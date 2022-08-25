Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Update: Coast Guard no longer searching for owner of kayak in Outer Banks
FRISCO, Dare County — UPDATE: The U.S. Coast Guard sector of North Carolina has reported that they have found the owner of the kayak. According to officials, the owner is safe and sound. The Coast Guard also issued a reminder to anyone with personal water crafts, that getting an...
ourstate.com
Beaufort’s Eden by the Sea
Two words in red capital letters posted on the garden gate speak volumes about the Southern hospitality that’s been cultivated at this 150-year-old Victorian home: BROWSERS WELCOME. The lilies, petunias, hydrangeas, and canoe plants that grow outside the Pecan Tree Inn are not just for guests to enjoy. Locals...
Carteret County residents spot waterspout on Monday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather. A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout. There was […]
carolinacoastonline.com
9/11 Memorial Ride scheduled
— The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 1710 and the Pet Adoption & Welfare Society (PAWS) of Carteret County are planning their annual 9/11 Memorial Ride on Saturday, Sept 10. Organizer Kent Neal said the event is “to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11,”...
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort Hotel named 'Best Boutique Hotel' in America
BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Hotel has landed top honors with USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards as "Best Boutique Hotel" in America. An initial list of 20 nominees was chosen by a combination of editors from USA Today, 10Best.com and other “relevant expert contributors.” The Beaufort Hotel was the only hotel in North Carolina nominated for this national recognition. The top 10 winners were determined by a nationwide vote.
carolinacoastonline.com
Embassy Healthcare breaks ground on Morehead City long-term care facility
- Embassy Healthcare, a multi-state operator of long-term care facilities, has begun construction of a 92-bed facility located on Galantis Drive, Morehead City, not far from the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center. Owners George Repchick and Aaron Handler visited the four-acre site last week for a groundbreaking ceremony and to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning. Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex lying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores $250,000 win with ‘game changer’ of a scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for an eastern North Carolina man. After working all day in the sun, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer for me,”...
Three suspects wanted in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m., according to a press release. They found Randal J. […]
islandfreepress.org
Day at the Docks is returning in September for the first time since 2017
The annual Day at the Docks (DATD) festival is returning to Hatteras village after a lengthy hiatus, with a wide array of both familiar and brand-new events on the two-day schedule. This is the first time that DATD has been held since 2017, as the event was canceled in 2018...
carolinacoastonline.com
Tammy Sanders, 55; no service
Tammy Sanders, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Tammy is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her life partner Mark Elliott Lewis, son, David Shane Taylor,...
Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
wcti12.com
Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood
NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
ourstate.com
The Unshakable Sisters of New Bern
So much for Southern hospitality. In the spring of 1862, when Union soldiers descended on New Bern and commandeered Isaac Taylor’s house for the headquarters of the 45th Massachusetts Regiment, the Taylors didn’t exactly welcome them with sweet potato pies. Isaac Taylor, a successful maritime merchant and landowner...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than five years in prison for drug distribution charges
A Bayboro man was sentenced August 23, 2022 to 70 months in prison for distributing more than 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. George Henry Midgette, also known as “Jersey George,” 62, pleaded guilty to the charges on May 17, 2022.
WITN
Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy. Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern. Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the...
