home is situated on a corner lot across from the dog park. Home features a large screened in porch and split floor plan layout with off the living room two bedrooms, one with two closets and bath then on the other end of the home the primary bedroom with en suite. Off the main living room is a bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom, office or den. This home boasts upgrades throughout with a roof and water heater two years old, freshly painted, new crawlspace liner and brand new carpet & vinyl plank floor June 2022. Home comes with a home warranty plan through American Home Shield. Park approval is required, with credit/background check and verification of assets/income. With all this home has to offer, don’t miss seeing this one! Call for more information!
Cape Gazette
Price Automotive plans facility on Route 24
Preliminary plans for a 22,315-square-foot sales and service facility for Price Automotive were approved by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission during its Aug. 25 meeting. The proposed facility, located along Route 24 and Hood Road next to Artisans' Bank, is in the Henlopen Transportation Improvement District and wellhead protection review area, which may require an environmental review by the county engineer.
Ocean City Today
Two women charged with indecent exposure in Ocean City
Two women from Upstate New York were arrested in Ocean City last week for indecent exposure, after one was seen swimming naked in a private pool and the other repeatedly flashed her private area to officers. Mandy Mari Ruggaber, 40, of Liverpool, New York, and Brandy Marie Duxbury, 37, of...
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
The Dispatch
Berlin Power Outage Planned For Sept. 17
BERLIN – A planned outage for Berlin’s electric customers is set to take place Sept. 17. Municipal officials are advising the town’s electric customers that their power will be out Saturday, Sept. 17, from roughly 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. The outage will allow crews to make a necessary repair to Berlin’s substation.
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer dishes out dirt on fellow member
The divisiveness of the Republican primary election for the Sussex County Council District 5 seat came to a head during council's Aug. 30 meeting. In the Sept. 13 primary, Councilman John Rieley is being challenged by Keller Hopkins, a current member of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. During the...
The Dispatch
Baltimore Avenue Redevelopment Cost, Timeline Double
OCEAN CITY – While they ultimately approved moving forward with the next steps in the planning process for the redevelopment of the Baltimore Avenue corridor, resort officials this week were taken aback to learn the project’s estimated price tag had nearly doubled from the original $20 million and will now likely take four years instead of two.
WMDT.com
“Just a phenomenal man:” Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office announces challenge coin fundraiser in honor of Cpl. Glenn Hilliard
SALISBURY, Md.- Efforts to honor Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard continue as a new, unique fundraiser is now being put on by the sheriff’s office. Now for those who are unfamiliar with them, challenge coins go back to the origins of the U.S. Military. They’re a reward...
WBOC
Hurlock Hoping For Funding For A School Resource Officer
HURLOCK, Md. - The town of Hurlock is asking for funding, so they can place a school resource officer in Hurlock Elementary. The Mayor of Hurlock, Reverend Charles Cephas Sr. says, they want protection in their schools, before it's too late. "Safe. In one word, safe. That is the idea of the resource officer. It's that they have security and protection and they know that someone is there to protect them from any intrusion. Or, anyone that wants to cause harm or put them to be in danger. That would eliminate that fear," says Cephas.
Cape Gazette
Millsboro Lions Fritter Shack to open Sept. 9
The Millsboro Lions Fritter Shack will be open for a new season from Friday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Dec.10. Oyster fritters, soft-shell crab sandwiches and crab cake sandwiches are sold for $10 each. Hot dogs are $1 each. Soda and water are also available. Shack hours are 10 a.m. to...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions
SALISBURY, Md. – Recently the Salisbury Fire Department congratulated two of its firefighters/paramedics. John Dennis and Brandon Hoppes were promoted to EMS Sergeants. Additionally, firefighter/paramedics Kara Harrington and Christina Justice were also promoted to EMS Sergeants. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him. Barry was airlifted to Christiana Hospital where he underwent two surgeries and remains hospitalized over two weeks later.
