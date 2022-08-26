Read full article on original website
McAllen police seek man accused of continuous violence against the family
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, and unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor. An arrest warrant has been issued for Rodney Modesto Gomez Jr., 47, on Monday, according to a news release from...
WATCH LIVE: Man accused of killing wife to be arraigned in Hidalgo Municipal Court
A man accused of killing his wife will be arraigned on a murder charge in Hidalgo Municipal Court Thursday afternoon. Police responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue, where they found the body of 42-year-old Edna Rivera. Her husband, Luis...
2 arrested in connection with fruit stand robbery
Two men were arrested after authorities said they robbed a fruit stand worker at gun point Friday in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ezequiel Marquez, 36, and Jesus Garcia, 45, were arrested on aggravated robbery charges in connection with the investigation, according to a news release.
Sheriff's Office: Three men, one juvenile arrested after aggravated robberies in Hidalgo County
Three men and one juvenile accused in two aggravated robberies in Hidalgo County were arrested on Sunday, according to a news release from Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. At 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the 2700 block of Alamo Road in Alamo, involving several male subjects. That...
Women indicted on murder charge in connection with 2019 fatal crash
A 30-year-old woman is facing new charges three years after she was arrested following a fatal three-vehicle crash south of Raymondville. A Willacy County grand jury indicted Dayna Louise Salinas on charges of felony murder, intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault, endangering a child and driving while intoxicated, according to Willacy county District Attorney Anette C. Hinojosa.
Former San Benito employee arrested on theft charges
A former employee with the city of San Benito employee was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft of equipment from the city's public works department. The arrest was made during an investigation into the theft of two chainsaws and one generator from the department, according to a news release from the city.
Police: Juvenile sets off fireworks, prompts lockdown at Harlingen High School
Harlingen High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Thursday after a juvenile set off fireworks in the area, according to Harlingen police. At about 11:14 a.m., police responded to the area of 13th St. and Williamson Avenue regarding a shots fired call. The high school was placed on lockdown...
Police: Man in custody after holding woman captive, barricading himself inside Rio Hondo home
A man is in custody Tuesday morning after police say he barricaded himself inside his stepfather’s home in Rio Hondo for several hours. Antonio Perez, 42, barricaded himself inside the home located near the intersection of Roberto Garza Jr. Dr. and Heywood St. following a chase, according to Rio Hondo police Chief William Bilokury.
Person detained following threat at Mission Veterans Memorial High School
A person has been detained after a social media threat against Mission Veterans Memorial High School on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the city. Mission police and Mission CISD will host a press conference at 3:00 p.m. to address the social media comment alleging an act of violence at the high school.
Police: Woman found dead inside Hidalgo home, death investigation underway
A death investigation is underway in Hidalgo after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday morning, according to police Chief Romeo Rodriguez. The woman's body was found at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue. Rodriguez says police are looking for a person of...
Police: Pharr man arrested on murder charge after woman's body found in Donna
A man from Pharr has confessed to killing a woman whose body was found in Donna over the weekend, according to the Donna Police Department. Donna police on Monday arrested Andrew Stephen Scavnicky, 51, of Pharr on a murder charge. Scavnicky was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, on Tuesday,...
Drop in overall crime rate in city of Mission attributed to increased police presence, chief says
The Mission Police Department is touting their efforts in bringing down the city’s crime rate from last year. The department reported a 6.3% drop in overall crime, which Mission police Chief Cesar Torres attributes to an expansion in their police presence. The department recently hired five new patrol officers,...
Harlingen CISD student found with pocketknife, district says
A student at Vernon Middle School was caught with a pocketknife on Wednesday, according to a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District spokesperson. The student was searched, and the knife was seized, according to the district. Proper actions will be taken in accordance with the law, the district said.
Valley parents urge against drinking and driving as Labor Day weekend approaches
District attorneys from Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties came together on Monday to warn drivers not to drink and drive ahead of the Labor Day weekend. Law enforcement agencies Valley-wide will be on the alert for drunk drivers as part of their No Refusal initiative that starts Thursday and ends Sept. 5.
Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday
The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket. Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant. To qualify, you must...
5 On Your Side: Family seeks answers amid headstone installation delays in Weslaco cemetery
A family wants answers after they said they paid for a headstone for their father's grave that has yet to be installed. Zelda Jauregui’s father is buried at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco. The headstone that was bought for him from another company was delivered, but Jauregui said she is still waiting for the installation to go through.
Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 848 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 848 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Five women from Pharr, McAllen, Alton and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. The women were past their 40s. One of the...
Brownsville ISD pre-orders new COVID booster shots
As Moderna and Pfizer wait for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their modified COVID booster shots, one Valley school district pre-ordered a total of 1,000 shots from both drugmakers. Officials with the Brownsville Independent School District say they acted on an email they received from the...
Santa Maria to debut new stadium against Monte Alto
SANTA MARIA, Texas -- Santa Maria will debut its new stadium upgrades against Monte Alto this Friday. Click on the video above for more on the new changes at Cougar Stadium.
Student enrollment drops at Brownsville ISD
The Valley is growing, but student enrollment at some of the largest school districts is shrinking. That is not the case in Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Student enrollment at Edinburg ISD is up by 6,600. The school district credits several things, including its pre-k and athletic programs, for the boost in enrollment.
