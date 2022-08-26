ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Utah lawmakers react to Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola announcement

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Following the announcement from the Utah Department of Transportation supporting a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon, several Utah lawmakers have shared their opinion on the move. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson told Dave and Dujanovic that the community still had time to speak...
kjzz.com

Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
ksl.com

Salt Lake City envisions 'bright and colorful' replacement for Raging Waters

SALT LAKE CITY — The future of the demolished Raging Waters may be as "bright and colorful" as the old water park's slides were. In this case, Salt Lake City planners envision radiant-looking playgrounds, plaza spaces and pavilion feature art that not only matches the space's history but also captures the lively culture of the Glendale community.
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah

My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
gastronomicslc.com

Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
ksl.com

Crews reach 'key' phase in seismic upgrade of historic Salt Lake Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — Dakotah Hansen is one of the crewmembers tasked with digging large horizontal holes underneath the Salt Lake Temple. Hansen, a tunneling miner for HDD Willco, a West Jordan construction company that specializes in installing underground utilities without using trenches, spends most of his time in virtual darkness, chipping away at the deep soil with an air hammer. He's making way for a 4-foot wide steel pipe that will fill the space he's clearing out. He then tosses the dirt and rocks into a car behind him that removes the materials from the site.
Gephardt Daily

Wild chase ends in South Jordan when stolen truck catches fire

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A chase of a stolen truck involved multiple police agencies Tuesday night as the suspect ran a red light, zigged into oncoming traffic at one point, ran over tire spikes then caught on fire. The truck believed stolen out of...
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash in Heber City Tuesday

HEBER CITY, Utah-Tuesday afternoon, UDOT reported a crash on southbound US 40 at River Road at 12:20 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
ABC4

Camper trailer sparks in flames in Davis County

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a camper trailer fire in Davis County. As crews were responding to the fire around 12:59 a.m., the caller reported the fire has spread into a barn, and hay was currently engulfed in flames. Automatic aid was received from the Layton City […]
utahrealtygroup.com

5014 W 6600 S, West Jordan, UT 84081

Great opportunity! Calling all INVESTORS! Great location! You won't want to pass this one up. Priced to sell. Great potential Needs to go fast. Extra basement entry from the garage, Fully fenced big back yard with deck perfect for entertaining. Buyer to verify all information.
ABC4

Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
KPVI Newschannel 6

Winder Newton to lead Utah's new Office of Families

(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is moving forward with his plans to establish a new Office of Families and has named its first director. Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton will lead the office beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Cox's office. The governor...
