Hyde County, NC

WNCT

Carteret County residents spot waterspout on Monday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather. A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout. There was […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Large hole in Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County fixed, North Carolina Department of Transportation says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A large hole that appeared in July in the middle of an Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County has been repaired, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The gaping three-foot by three-foot hole formed on July 18.  “Since we last spoke in mid-July, [crews] have completed work on […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
NEW BERN, NC
Hyde County, NC
Hyde County, NC
neusenews.com

North Carolina School Bus Stop Laws and FAQs

Posted on North Carolina School Bus Safety website:. In the last ten years, North Carolina legislature's have passed successive bills that increased penalties and closed loopholes on school stop-arm violations. The 2009, House Bill 440 (Nicholas Adkins School Bus Safety Act in memory of the 16 year old student killed when a driver did not stop for a stopped school bus), added one critical provision to an existing law - allowing the use of automated camera and video recording systems to detect and prosecute violators.
WBTW News13

What is North Carolina's state vegetable? The internet wants to know

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? Searches for the question ranked as the top rising searches year for people also Googling “South Carolina,” according to Google Trends data — beating questions about football schedules, the state fair and the University of South Carolina’s new mascot name (with “The General” replacing […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina's largest districts deal with bus driver shortages

MT. AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy City Schools bus drivers say they’re in a better position than in years past when it comes to driver shortages. Mount Airy City Schools only has two bus driver vacancies heading into the new school year, although the state’s largest districts are still facing shortages. Wake County Public Schools still needs more than 200 bus drivers, Guilford County Schools needs more than 50 drivers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs more than 40.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
kiiky.com

15 Highest-paid Sheriff Department in North Carolina

Nobody wants to work in an environment that is too risky or has a shockingly high crime rate. Working somewhere where you continually feel like your life is in danger is not fun. Because of this, a lot of police job hopefuls are searching for openings in agencies with low crime rates and generally welcoming work environments. The best sheriff’s departments in North Carolina have these.
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort Hotel named 'Best Boutique Hotel' in America

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Hotel has landed top honors with USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards as "Best Boutique Hotel" in America. An initial list of 20 nominees was chosen by a combination of editors from USA Today, 10Best.com and other “relevant expert contributors.” The Beaufort Hotel was the only hotel in North Carolina nominated for this national recognition. The top 10 winners were determined by a nationwide vote.
BEAUFORT, NC
whqr.org

Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC

Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Taking a look into North Carolina statute 163-274

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal appeals court blocked a North Carolina district attorney from prosecuting State Attorney General Josh Stein for his 2020 campaign ad for the alleged violation of a rarely used libel law. Jim O'Neill, Stein's opponent, cited North Carolina Statute 163-274 because of a political ad...
Technician Online

OPINION: North Carolina is on the wrong side of the gun debate

As a new academic year begins, excitement from students and teachers alike is reviving schools and universities across the state, and NC State in particular has been preparing for the largest incoming first-year class in its history. In Madison County, the public school system is gearing up for the school year with a different newcomer: AR-15s.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Legendary moonshiner to be highlighted

The public long has been fascinated by moonshining and those manufacturing illegal liquor in the hollows of North Carolina and Virginia — with one of that craft’s most-colorful figures to be highlighted in Mount Airy soon. Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton was a moonshiner, bootlegger and entrepreneur from Haywood County...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning. Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex lying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC

