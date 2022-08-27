Read full article on original website
New Battery Technologies and the Race to Beating Climate Change
By now, we can hopefully all agree that producing sustainable energy from renewable sources is something humanity should strive for. Though it’s taken us way too long to get started, great leaps have been made in that direction over the last decade. However, the main energy challenge of the...
12 Low-Code and No-Code Development Platforms for Business Users
Businesses tap into various technologies to speed up digital transformation efforts. Most often, the go-to approach is to select platforms and tools that require little coding, customization, and upfront investments. One such solution is low-code or no-code app development platforms. By 2025, up to 70% of all new applications created...
AI Meets IoT: What is the Artificial Intelligence of Things
From 60% to 73% of all enterprise data goes unused for analytics. An average company loses 12% of its revenue due to missing out on data analytics opportunities. Combining AI and IoT solutions, businesses can tap into their data and glean insights that were previously unavailable. AIoT is a mix...
7 Best Programming Assignment Help Sites
Computer science has become a popular discipline among students in the US and other developed nations. It is also one of the most preferred courses by international students due to its marketability in a modern job market where technological advancements are driving business. However, completing the course requires students to handle numerous lengthy programming assignments to make sure they have the skills demanded in the job market.
The World of Customer Acquisition 3.0
The advent of new algorithms, faster processing, and massive, cloud-based data sets makes it possible for all major digital media providers. They sell advertising to experiment with artificial intelligence to help drive better performance for their advertisers. And while all areas of marketing are particularly ripe for transformation, I will focus on the areas of new customer acquisition and revenue growth because that is where most startups usually spend the most discretionary money. These areas—collectively called Customer Acquisition 3.0—have the most significant impact on scaling growth in your business and the power to unlock future rounds of funding.
Data Ownership & Non Custodial DeFi - Not your keys, Not Your Tokens! With Madalin Muraretiu
I’m Madalin, co-founder @Sphynx Network and @Coinsiglieri. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the Startups of the Year by City 2021 and won. Now being nominated for “hackernoon contributor of the year - cryptocurrency edition” hosted by noonies.tech. Please do check out these award pages.
Demystifying the Technical Properties of Sharding: Why it is Great
Special thanks to Dankrad Feist and Aditya Asgaonkar for review. Sharding is the future of Ethereum scalability, and it will be key to helping the ecosystem support many thousands of transactions per second and allowing large portions of the world to regularly use the platform at an affordable cost. However, it is also one of the more misunderstood concepts in the Ethereum ecosystem and in blockchain ecosystems more broadly. It refers to a very specific set of ideas with very specific properties, but it often gets conflated with techniques that have very different and often much weaker security properties. The purpose of this post will be to explain exactly what specific properties sharding provides, how it differs from other technologies that arenot sharding, and what sacrifices a sharded system has to make to achieve these properties.
What it Means to be a Senior Software Engineer
I don’t always agree with the way people entitle engineers. All of these specialists aim to achieve the Senior title because this means success and career development for them. However, the way many of them are given this title is often unmotivated. How can we measure whether an engineer...
How We Used Machine Learning to Predict Real Estate Prices
It’s hard to surprise anyone with artificial intelligence and machine learning nowadays. Even though it’s a young technology, the models and algorithms are already capable of completing many tasks. They can do anything from highly personalized customer service to sophisticated and. . AI&ML-powered solutions can bring some benefits...
How a Clean Codebase Becomes Unmaintainable
This is my learned experience from working in Small-Mid Scale Software Companies. Code should always have a pattern/style. We always strive towards it. But leave it out for a year without a big feature, it might become something unrecognizable to you. We don’t really talk about this in such small-scale organizations. But its existence has to be addressed.
Avoiding Data Silos in Presto in Meta: From Raptor to RaptorX
This blog was originally published in the Presto blog: https://prestodb.io/blog/2022/01/28/avoid-data-silos-in-presto-in-meta. Rongrong Zhong, Presto committer/TSC member and software engineer at Alluxio, shares the history of Raptor, and why Meta eventually replaced it in favor of a new architecture based on local caching, namely RaptorX. Alluxio: Rongrong Zhong; Meta: James Sun, Ke...
Inflation Reduction Act can help with energy efficiency home improvements
Energy efficiency can save homeowners and renters hundreds of dollars a year, and the new Inflation Reduction Act includes a wealth of home improvement rebates and tax incentives to help Americans secure those saving.
Are Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning reshaping Remote Work?
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Remote Work: A Preface. Did you know that according to Morning Consult, about 85% of tech workers identified as working fully remote or following a hybrid model?. This has stirred an opinion that tech companies are spearheading the adoption of the remote work culture and...
Optimizing Your Cloud Costs
Cloud cost optimization is a practice any organization should adopt to ensure they spend right on the cloud. Let’s see how to plan the same. Every cloud stakeholder should be armed with documents, tutorials, training, guidance, and tools to effectively handle the cloud environment. FinOps products should have the ability to provide graphical representation and reports on cloud usage. Reports should facilitate the stakeholders to dive deep into granular pod level, node level, business unit level, tag level usage, associated cost details, etc.
Java Algorithms: Copying List with Random Pointer (LeetCode)
A linked list of length n is given such that each node contains an additional random pointer, which could point to any node in the list, or null. Construct a deep copy of the list. The deep copy should consist of exactly n brand new nodes, where each new node has its value set to the value of its corresponding original node. Both the next and random pointer of the new nodes should point to new nodes in the copied list such that the pointers in the original list and copied list represent the same list state. None of the pointers in the new list should point to nodes in the original list.
Meet the Writer: Priya Kumari - Having a Reliable Community is the Actual Superpower
I'm Priya Kumari and I'm currently working as an Assistant Manager - Content Strategist at Valasys Media. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I've been...
SEO Analysis: How to Improve JavaScript Module for "Related Stories" & HackerNoon's Internal Linking
For those impatient SEOs, HackerNoon should be generating much more organic traffic than it is. After deep diving on the site, despite the huge number of great links, the top quality content, and great branding, HackerNoon is struggling to increase online visibility due to poor internal linking and a reliance on a JavaScript Module, "Related Stories", which (probably) doesn't fire for Googlebot. If you find this beneficial and have an open-source or commercial project you want me to take a look at, connect with me, Murrough Foley, on Linkedin.
How AI Is Transforming Your Smartphone
In the next few years, artificial intelligence algorithms will offer us more ways to learn and understand new things. The tech industry and the world are relying on artificial intelligence to solve big problems such as cybersecurity, healthcare, climate change, sustainability, education and traffic congestion. AI is also being used in many new consumer products. It's everywhere — from Google Home's voice recognition that lets it understand your requests for information to Amazon's Alexa offering suggestions for what to watch on TV or Uber recommending you download its app to get home safely.
6 Domain Name Registration Drivers in Q2 2022
Domain Name System (DNS) patterns can help shape future security practices. We identified six notable domain registration drivers for the second quarter of this year. The Ukraine-Russia war remained a top global event and domain registration driver in Q2 2022. An alarming 12% of the Q2 tax-themed properties were malicious. The number of domains containing the names of the countries alongside words like “aid” and “donate” have been flagged as malicious by the quarter’s end.
How To Extend and Customize Auto-Configuration Classes Provided by Spring Boot
Imagine a scenario when we need to enable certain spring boot auto-configuration on a subset of environments only. The reason for that may be that i.e. our new feature will use new database (mongo) which hasn’t been setup on all environments yet for some reason, but we don’t want this issue to stop us from deploying new version of the application.
