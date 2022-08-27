ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ririe, ID

spotonidaho.com

4 reasons why entrepreneurship is critical for Idaho

The exceptional economic boom Idaho has witnessed over the past few years has been largely driven by entrepreneurs, who are essential to the state's success. The Gem State is one of just four states with more jobs than before the pandemic - an incredible accomplishment supported...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

IDFG Commission to hold special meeting on allocation of elk, deer tags

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on tags allocated to outfitters and tags available to nonresident deer and elk hunters who do not hire an outfitter, during a special meeting this Wednesday. Total nonresident deer and elk tags available are expected... ★ FURTHER...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Aaron von Ehlinger, former Idaho lawmaker, sentenced to a minimum of eight years in prison (Video)

The former Idaho state representative convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern, Aaron von Ehlinger, was sentenced to at least eight years in prison on Wednesday. Ada County District Judge Michael Reardon told von Ehlinger, "I have to come to the conclusion that your denial demonstrated lack of empathy... I wrote down two words. Victim and hero. You see yourself ...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

The Idaho Equation

When I speak to groups across the country and share that Idaho is the fastest growing state and the state with the best economy in the entire nation, people are often shocked. After I finish speaking, I almost always get...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Madison voters to vote on school levy renewal Tuesday

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - At the end of June, the current school levy in the Madison School district for nearly $2 million came to an end. It is a levy that has been in place for the past eight years. Now, the school district is asking for a renewal of that same levy saying a tax increase...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
spotonidaho.com

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape

A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Bear activity increasing on Moose-Wilson Road

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Bears have begun to gather within the Moose-Wilson Corridor to forage on seasonally-abundant, natural foods, and Grand Teton National Park officials need your help to provide bears ample space and allow them the opportunity to feed as part of their natural behavior.... Posted in:. Places:. 15:40.
MOOSE, WY
spotonidaho.com

Fremont County District 3 Commissioner's race

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Voters in Fremont County get to vote again on the District 3 Commissioner's race from May. The do over election is because Richard Roberson was put in the wrong district against incumbent Jordon Stoddard and St. Anthony City Councilman Rick Hill.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
