Leroy endorses Labrador for AG, says Labrador will bring back 'solicitor general' position; link to my full story...
Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy endorsed Raul Labrador for Idaho Attorney General today, saying Labrador has agreed to bring back a "solicitor general" position he established when he held the office. Leroy was elected Idaho Attorney General in 1978...
Report: 22% of administrators fall short of completing requirements tied to teacher evaluations
More than 20% of Idaho's K-12 administrators don't meet all state requirements for evaluating their teachers, according to findings from the State Board of Education's 2020-21 Educator Evaluation Review. Still, state reviewers found "promise" in the report's new batch...
Southern Idaho weather: Temperatures near 100 for Labor Day weekend (Video)
Heading into the Labor Day weekend, look for temperatures very close to 100 and near daily records. Temps drop back slightly to the mid-upper 90's on Labor Day. For KTVB's full weather forecast, visit...
Missing Wyoming woman found
UPDATE Adelle Marie Columbus has been found, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Additional details were not released. ORIGINAL STORY ALPINE, Wyoming - Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus,...
