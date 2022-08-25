Read full article on original website
Related
Carteret County residents spot waterspout on Monday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather. A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout. There was […]
Large hole in Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County fixed, North Carolina Department of Transportation says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A large hole that appeared in July in the middle of an Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County has been repaired, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The gaping three-foot by three-foot hole formed on July 18. “Since we last spoke in mid-July, [crews] have completed work on […]
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In North Carolina
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in North Carolina.
WITN
New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How much illegally passing a school bus will cost you in NC
In 2020, NCDOT reported 398 crashes involving school buses.
neusenews.com
North Carolina School Bus Stop Laws and FAQs
Posted on North Carolina School Bus Safety website:. In the last ten years, North Carolina legislature's have passed successive bills that increased penalties and closed loopholes on school stop-arm violations. The 2009, House Bill 440 (Nicholas Adkins School Bus Safety Act in memory of the 16 year old student killed when a driver did not stop for a stopped school bus), added one critical provision to an existing law - allowing the use of automated camera and video recording systems to detect and prosecute violators.
What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? The internet wants to know
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? Searches for the question ranked as the top rising searches year for people also Googling “South Carolina,” according to Google Trends data — beating questions about football schedules, the state fair and the University of South Carolina’s new mascot name (with “The General” replacing […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina's largest districts deal with bus driver shortages
MT. AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy City Schools bus drivers say they’re in a better position than in years past when it comes to driver shortages. Mount Airy City Schools only has two bus driver vacancies heading into the new school year, although the state’s largest districts are still facing shortages. Wake County Public Schools still needs more than 200 bus drivers, Guilford County Schools needs more than 50 drivers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs more than 40.
RELATED PEOPLE
kiiky.com
15 Highest-paid Sheriff Department in North Carolina
Nobody wants to work in an environment that is too risky or has a shockingly high crime rate. Working somewhere where you continually feel like your life is in danger is not fun. Because of this, a lot of police job hopefuls are searching for openings in agencies with low crime rates and generally welcoming work environments. The best sheriff’s departments in North Carolina have these.
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort Hotel named 'Best Boutique Hotel' in America
BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Hotel has landed top honors with USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards as "Best Boutique Hotel" in America. An initial list of 20 nominees was chosen by a combination of editors from USA Today, 10Best.com and other “relevant expert contributors.” The Beaufort Hotel was the only hotel in North Carolina nominated for this national recognition. The top 10 winners were determined by a nationwide vote.
whqr.org
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
WMBF
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is on high alert for people who are driving under the influence. “That is our purpose to save lives and reduce fatalities in South Carolina and in North Carolina as well too,” said Master Trooper Brian Lee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCNC
Taking a look into North Carolina statute 163-274
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal appeals court blocked a North Carolina district attorney from prosecuting State Attorney General Josh Stein for his 2020 campaign ad for the alleged violation of a rarely used libel law. Jim O'Neill, Stein's opponent, cited North Carolina Statute 163-274 because of a political ad...
Technician Online
OPINION: North Carolina is on the wrong side of the gun debate
As a new academic year begins, excitement from students and teachers alike is reviving schools and universities across the state, and NC State in particular has been preparing for the largest incoming first-year class in its history. In Madison County, the public school system is gearing up for the school year with a different newcomer: AR-15s.
2 women hit, killed by tractor-trailer on North Carolina highway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends of a woman killed by a tractor-trailer on US 52 tell FOX8 they believe she died trying to help someone. Elizabeth Goins, or Beth as her family called her, was kind and had a helping heart. Goins was stopped in the far right southbound lane between Ziglar Road […]
List of college scholarships available for North Carolina students
We put together a long list of scholarships for North Carolina students and got advice for how to find more (and snag them!).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mount Airy News
Legendary moonshiner to be highlighted
The public long has been fascinated by moonshining and those manufacturing illegal liquor in the hollows of North Carolina and Virginia — with one of that craft’s most-colorful figures to be highlighted in Mount Airy soon. Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton was a moonshiner, bootlegger and entrepreneur from Haywood County...
‘This is awesome’: NC woman plans to buy ‘dream home’ with $756,362 lottery win
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Linda McCain, of Maxton, won $756,362 and said she plans to buy her dream home, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I can finally get my dream home,” McCain said. “Now I can have something I can call my own.” McCain, 54, said she first checked the numbers […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning. Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex lying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
5 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 1 spot fails for 7th time this summer
Five sites across the state failed the weekly fecal bacteria test, with two of those river sites in the Raleigh area, the group announced Friday.
Comments / 0