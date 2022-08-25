ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

ourstate.com

Beaufort’s Eden by the Sea

Two words in red capital letters posted on the garden gate speak volumes about the Southern hospitality that’s been cultivated at this 150-year-old Victorian home: BROWSERS WELCOME. The lilies, petunias, hydrangeas, and canoe plants that grow outside the Pecan Tree Inn are not just for guests to enjoy. Locals...
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Carteret County residents spot waterspout on Monday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather. A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout. There was […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

9/11 Memorial Ride scheduled

— The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 1710 and the Pet Adoption & Welfare Society (PAWS) of Carteret County are planning their annual 9/11 Memorial Ride on Saturday, Sept 10. Organizer Kent Neal said the event is “to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11,”...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort Hotel named 'Best Boutique Hotel' in America

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Hotel has landed top honors with USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards as "Best Boutique Hotel" in America. An initial list of 20 nominees was chosen by a combination of editors from USA Today, 10Best.com and other “relevant expert contributors.” The Beaufort Hotel was the only hotel in North Carolina nominated for this national recognition. The top 10 winners were determined by a nationwide vote.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Embassy Healthcare breaks ground on Morehead City long-term care facility

- Embassy Healthcare, a multi-state operator of long-term care facilities, has begun construction of a 92-bed facility located on Galantis Drive, Morehead City, not far from the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center. Owners George Repchick and Aaron Handler visited the four-acre site last week for a groundbreaking ceremony and to...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning. Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex lying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WNCT

Three suspects wanted in Atlantic Beach murder

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m., according to a press release. They found Randal J. […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tammy Sanders, 55; no service

Tammy Sanders, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Tammy is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her life partner Mark Elliott Lewis, son, David Shane Taylor,...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood

NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
NEW BERN, NC
ourstate.com

The Unshakable Sisters of New Bern

So much for Southern hospitality. In the spring of 1862, when Union soldiers descended on New Bern and commandeered Isaac Taylor’s house for the headquarters of the 45th Massachusetts Regiment, the Taylors didn’t exactly welcome them with sweet potato pies. Isaac Taylor, a successful maritime merchant and landowner...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy. Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern. Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

