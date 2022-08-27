Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple Removed for Having Sex During Blue Jays GameAnthony DiMoroChicago, IL
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Despite Ordinance, CPD Says Street Racing Will Continue ‘As Long As There Are No Consequences'
From Streeterville to the West Loop and more, neighborhoods across Chicago this summer have seen multiple incidents of illegal street racing, drifting and "stunting," with police and residents describing them as disruptive and dangerous. "It wakes my husband and I up, and you see a mass of people, cars all...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
During a weekend of street races, a speeding driver killed Shawman Meireis, 40, on foot
Chicago’s increasingly common phenomenon of illegal drag racing and “sideshows,” drivers performing stunts on city streets, is more than just a nuisance – it’s a serious threat to the safety of bystanders. According to authorities, many people came to Chicago from out of town for a weekend of “street takeovers” in various parts of the city.
WGNtv.com
A behind-the-scenes look at a Chicago pinball factory
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Chicago has had a long history of pinball making. Despite its name, Jersey Jack Pinball calls Chicago home after moving its headquarters here a few years ago. From its founding in 2011, Jersey Jack Pinball has earned its reputation as the industry leader in...
One of America’s Best Fresh Seafood Waterfront Restaurants is in Illinois
Who says you need to be located on the ocean to have one of the best waterfront restaurants in America?. Obviously, it does help though. Considering this was the lone restaurant on the list from the folks at Thrillist that isn't located off a massive body of water. This one,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Unlicensed driver ran stop sign killing Fengan Yan, 55, on bike in Armour Square
Tragically a reckless motorist has taken the life of another person biking in Chicago. On Saturday, August 27, an SUV driver ran a stop sign and fatally struck Fengan Yan, 55, in the Armour Square community. According to police, on Saturday at about 3:35 p.m Yan was biking south on...
Chicago Fire Could Start Construction On $80 Million Near West Side Training Facility, Headquarters This Winter
NEAR WEST SIDE — The Chicago Fire is forging ahead with its $80 million plan to develop a practice and training facility on the site of a former public housing project, bringing the proposal before a key City Council committee in September and aiming to break ground as soon as winter, officials said.
Daily Cardinal
Chicago announces official change to city flag
A new star will be added to the city’s flag for the first time in nearly 90 years. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. In a long overdue...
CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox32chicago.com
Protesters work to stop luxury Chicago housing development
CHICAGO - A protest in Uptown on the North Side is now stretching into its second week. The goal is to stop the groundbreaking for a luxury housing building. "We won't go without a fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted Monday. Activists and homeless people are occupying a...
CTA crime: Family attacked, robbed by mob outside 95th Street Red Line station
A Chicago mother said she, her daughter and her daughter's cousin were attacked and robbed by a mob of people outside a CTA Red Line stop.
vfpress.news
Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks
Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
thecentersquare.com
Top Chicago fire department administrators made $400,000 in 2021
(The Center Square) – The five top administrators in the Chicago Fire Department made more than $200,000 in overtime, which pushed some of their gross pay above $400,000 in 2021. The five deputy chiefs made between $214,297 and $239,465 in overtime. Their base salaries ranged from $175,464 to $188,124....
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbchicago.com
2 tourists are among 6 robbed in River North, West Loop on Monday night
Four people, including two tourists, were robbed at gunpoint in River North on Monday evening, according to Chicago police reports. Gunmen robbed two more people in the West Loop, not far from where some of the River North victims’ stolen property was found. Around 7:35 p.m., Chicago police officers...
Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Best in the US by Travel Website
Rooftop bars offering spectacular views aren't hard to come by in Chicago. But according to new rankings released by a travel website, one specific bar tops them all. In fact, the iconic establishment has been deemed the nation's top rooftop bar. The website Big 7 Travel released its official list...
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
One Of The Gaudiest Condos You’ll Ever See Is For Sale In Chicago’s Gold Coast
Another gem from the wonderful Twitter account, @ZillowGoneWild. If this kind of thing interests you, I can't recommend following them enough. This humble abode can be found in Chicago, just south of Lincoln park new the Gold Coast area of Chicago. It is currently listed at a very cool $420,000 and is one of the most uniquely decorated homes I've ever seen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rejournals.com
Recently developed Lincoln Park apartment building sells for more than $20 million
Apartment Investment Advisers (AIA) arranged the sale of a luxury, five-story, 32-unit apartment complex at 2050 Clark Street (Twenty Fifty) in Lincoln Park for $20,500,000 or more than $640,000 per unit, a new per unit record for mid-market multifamily property in Chicago. The seller was the developer, Novak Construction Company (Novak), and the buyer was HP Ventures Group-Development Services LLC (HP).
southportcorridorchicago.com
Ald. Tunney retiring; “not a good place to work these days”
From the Sun-Times, Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), the powerful chairman of the City Council’s Zoning Committee and a key member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s leadership team, is retiring from the workplace he called “not a good place to work these days.”. “I have always strived to do...
Stunt drivers caught on video taking over Chicago streets again near McCormick Place
"I can't even put it into words... 300 to 400 young people just converge on this community and it becomes gridlock."
What Will it Take to Stop Street Racing in Chicago? Here's What The City's Top Cop Says
Just last month, the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance that attempts to crack down on illegal street racing across the city. However, the problem has since continued to plague neighborhoods across Chicago -- and while the ordinance is a good first step, police say, the consequences aren't strong enough.
Comments / 2