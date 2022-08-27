Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spotonidaho.com
Report: 22% of administrators fall short of completing requirements tied to teacher evaluations
More than 20% of Idaho's K-12 administrators don't meet all state requirements for evaluating their teachers, according to findings from the State Board of Education's 2020-21 Educator Evaluation Review. Still, state reviewers found "promise" in the report's new batch... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 20:18. 19:23. 18:57. 17:46.
spotonidaho.com
4 reasons why entrepreneurship is critical for Idaho
The exceptional economic boom Idaho has witnessed over the past few years has been largely driven by entrepreneurs, who are essential to the state's success. The Gem State is one of just four states with more jobs than before the pandemic - an incredible accomplishment supported...
spotonidaho.com
IDFG Commission to hold special meeting on allocation of elk, deer tags
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on tags allocated to outfitters and tags available to nonresident deer and elk hunters who do not hire an outfitter, during a special meeting this Wednesday. Total nonresident deer and elk tags available are expected... ★ FURTHER...
spotonidaho.com
Aaron von Ehlinger, former Idaho lawmaker, sentenced to a minimum of eight years in prison (Video)
The former Idaho state representative convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern, Aaron von Ehlinger, was sentenced to at least eight years in prison on Wednesday. Ada County District Judge Michael Reardon told von Ehlinger, "I have to come to the conclusion that your denial demonstrated lack of empathy... I wrote down two words. Victim and hero. You see yourself ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
The Idaho Equation
When I speak to groups across the country and share that Idaho is the fastest growing state and the state with the best economy in the entire nation, people are often shocked. After I finish speaking, I almost always get...
spotonidaho.com
5 animals found with CWD in northern Idaho and here's what hunters need to know
Idaho Fish and Game staff take samples from deer for Chronic Wasting Disease testing. | Roger Phillips, Idaho Fish and Game The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. IDAHO FALLS - Chronic Wasting Disease was detected for the first time in Idaho...
spotonidaho.com
Madison voters to vote on school levy renewal Tuesday
MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - At the end of June, the current school levy in the Madison School district for nearly $2 million came to an end. It is a levy that has been in place for the past eight years. Now, the school district is asking for a renewal of that same levy saying a tax increase...
spotonidaho.com
Southern Idaho weather: Temperatures near 100 for Labor Day weekend (Video)
Heading into the Labor Day weekend, look for temperatures very close to 100 and near daily records. Temps drop back slightly to the mid-upper 90's on Labor Day. For KTVB's full weather forecast, visit...
RELATED PEOPLE
spotonidaho.com
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
spotonidaho.com
Bear activity increasing on Moose-Wilson Road
MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Bears have begun to gather within the Moose-Wilson Corridor to forage on seasonally-abundant, natural foods, and Grand Teton National Park officials need your help to provide bears ample space and allow them the opportunity to feed as part of their natural behavior.... Posted in:. Places:. 15:40.
spotonidaho.com
Fremont County District 3 Commissioner's race
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Voters in Fremont County get to vote again on the District 3 Commissioner's race from May. The do over election is because Richard Roberson was put in the wrong district against incumbent Jordon Stoddard and St. Anthony City Councilman Rick Hill.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonidaho.com
House, vehicle, and hay bales go up in flames in Bonneville County
Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a large fire at 75th West and 113th North in Bonneville County on Sunday. The fire was called in at about 4:30 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonidaho.com
Idaho doctor arrested after police say he inappropriately touched people at his job
A doctor has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching multiple people at his place of work, according to the Boise Police Department and St. Luke's website. Just after 8 ...
Comments / 0