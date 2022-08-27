ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Missing Wyoming woman found

UPDATE Adelle Marie Columbus has been found, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Additional details were not released. ORIGINAL STORY ALPINE, Wyoming - Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus,
ALPINE, WY

