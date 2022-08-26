Read full article on original website
Mayo Clinic working to commercialize molecular analyzer technology
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has entered into a know-how license agreement and stock purchase agreement with tech company Genomadix. As part of the agreement, Mayo Clinic will help the company advance its point of care molecular analyzer technology dubbed the Genomadix Cube, according to an Aug. 29 press release. The...
5 recent hospital and health system partnerships with Big Tech
Big Tech companies including Amazon, Google and Microsoft been making headway in the healthcare industry through partnerships with hospitals and health systems. Here are five recent collaborations reported by Becker's:. 1. Healthcare organizations are choosing Microsoft for the cloud because of its stability, its advancement in recent years and their...
Abbott resumes producing most popular baby formula
Abbott Nutrition is back to manufacturing Similac, its leading baby formula product, and the company said Aug. 26 it expects to provide it to buyers by mid-October. Earlier this summer, the infant formula maker resumed its production of EleCare, one of the three formula products part of the recall that caused a monthslong shortage. Similac will be in production again at Abbott's facility in Sturgis, Mich., which reopened June 4, shut down for a few days because of a severe storm's flood, then reopened again June 15.
Healee raises $2M for US telehealth expansion
Telehealth and digital health startup Healee has raised $2 million in seed funding to expand services in the U.S. Healee works with healthcare organizations to expedite the launch of their digital health offerings. The seed funding round was led by Nina Capital with participation from Calm/Storm Ventures, Kaya VC and Eleven Ventures, according to an Aug. 30 Healee news release.
HHS invests $11M into monkeypox vaccine production
HHS is plugging $11 million into a Michigan facility tasked with filling vials with monkeypox vaccine Jynneos, the department said Aug. 29. After months of supply issues, Bavarian Nordic, a Denmark-based pharmaceutical company, recently said it can't keep up with demand for Jynneos, which is the world's only approved monkeypox vaccine. In response, the HHS selected a "fill and finish" facility in Grand Rapids, Mich., to take shipments from Bavarian Nordic and put the vaccine product into 2.5 million vials.
4 drugmakers struggle with Adderall shortage
As local pharmacies grapple to stock Adderall, four pharmaceutical companies had supply issues for the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder treatment in August, according to a Bloomberg report. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma's subsidiary Rhodes Pharmaceuticals, Novartis' Sandoz business and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries each have between two and six Adderall products on back order,...
Medtronic's defibrillator sees 98.7% success rate in global trial
Minneapolis-based devicemaker Medtronic found a 98.7 percent success rate for a defibrillator that isn't on the market in a global, company-sponsored study. The trial's goal was 88 percent. The Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator System is a "first-of-its-kind defibrillator with the lead placed under the breastbone, outside of the heart and...
Nonprofit hospital, health system financial metrics: 5 things to know
U.S. not-for-profit healthcare providers showed remarkable improvements to acute healthcare medians in 2021 compared to 2020, despite challenges presented by multiple surges of COVID-19 and a significant labor shortage, according to an Aug. 24 analysis from S&P Global Ratings. The trend underscores the demand for services and the resiliency of...
Novant Health invests $25.5 million in North Carolina community impact and health equity initiatives
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and the Novant Health Foundation invested $25.5 million since January 2020 toward community impact and health equity initiatives across North Carolina, according to an Aug. 29 news release. These initiatives are designed to improve the key drivers of health, including access to care, food, housing, transportation,...
How healthcare marketers can take a 'privacy-first' approach
Healthcare marketing leaders can create lifelong customers by understanding, trusting and making business decisions based on data. But, those leaders must also evaluate how to ensure data is protected while trying to implement platforms, new campaigns and capabilities that enable more personalization and increased engagement for patients. Most recently, Novant...
Epic in the last 30 days
From plans to build a nationwide health IT infrastructure to new partnerships with health systems, here are nine updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in August. Winchester, Va.-based healthcare system Valley Health said it would spend $50 million to install their own Epic...
Judy Faulkner: Epic building a 'nationwide health IT infrastructure'
Judy Faulkner, CEO of Epic, discussed the company's vision to build a nationwide health IT infrastructure last week at the annual Users Group Meeting while dressed as Amelia Earhart, according to The Cap Times. Ms. Faulkner has a history of dressing as characters and historical figures for her highly anticipated...
Philips recalls more respirators, this time because of a plastic issue
Philips Respironics is recalling 386 bilevel positive airway pressure ventilators because the machines could "release chemicals of concern" related to a "non-compatible material" in its plastic, the FDA said Aug. 29. The recall is not associated with the company's June 2021 recall, in which a foam breakdown issue resulted in...
Cyber risk mitigation adds cost pressures to nonprofit hospitals
The costs associated with cyber risk mitigation are more expensive for not-for-profit hospitals, according to an Aug. 29 report from Fitch Ratings. Cyberattacks can affect the quality of care by affecting medical devices or denying access to patient data. According to a September 2021 survey and report from the Ponemon Institute and Censient, ransomware attacks resulted in delays and increased lengths of stay in most cases, and medical complications and higher mortality rates in rarer cases.
Post-acute care platform Olio Health raises $13M
Olio Health, which offers a digital platform for post-acute care, has landed a $13 million series A growth investment. "Health systems lack insight into their patients' conditions post-discharge, increasing readmission rates and length of stay," said Philip Lewis, a partner with lead funder Fulcrum Equity Partners, in an Aug. 29 Fulcrum news release. "When the entire care management team has real-time patient status throughout the post-acute footprint, providers can drive performance in value-based care arrangements."
What’s the big deal about a native mobile experience?
A new survey of 272 healthcare executives found that nine out of ten believe a robust patient-facing mobile platform can help them achieve their digital strategy goals. However, only 22% said they had a mobile solution that was customized to the needs of their organization and patients. Most were using the mobile version of their patient portal or their mobile responsive website (aka, a website that looks OK on a phone’s browser) as their mobile presence.
New York nursing home opens COVID-19 wing after 40 residents, 8 employees infected
Forty residents of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse, N.Y., have been moved to a special COVID-19 wing after testing positive for the virus, syracuse.com reported Aug. 29. The wing is staffed by employees who only care for COVID-19 patients. Eight employees of the center also tested positive. "In...
