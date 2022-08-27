ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spotonidaho.com

Staying cool at the East Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The fairgrounds in Blackfoot are taking shape as residents of Idaho wait in anticipation of the return of the East Idaho State Fair. But, this weekend's weather forecast predicts an extreme heat wave coming in for the first few days of the fair. Fairgoers...
spotonidaho.com

1 dead after Extended Stay Pocatello shooting

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Chubbuck Police officers responded to the Extended Stay Pocatello in Chubbuck at 291 W. Burnside Tuesday around 11:26 p.m. for the report of an adult male who had been shot. Lifesaving measures were taken by police personnel on scene as well as Chubbuck...
spotonidaho.com

Missing Wyoming woman found

UPDATE Adelle Marie Columbus has been found, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Additional details were not released. ORIGINAL STORY ALPINE, Wyoming - Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 22:02. 21:57.
spotonidaho.com

Fremont County District 3 Commissioner's race

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Voters in Fremont County get to vote again on the District 3 Commissioner's race from May. The do over election is because Richard Roberson was put in the wrong district against incumbent Jordon Stoddard and St. Anthony City Councilman Rick Hill. The mistake...
spotonidaho.com

PCSD 25 levy reductions approved

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees approved a series of reductions to the district's ongoing levies funded by local taxpayers. The following motions passed with unanimous approval: The Board...
spotonidaho.com

One dead following shooting at motel, person in custody

Stock image CHUBBUCK - A man is dead following a Tuesday night shooting at a Chubbuck motel. Chubbuck police received a call around 11:30 p.m. reporting a shooting at Pocatello Extended Stay on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue, according to a news release...
spotonidaho.com

Police identify suspect in Chubbuck motel shooting

Teshombee Qamayne Lang | Bannock County Jail CHUBBUCK - Chubbuck Police are releasing the name of the suspect in a Tuesday night motel shooting. Teshombee Qamayne Lang, a 31-year-old man, is in Bannock County Jail following an investigation of the incident. A news release from the department...
spotonidaho.com

Madison voters to vote on school levy renewal Tuesday

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - At the end of June, the current school levy in the Madison School district for nearly $2 million came to an end. It is a levy that has been in place for the past eight years. Now, the school district is asking for a renewal of that same levy saying a tax increase...
