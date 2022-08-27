ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

During a weekend of street races, a speeding driver killed Shawman Meireis, 40, on foot

Chicago’s increasingly common phenomenon of illegal drag racing and “sideshows,” drivers performing stunts on city streets, is more than just a nuisance – it’s a serious threat to the safety of bystanders. According to authorities, many people came to Chicago from out of town for a weekend of “street takeovers” in various parts of the city.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

A behind-the-scenes look at a Chicago pinball factory

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Chicago has had a long history of pinball making. Despite its name, Jersey Jack Pinball calls Chicago home after moving its headquarters here a few years ago. From its founding in 2011, Jersey Jack Pinball has earned its reputation as the industry leader in...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Daily Cardinal

Chicago announces official change to city flag

A new star will be added to the city’s flag for the first time in nearly 90 years. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. In a long overdue...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Protesters work to stop luxury Chicago housing development

CHICAGO - A protest in Uptown on the North Side is now stretching into its second week. The goal is to stop the groundbreaking for a luxury housing building. "We won't go without a fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted Monday. Activists and homeless people are occupying a...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks

Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Top Chicago fire department administrators made $400,000 in 2021

(The Center Square) – The five top administrators in the Chicago Fire Department made more than $200,000 in overtime, which pushed some of their gross pay above $400,000 in 2021. The five deputy chiefs made between $214,297 and $239,465 in overtime. Their base salaries ranged from $175,464 to $188,124....
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 tourists are among 6 robbed in River North, West Loop on Monday night

Four people, including two tourists, were robbed at gunpoint in River North on Monday evening, according to Chicago police reports. Gunmen robbed two more people in the West Loop, not far from where some of the River North victims’ stolen property was found. Around 7:35 p.m., Chicago police officers...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Best in the US by Travel Website

Rooftop bars offering spectacular views aren't hard to come by in Chicago. But according to new rankings released by a travel website, one specific bar tops them all. In fact, the iconic establishment has been deemed the nation's top rooftop bar. The website Big 7 Travel released its official list...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Recently developed Lincoln Park apartment building sells for more than $20 million

Apartment Investment Advisers (AIA) arranged the sale of a luxury, five-story, 32-unit apartment complex at 2050 Clark Street (Twenty Fifty) in Lincoln Park for $20,500,000 or more than $640,000 per unit, a new per unit record for mid-market multifamily property in Chicago. The seller was the developer, Novak Construction Company (Novak), and the buyer was HP Ventures Group-Development Services LLC (HP).
CHICAGO, IL
southportcorridorchicago.com

Ald. Tunney retiring; “not a good place to work these days”

From the Sun-Times, Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), the powerful chairman of the City Council’s Zoning Committee and a key member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s leadership team, is retiring from the workplace he called “not a good place to work these days.”. “I have always strived to do...
CHICAGO, IL

