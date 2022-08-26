ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Honda And LG Announce $4.4 Billion Battery Plant In The US

Honda is preparing for an onslaught of EV model launches in the next decade, which creates the need for sourcing more batteries. Thus, the automaker, in collaboration with tech-giant LG, announced a new battery plant in the US with an annual capacity of 40 GWh following an investment of $4.4 billion.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Porsche Plans To Launch IPO In September, Targets $85 Billion Valuation

Porsche is brushing aside worries about the global economy and gloomy predictions about share prices and is preparing to hit the stock market this September. And sources close to matter claim Porsche is targeting a valuation of between €60 billion and €85 billion ($60-85 billion). Anonymous insiders told...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Toyota Investing $5.6 Billion Into U.S. And Japanese EV Battery Production

Toyota will invest as much as 730 billion yen ($5.6 billion) to produce batteries for electric vehicles in Japan and the United States. While the car manufacturer has been criticized for its slow adoption of electric vehicles, it expects to begin battery production between 2024 and 2026. Its investments will see it increase combined battery production capacity in Japan and the United States by up to 40 GWh.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy