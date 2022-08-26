Abbott Nutrition is back to manufacturing Similac, its leading baby formula product, and the company said Aug. 26 it expects to provide it to buyers by mid-October. Earlier this summer, the infant formula maker resumed its production of EleCare, one of the three formula products part of the recall that caused a monthslong shortage. Similac will be in production again at Abbott's facility in Sturgis, Mich., which reopened June 4, shut down for a few days because of a severe storm's flood, then reopened again June 15.

STURGIS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO