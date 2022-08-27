Read full article on original website
Staying cool at the East Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The fairgrounds in Blackfoot are taking shape as residents of Idaho wait in anticipation of the return of the East Idaho State Fair. But, this weekend's weather forecast predicts an extreme heat wave coming in for the first few days of the fair. Fairgoers...
1 dead after Extended Stay Pocatello shooting
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Chubbuck Police officers responded to the Extended Stay Pocatello in Chubbuck at 291 W. Burnside Tuesday around 11:26 p.m. for the report of an adult male who had been shot. Lifesaving measures were taken by police personnel on scene as well as Chubbuck...
One dead following shooting at motel, person in custody
Stock image CHUBBUCK - A man is dead following a Tuesday night shooting at a Chubbuck motel. Chubbuck police received a call around 11:30 p.m. reporting a shooting at Pocatello Extended Stay on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue, according to a news release...
House, vehicle, and hay bales go up in flames in Bonneville County
Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a large fire at 75th West and 113th North in Bonneville County on Sunday. The fire was called in at about 4:30 p.m....
Downard Funeral Home director makes first court appearance
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Downard Funeral Home owner and director Lance Peck made his first court appearance Wednesday. Peck was arraigned via video conference from the Bannock County Jail. His attorney Richard Blok entered a not guilty plea to 63 separate misdemeanor charges mostly...
PCSD 25 levy reductions approved
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees approved a series of reductions to the district's ongoing levies funded by local taxpayers. The following motions passed with unanimous approval: The Board...
Police identify suspect in Chubbuck motel shooting
Teshombee Qamayne Lang | Bannock County Jail CHUBBUCK - Chubbuck Police are releasing the name of the suspect in a Tuesday night motel shooting. Teshombee Qamayne Lang, a 31-year-old man, is in Bannock County Jail following an investigation of the incident. A news release from the department...
Downard Funeral Home director arrested, faces 63 charges with more likely to be filed
The following is a news release from the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office and Pocatello Police Department. Photo: Lance Peck, Bannock County Jail POCATELLO - Following an investigative report from the Pocatello Police Department, the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office filed initial...
