Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Utah lawmakers react to Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola announcement
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Following the announcement from the Utah Department of Transportation supporting a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon, several Utah lawmakers have shared their opinion on the move. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson told Dave and Dujanovic that the community still had time to speak...
kjzz.com
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City envisions 'bright and colorful' replacement for Raging Waters
SALT LAKE CITY — The future of the demolished Raging Waters may be as "bright and colorful" as the old water park's slides were. In this case, Salt Lake City planners envision radiant-looking playgrounds, plaza spaces and pavilion feature art that not only matches the space's history but also captures the lively culture of the Glendale community.
kslnewsradio.com
Two suspects in custody following a car pursuit through Salt Lake County
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Two people are in custody following a car pursuit through parts of Salt Lake County Tuesday night. Police say late Tuesday night a police officer in Millcreek spotted a stolen vehicle and began to follow it. The vehicle in question was a Ford F-350 truck pulling a cargo trailer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peaks Hotel in Park City purchased by property arm of LDS Church
Stephanie Lee Samuels, a former manager and representative for the Peaks Hotel, confirmed that the sale occurred in April. It was purchased by Salt Lake City-based Property Reserve Inc., which is the real estate arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Samuels, who has since moved to...
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah
My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
ksl.com
Crews reach 'key' phase in seismic upgrade of historic Salt Lake Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — Dakotah Hansen is one of the crewmembers tasked with digging large horizontal holes underneath the Salt Lake Temple. Hansen, a tunneling miner for HDD Willco, a West Jordan construction company that specializes in installing underground utilities without using trenches, spends most of his time in virtual darkness, chipping away at the deep soil with an air hammer. He's making way for a 4-foot wide steel pipe that will fill the space he's clearing out. He then tosses the dirt and rocks into a car behind him that removes the materials from the site.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSLTV
Utah couple frustrated by finger-pointing after sewage flooded their master suite
RIVERDALE, Utah — A young couple says everyone is pointing the finger after a horrifying amount of sewage flooded their new home in Riverdale. Some of it came from their neighbors. “It’s so surreal, you know, because we just moved in a month and a half ago,” said Chase...
Gephardt Daily
Wild chase ends in South Jordan when stolen truck catches fire
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A chase of a stolen truck involved multiple police agencies Tuesday night as the suspect ran a red light, zigged into oncoming traffic at one point, ran over tire spikes then caught on fire. The truck believed stolen out of...
hebervalleyradio.com
Crash in Heber City Tuesday
HEBER CITY, Utah-Tuesday afternoon, UDOT reported a crash on southbound US 40 at River Road at 12:20 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
Camper trailer sparks in flames in Davis County
KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a camper trailer fire in Davis County. As crews were responding to the fire around 12:59 a.m., the caller reported the fire has spread into a barn, and hay was currently engulfed in flames. Automatic aid was received from the Layton City […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
utahrealtygroup.com
5014 W 6600 S, West Jordan, UT 84081
Great opportunity! Calling all INVESTORS! Great location! You won't want to pass this one up. Priced to sell. Great potential Needs to go fast. Extra basement entry from the garage, Fully fenced big back yard with deck perfect for entertaining. Buyer to verify all information.
Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Winder Newton to lead Utah's new Office of Families
(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is moving forward with his plans to establish a new Office of Families and has named its first director. Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton will lead the office beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Cox's office. The governor...
Gephardt Daily
Police providing ‘safe passage’ for students at 3 Salt Lake City schools
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City is increasing its police presence near three schools to deter crime, enforce traffic laws and help students get to and from school safely. Mayor Erin Mendenhall joined Police Chief Mike Brown at one of those schools,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flat tire on I-15 leads to crash with serious injuries in Davis County
A driver that moved to the left shoulder for a flat tire was seriously injured after a van crashed into their vehicle on the freeway in Davis County.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City raises property taxes after reported increase in services demand
SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Utah's capital city on Monday approved a plan that raises property taxes by about 4.9% which will go toward increasing city services and paying for new projects on the city's west side. The Salt Lake City Council approved the increase in a short...
ksl.com
Heber City has one of the highest rates of remote workers in the country
HEBER CITY — Nearly 15% of the population in Heber City worked from home in the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2020. And that places the town in Wasatch County among the top 10 cities in the United States for remote workers. Heber City ranks number...
kjzz.com
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0