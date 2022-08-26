ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

KRGV

2 arrested in connection with fruit stand robbery

Two men were arrested after authorities said they robbed a fruit stand worker at gun point Friday in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ezequiel Marquez, 36, and Jesus Garcia, 45, were arrested on aggravated robbery charges in connection with the investigation, according to a news release.
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Women indicted on murder charge in connection with 2019 fatal crash

A 30-year-old woman is facing new charges three years after she was arrested following a fatal three-vehicle crash south of Raymondville. A Willacy County grand jury indicted Dayna Louise Salinas on charges of felony murder, intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault, endangering a child and driving while intoxicated, according to Willacy county District Attorney Anette C. Hinojosa.
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
KRGV

Former San Benito employee arrested on theft charges

A former employee with the city of San Benito employee was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft of equipment from the city's public works department. The arrest was made during an investigation into the theft of two chainsaws and one generator from the department, according to a news release from the city.
SAN BENITO, TX
Person detained following threat at Mission Veterans Memorial High School

A person has been detained after a social media threat against Mission Veterans Memorial High School on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the city. Mission police and Mission CISD will host a press conference at 3:00 p.m. to address the social media comment alleging an act of violence at the high school.
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Harlingen CISD student found with pocketknife, district says

A student at Vernon Middle School was caught with a pocketknife on Wednesday, according to a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District spokesperson. The student was searched, and the knife was seized, according to the district. Proper actions will be taken in accordance with the law, the district said.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday

The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket. Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant. To qualify, you must...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Brownsville ISD pre-orders new COVID booster shots

As Moderna and Pfizer wait for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their modified COVID booster shots, one Valley school district pre-ordered a total of 1,000 shots from both drugmakers. Officials with the Brownsville Independent School District say they acted on an email they received from the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Student enrollment drops at Brownsville ISD

The Valley is growing, but student enrollment at some of the largest school districts is shrinking. That is not the case in Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Student enrollment at Edinburg ISD is up by 6,600. The school district credits several things, including its pre-k and athletic programs, for the boost in enrollment.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

